DraftKings NFL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 40.5 Minnesota Vikings 18.75 Cincinnati Bengals 21.75 42.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 20.5 Indianapolis Colts 22 48 Denver Broncos 21.75 Detroit Lions 26.25

Quarterback

Jared Goff vs. DEN ($6,500)

It's almost by default that I chose to highlight Goff. This is a weird three-game slate where four of the six QBs are backups in difficult matchups who don't project well. That leaves Goff and Russell Wilson ($6,000) facing each other in Detroit at fantasy-friendly Ford Field. Goff has struggled lately and the Broncos defense has improved, but the Lions have the highest implied total by a considerable margin and Goff is the most likely of all the QBs to throw multiple touchdown passes. You credibly argue that Wilson is the better option given his rushing upside. They project about the same and with ownership expected to be spread out evenly; this is one of those decisions where you should just go with your gut.

QB Jake Browning vs. MIN ($5,700)

Browning has been mostly impressive in his three career starts but faces somewhat of a nightmare matchup against the Vikings and their blitz-happy defense that's coming off a shutout against the Raiders in Las Vegas. Even still, with Nick Mullens ($5,000) starting for the Minnesota, I expect the Bengals to have opportunities to score, and Browning has proved capable of taking advantage. He also has top skill players to lean on. When you consider that none of the QBs stand out, it becomes reasonable to take a chance on any of them in tournaments and that includes Gardner Minshew ($5,500) and Mitch Trubisky ($5,300). I prefer Minshew because he's a much better passer, but Trubisky has rushing upside and cheap pass-catchers with whom you could pair him. I don't mean to write off Mullens. I actually have some interest because he's cheap and there isn't much opportunity cost. The Vikings don't have much of a running game and I like the idea of pairing Mullens with Justin Jefferson.

Running Back

RB Zack Moss vs. PIT ($6,200)

This is the third consecutive week I've had to highlight Moss as the best value at RB because he projects so well compared to the field. He's had elite usage in the last two games but couldn't crack double-digit fantasy points in either. Saturday's matchup against the Steelers isn't great but Trubisky on the other side could lead to a positive game script for Moss and the Colts. I would play him in cash-games because he's going to be chalk but fading him GPPs makes a lot of sense considering there are cheaper RB options with similar upside.

RB Joe Mixon vs. MIN ($6,600)

Mixon has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of four games since Joe Burrow was injured. He's had success in the receiving game, specifically with screen passes and the Bengals would be wise to continue that strategy to deal with Minnesota's blitz. Mixon has eight touchdowns in his last eight games and the likely game-script would favor him scoring again.

Both Lions running backs are viable GPP options. Jahmyr Gibbs ($6,700) has more upside in trailing game-scripts while David Montgomery ($6,400) gets featured when the Lions are defending a lead. They're both frustrating to roster, which has me looking cheaper instead. Javonte Williams ($5,800) rushed for his first touchdown of the season last week and he's caught three passes in three consecutive games. Ty Chandler ($5,300) is expected to see the majority of snaps with Alexander Mattison out. He's got some receiving upside if nothing else. Either of the Steelers RBs could have a big game against a below average Colts defense. Jaylen Warren ($5,200) is more explosive while Najee Harris ($5,100) gets more goal-line carries.

Wide Receiver

St. Brown is coming off his worst two fantasy performances of the season and now his salary has dropped to less than $8K for the first time since Week 6. Assuming Goff improves, it's actually a pretty decent spot for St. Brown, who'll avoid shadow coverage from star cornerback Patrick Surtain because he lines up half the time in the slot. I don't have quite as much confidence in Justin Jefferson ($8,100) with Nick Mullens throwing him the ball or Ja'Marr Chase ($7,600) against the stout Vikings pass defense but it wouldn't be surprising if any of of the three ends up being the slate's highest-scoring player.

WR Michael Pittman vs. PIT ($7,300)

That said, I wouldn't be surprised if Pittman was the highest-scoring WR either. He continues to be incredibly consistent after catching at least eight passes for the sixth consecutive game last week. He's been targeted at least 11 times in five of those six. It's not a particularly great matchup against the Steelers, but Minshew will feed him the ball and Pittman is good enough to succeed in tough spots.

Looking cheaper, Courtland Sutton ($6,400) and Jerry Jeudy ($4,700) make sense if you're stacking that game. Sutton is one of the better deep ball WRs in the league and already has 10 touchdowns this season to show for it. Diontae Johnson ($5,200) and George Pickens ($4,800) seem affordable but rely on Trubisky being competent. Pickens has the ability to score from anywhere. Josh Downs ($4,600) as a pivot off of Pittman is intriguing. He showed a promising connection with Minshew prior to getting hurt. There isn't much below that. Alec Pierce ($3,500) is a deep threat who's been more involved recently. Jameson Williams ($3,400) has all the talent but isn't drawing enough targets.

Tight End

Sam LaPorta vs. DEN ($6,000)

The Broncos have allowed the third-most catches and second-most receiving yards to tight ends. I plan to roster LaPorta on lineups that don't include St. Brown as it's likely that one has a big game. T.J. Hockenson ($5,800) actually has the better matchup when you consider that no team has given up more catches and yards to tight ends than the Bengals. I worry about his ceiling with Jefferson back and Mullens under center but the TE position is weak and it might not take much to separate.

Pat Freiermuth at IND ($3,900)

Freiermuth offers salary relief and it makes sense to take it if you plan on rostering two of the expensive WRs. He's one of the better young TEs in the league and has drawn 23 targets in the last three games since returning from I.R.

If you're looking cheaper, Tanner Hudson ($3,200) has shown some receiving chops but don't expect him to play more than 15 snaps. That said, he's been efficient when on the field. I'd almost rather take a chance on Kylen Granson ($2,600) or minimum-priced Will Mallory ($2,500), who played 20 snaps last week and caught all five of his targets for 46 yards.

Defense/Special Teams

Minnesota Vikings at CIN ($2,800)

The Vikings will be the most popular choice at D/ST. Not only are they cheap but their blitz-happy approach has been paying dividends and they're coming off a shutout against the Raiders. They're the obvious choice for cash games but in GPPs I have interest in spending up for the Bengals ($3,600) and their home matchup against Nick Mullens in his first start. Similar logic could be used for rostering the Colts ($3,500) at home against Mitch Trubisky.

