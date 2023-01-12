DraftKings NFL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Saturday's slate includes only two games. The 49ers are big favorites at home against the Seahawks while the Chargers are two-point favorites on the road against the Jaguars. For cash-games and optimal builds, it's reasonable to just fade Seattle entirely. There's little need to target a team with a 16-point total, especially when the other three teams have plenty of options in better spots. I thought it would be best to break down the slate by position. I've highlighted the top value for cash games and added some ideas for tournaments. Speaking of GPP strategy on two-game slates, it's best to plan for specific game scripts, similar to how you would for single-game showdowns and then build lineups that fit them. Finding some leverage should be a priority, and it's often easier to find because of all the chalk and condensed rostership.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 42 Seattle Seahawks 16.25 San Francisco 49ers 25.75 47.5 Los Angeles Chargers 24.75 Jacksonville Jaguars 22.75

Quarterback

Justin Herbert at JAX ($6,600)

Herbert projects for the most raw points at the position and for that reason, he's likely going to be the most popular. We've seen him priced higher than $7K for most of the season, but it's no surprise that his salary has fallen as he and the Chargers have consistently underperformed expectations. He's scored fewer than 19 fantasy points in four consecutive games to finish the regular season. That isn't to say you're going to need a big score at QB on this slate, however, and pricing is soft enough to afford Herbert if you want him.

Trevor Lawrence vs. LAC ($5,700)

Lawrence can also be rostered for a bit of a discount as he'd been priced at $6K or higher each of the last four weeks. He's been really impressive in his sophomore season, leading Jacksonville to an improbable playoff run after many had written him off as a bust. Him and Herbert will carry similar rostership, so I wouldn't let influence my decision at all. For me, I think it's a better spot for Jags running attack against a suspect Chargers defense. That doesn't mean you can't roster Lawrence with Etienne however. As I mentioned, you might only need 20 points at QB on this slate.

Brock Purdy vs. SEA ($5,500)

Purdy is my favorite option for GPPs, especially if he's going to be less popular than Herbert and Lawrence, as projected. He started the final six games of the regular season and looked surprisingly good as San Francisco went undefeated in that span. He's been consistent too, throwing for at least two TD passes in every start and topping 15 fantasy points each time. The Niners have the highest implied total for a favorable matchup at home against Seattle. I have little to no interest in Geno Smith ($5,600) on the other side, but if you believe in the Seahawks, he makes perfect sense for leverage. Again, you might not need a big score at QB, which makes Smith more viable considering he's clearly going to be the least popular.

Running Back

Christian McCaffrey vs. SEA ($8,500)

For cash-games and optimal builds, there is no debate about McCaffrey. He has the best point-per-dollar projection on the slate and on a two-game slate, that should make him the first player in your lineup. He's been fantastic since the midseason trade. There isn't much else to say. For GPPs, you can always consider fading him as it's possible he won't be optimal in certain game scripts. In blowouts for example, the 49ers could opt to rest McCaffrey in favor of Elijah Mitchell ($4,700). Rostering both of them together would be another way to get leverage on the field.

I'd roster Austin Ekeler ($8,100) in cash games, but he makes for a good candidate to fade in GPPs. For a player who depends so much on receiving volume, it's at least somewhat notable that he's drawn four or fewer targets in four consecutive games.

Travis Etienne vs. LAC ($6,000)

It's well-documented that the Chargers defense has struggled stopping the run. Maybe they've been slightly better lately, but for me it's still a good spot to target. Add to that the fact that Etienne can be rostered for a discount with this being the cheapest we've seen him priced since Week 8. I'd definitely play him in cash games as he ranks among the best value on the slate. In tournaments, consider the game-script first. He looks like good chalk if the game stays competitive. If the Jags are playing from behind, he's a good candidate to fade due to his lack of involvement in the passing game. Kenneth Walker ($5,900) would be the leverage option. He'll be the fourth-most popular RB and has seen a ton of volume lately, with at least 23 carries in each of the last three games. It's obviously a tough matchup against the 49ers, but he's priced considerably cheaper than he's been for most of the season.

Wide Receiver

Keenan Allen at JAX ($7,000)

Allen looks fully healthy and back to his best. He's drawn big volume in recent weeks as he's seen exactly 14 targets in three of the last six games. He's coming off his best game of the season and has clearly re-established himself as Herbert's favorite target. I could see Mike Williams ($6,100) going overlooked in GPPs and that makes him a good option as well. The back injury he suffered last week isn't serious and he has big upside as Herbert's top deep threat.

You'd figure that one the Seattle WRs has to have a big game if they're going to stay competitive. DK Metcalf ($6,200) would be my preference, but Tyler Lockett ($6,000) makes sense as a less popular leverage option. In general, I prefer the San Francisco WRs in GPPs. Both of Brandon Aiyuk ($5,800) and Deebo Samuel ($5,700) are underpriced for the upside they possess. Samuel's ceiling is slightly higher, in my opinion. Aiyuk will be less popular.

Zay Jones vs. LAC ($4,300)

Jones is expected to be the most popular WR on the slate as he's clearly underpriced after three consecutive games at $5K or above. That makes him a lock for cash games and optimal style builds. Christian Kirk ($5,900) will be less popular and he was Lawrence's favorite target a week ago with six catches for 99 yards and a TD. If you're looking to save money, Marvin Jones ($3,400) might be worth a punt. He's averaging at least five targets in his last four games and he caught three TDs this season. It doesn't take much to pay off that cheap of a salary either.

Tight End

George Kittle vs. SEA ($5,900)

Kittle has been a touchdown-scoring machine recently, with seven in his last four games. I wouldn't roster him in cash games on this slate, but I'm highlighting him at the top because it seems like he's going to be relatively overlooked in tournaments. Early projections have him at about 20 percent rostership and that seems a bit low for his upside. I also like the idea of rostering two TEs in GPPs as another way to gain some leverage.

Evan Engram vs. LAC ($4,200)

Engram will be the most popular TE and probably for good reason after the way he finished the season. He's been seeing plenty of volume, at times looking like Lawrence's favorite target. He's flashed big upside too, something that hasn't always been associated with Engram, which makes him a good option in any format.

Looking cheaper, Colby Parkinson ($2,500) is going to be relatively popular. He's been working as the No. 1 TE, just ahead of Noah Fant ($3,100) if you go by snap share. Parkinson has caught 10 of 14 targets the last three games and that type of volume makes him underpriced considering he can be rostered for the minimum salary. Both Seattle TEs are decent tournament options while Parkinson is viable in cash games if you're looking to save salary.

Defense/Special Teams

San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA ($3,600)

The 49ers will be the most popular defense and rightly so considering they're one of the top units in the league and have a favorable matchup against Geno Smith and Seattle, who have the lowest total on the slate by a wide margin. That's where I'd go in cash games and optimal builds. For GPPs, any of the four defenses can make sense for different reasons. Fading the 49ers would offer leverage and the opportunity for a different construction based on the salary savings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.