Dynasty Fantasy Football Strategy: Veterans Worth Rostering for a Rebuild

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Last week I wrote about my strategy for the early stages of dynasty rebuilds, using one of my own tanking squads as an example. Now we'll look at some of the veteran players that are worth keeping or trading for on a rebuilding team, as it isn't just rookies and second-year players that are more likely to provide big numbers in future seasons than the present year.

To be fair, it is mostly rookies and second-year guys that we want to be adding in the early stages of a rebuild, especially if it's a definite multi-year project. Below we'll point out some exceptions to the rule, and then also a few counter-examples — players who are far more desirable for dynasty teams that are all-in for 2022.

Vets for Rebuilding Teams

WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley is the first guy that comes to mind for this type of thing, with a 1,300-yard season to his name and a guarantee he won't mess up your draft position for 2023. He's suspended for the entire season, and should be reinstated next year when he's 28.

WR DK Metcalf

I'm the defending champ in my favorite dynasty league and recently dealt Metcalf plus salary-cap considerations to a rebuilding team for CeeDee Lamb. In my second-favorite league — the one mentioned above where I'm rebuilding — I tried to do the opposite and trade D'Andre Swift for Metcalf and change (no dice).

DK may be stuck with Drew Lock and Geno Smith this year, but as soon as next season he could be on a different team or else paired with a young franchise QB in Seattle. Either scenario would put him back on track for big production as a 25-year-old in 2023, or at least 2024. Swift is obviously much more valuable for this year, and perhaps 2023 as well, but given the typical aging curves at their respective positions I'd rather have Metcalf for the long haul.

QB Deshaun Watson

Same idea as Ridley, though we still don't know if Watson will be suspended for the whole season or only part of it. Even if you don't want him long term, there might be a profit in simply trading for him right now and then trading him away shortly before his suspension ends.

RB AJ Dillon

Dillon is 24 and clearly a good player, but so is 27-year-old Aaron Jones, leaving AJD as 1B in a timeshare, at best. The downside is that Dillon might accidentally win you some games if Jones misses time. And even that would probably be a good thing, as it's a scenario that also improves Dillon's long-term outlook and trade value.

RB Tony Pollard

Pollard/Zeke is similar to Dillon/Jones, but with Pollard scheduled for unrestricted free agency next offseason. And even if you don't believe in Pollard long term, his trade value will skyrocket if Zeke misses any time this year. Generally speaking, I like to "squat" on backup RBs during a rebuild, hoping an injury to the starter eventually creates an opportunity to trade his backup for a second/third-round pick and/or a younger player. Pollard might even bring first-round picks into the discussion if Elliott misses time, as he's one of the best backups in the league and might be a starter next year.

Also note that neither Elliott nor Jones has any contract guarantees beyond 2022, so it's possible Dillon and/or Pollard end up in starting roles without changing teams. The dream scenario for Pollard's fantasy managers is one where he re-signs with the Cowboys while Elliott gets cut. Not likely, perhaps, but definitely possible.

RB Darrell Henderson

I actually have Henderson on my own rebuilding team, and have already tried to flip him to the guy who has Cam Akers for a second-round pick. No dice, but I'm also fine with waiting to see if Akers suffers another injury and/or looks as bad as he did in the playoffs last year. Henderson turns 25 soon, and he's definitely no superstar, so I'd look to trade him if/when the opportunity strikes — he's not really someone I'd get greedy with.

RB James Robinson

Robinson is rehabbing from a late-season Achilles tear, while 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne seems to be back from last year's foot injury. It doesn't look promising for Robinson short term, but there are still a few paths back to a sizable workload as soon as late 2022 or early 2023. Etienne could disappoint and have his role scaled back, or he could suffer another injury. Then there's some chance for Robinson to leave Jacksonville next spring, as his UDFA status means he'll be a restricted free agent after three years (and then an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if he doesn't sign a long-term extension). He turns 24 in August, and he impressed in both of his first two seasons, especially his rookie year.

TE T.J. Hockenson

Hock looks to be a good player, not a great one, but he should still be valued as if there's some chance of the latter outcome. He's a top-10 pick who ran a 4.7 flat at 251 pounds, and circumstances in Detroit haven't exactly favored him so far. This year, he gets more target competition and the same subpar QB, but next offseason Detroit will have an extra first-round pick (and probably more cap space) to help find an upgrade. Hockenson could still hit a new level, be it in his age-25 season ahead or 2023/24.

Others

WR DJ Moore — Baker Mayfield isn't much of an upgrade, but the Panthers might find the real deal in the 2023 draft. They might also find a better coaching staff next offseason. Moore turned 25 this spring.

WR Amari Cooper — Long overrated, imo, but should be Watson's No. 1 (eventually).

WR Michael Gallup — Late-season ACL tear + long-term contract to stay in good offense.

RB Alexander Mattison — I'd try to move him as soon as Dalvin Cook gets injured, if it happens. Mattison has low-end RB1 numbers in the games Cook has missed, but that doesn't automatically continue under a new coaching staff, especially given that Mattison isn't real-life good. In other words, I believe in my ability to trade the player more than I believe in the player himself. Too arrogant?

RB Khalil Herbert — Are we even sure David Montgomery is better?

All-in For 2022

RB Derrick Henry

The foot injury makes me a bit nervous, as does the potential for Tennessee's offense to decline with the O-line no longer where it was a few years ago and A.J. Brown now off in Philadelphia. But it's still worth exploring trades for the 28-year-old running back if your goal is a championship this season, considering Henry finished second among all players with 24.2 PPR points per game last year (Cooper Kupp averaged 25.9, and Jonathan Taylor had 21.9).

Henry won't average 24.2 PPR points or 27.4 carries again, not over the course of a full season, but there's still potential for 20-plus points per game — a ceiling only four or five other running backs are capable of matching, if that. Someone like Joe Mixon is probably safer, but Henry offers a chance at overall RB1 status.

WR Mike Evans

Tom Brady is back. Rob Gronkowski isn't. Chris Godwin is rehabbing from a torn ACL. It all points to more targets for Evans, who has 27 scores on 223 targets since Brady's arrival in Tampa. The situation this year could allow Evans to get back to his pre-Brady volume — he averaged 139.2 targets over his first six seasons — without losing (m)any of the touchdowns. There's even some chance he scores more TDs this year, as he's locked in for a dominant share of red-zone targets post-Gronk.

Things look somewhat less promising beyond 2022, with Brady an annual retirement candidate and Evans turning 30 next summer. Plus, Godwin is signed long term now, potentially creating a scenario where Evans is the No. 2 receiver in an offense without Brady.

WR Allen Lazard

Lazard came out of Iowa State in 2018 with what looked like a mid-round profile, yet somehow went undrafted before catching on with the Packers and earning playing time the past three seasons. I've always loved him as an underrated complementary weapon, but am far less confident in his ability to handle a No. 1 role. That said, he probably doesn't need to be great in order to do something like 800 yards and seven TDs while playing with Aaron Rodgers in an offense that otherwise lacks veteran pass catchers. And if he does have something more in him, this is the year it will happen for Lazard.

Others

QB Tom Brady — Old guy, potential retirement, you know the drill.

RB Dalvin Cook — We can basically put any quality, veteran RB on a list like this.

TE Travis Kelce — No Tyreek Hill; turns 33 in October.