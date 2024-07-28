Undervalued Players: 5 Wide Receivers to Target

This article is part of our ADP Analysis series.

Moore has still not had a single season of good quarterback play in his career. Despite his situation, the receiver recorded at least 1,157 yards in four out of five seasons. Even with Tyson Bagent playing five games in 2023, Moore posted a career year with 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns. Since the Bears added Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze , the fantasy community downgraded Moore in fantasy drafts. Make no mistake, Moore is a proper alpha receiver who can win on every type of route. Although his counterparts at receiver may be very good, the passing attack will revolve around Moore. Of course, there is uncertainty any time a rookie quarterback is united with a receiver. History has shown Moore doesn't need a great quarterback. However, if Caleb Williams is even a league-average player, Moore could flirt with 1,500 yards.

Hitting on undervalued players in drafts often leads to championships. As the fantasy football draft season heats up, the market establishes consensus values. As we see every year, many of those values end up being way off. In this article, we'll look at five wide receivers who could outperform their typical draft cost.

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

In 2023, Waddle was often being drafted as a top-20 player in fantasy. After posting 1,014 yards in 14 games, the receiver was considered a huge disappointment. Even though the former Alabama wideout missed three games, he was often spotted limping during several games. It would appear the pass-catcher was not close to being fully healthy for most of the year. After staying mostly healthy during his first two years in the league, it's not unrealistic to plan on a full season of games from Waddle. In his first year with coach Mike McDaniel and playing alongside Tyreek Hill, Waddle only needed 117 targets to post 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. Possessing elite speed, the Dolphins can get Waddle quickly into space for big yardage after the catch. As good as the fourth-year receiver is, opposing defenses always have to make Tyreek Hill the priority. I'm writing off last year due to injuries. Waddle is now a bargain at ADP and could match his 2022 numbers.

Amari Cooper, WR, Browns

Cooper doesn't get the respect he earned in fantasy football. In his two years with the Browns, the veteran has averaged 75 catches, 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns. During those seasons, the Browns have had significant issues at quarterback. Yet, Cooper does nothing but produce. Many seem worried about Cooper's production once Deshaun Watson is back under center. The good news is that the duo played together five times last year. In four of those games, Cooper posted at least 90 yards despite seeing double-digit targets in just one contest. Even if Cooper replicates the production of his past two seasons, he will be an excellent value outside the top 40 picks in many drafts.

Marquise Brown, WR, Chiefs

Durability has been an issue for Brown the past two seasons. After missing five games in 2022, the veteran missed three more last season. However, in 2020-2021, the receiver had missed just one game. Now on the Chiefs, Brown may be in the best situation of his career. After commanding at least 100 targets in four straight seasons, the former Oklahoma Sooner will catch passes from Patrick Mahomes. After addressing the wide receiver position this offseason, it would appear the Chiefs are looking to go back to a pass-heavy attack. In that scenario, Brown should have little issue repeating his career year in 2021 when he posted a 91/1,008/6 stat line. Although the wideout didn't have great production during his two years in Arizona, Kyler Murray missed a lot of time and Brown also dealt with injuries. In his career, Brown has been excellent at getting vertical when plays break down. That skill makes him an outstanding fit for Mahomes, who may be the best in the league at buying time while looking to connect on deep passes. Don't be surprised if the receiver gets to 1,200 yards.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

In the last two years, Mooney has a total of 907 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The lack of production has removed him from fantasy relevance. That may be a mistake. It's fair to say the Bears had a dysfunctional offense for years. Last year, DJ Moore was able to overcome the offense because of his elite skills. Mooney doesn't have that luxury. It should be noted Mooney posted 1,055 yards when he was leaned on during the 2021 season. Now in Atlanta, he will play with Kirk Cousins, the first good quarterback he's been associated with. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson comes over from the Rams to run Atlanta's offense. Not only should Mooney get to showcase his 4.38 40-yard dash speed, but he'll likely be used often in motion to get him free releases. Aside from Drake London, the only other wide receiver of note on the roster is Rondale Moore. Look for Mooney to be a full-time player in an offense that will throw the football often. He is basically free in drafts and well worth the late pick.