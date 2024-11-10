NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw three interceptions against the Bills. However, Flacco also passed for 272 yards and two scores. The veteran has QB2 and streaming value.

Mac Jones was unimpressive against the Vikings, but Minnesota has an excellent defense. Jones could perform better against lesser competition as a QB2.

Trey Lance may have a chance to see extended work as Dallas' season is slipping away. Lance may not be a great passer, but he has the ability to run for big yardage.

Tyrod Taylor may be worth a speculative add in two-QB leagues. Aaron Rodgers has been a regular visitor to the medical tent, and with the Jets' season slipping away, it's possible the veteran gets a chance to play with some great weapons. Running Back Audric Estime surprisingly handled 14 of Denver's 17 rushing attempts against the Chiefs. There's no guarantee that volume continues, but if it does. Estime could be a top-30 running back.

Cam Akers could be in