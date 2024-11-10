NFL Waiver Wire: Week 11 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Joe Flacco threw three interceptions against the Bills. However, Flacco also passed for 272 yards and two scores. The veteran has QB2 and streaming value.
- Mac Jones was unimpressive against the Vikings, but Minnesota has an excellent defense. Jones could perform better against lesser competition as a QB2.
- Trey Lance may have a chance to see extended work as Dallas' season is slipping away. Lance may not be a great passer, but he has the ability to run for big yardage.
- Tyrod Taylor may be worth a speculative add in two-QB leagues. Aaron Rodgers has been a regular visitor to the medical tent, and with the Jets' season slipping away, it's possible the veteran gets a chance to play with some great weapons.
Running Back
- Audric Estime surprisingly handled 14 of Denver's 17 rushing attempts against the Chiefs. There's no guarantee that volume continues, but if it does. Estime could be a top-30 running back.
- Cam Akers could be in
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Joe Flacco threw three interceptions against the Bills. However, Flacco also passed for 272 yards and two scores. The veteran has QB2 and streaming value.
- Mac Jones was unimpressive against the Vikings, but Minnesota has an excellent defense. Jones could perform better against lesser competition as a QB2.
- Trey Lance may have a chance to see extended work as Dallas' season is slipping away. Lance may not be a great passer, but he has the ability to run for big yardage.
- Tyrod Taylor may be worth a speculative add in two-QB leagues. Aaron Rodgers has been a regular visitor to the medical tent, and with the Jets' season slipping away, it's possible the veteran gets a chance to play with some great weapons.
Running Back
- Audric Estime surprisingly handled 14 of Denver's 17 rushing attempts against the Chiefs. There's no guarantee that volume continues, but if it does. Estime could be a top-30 running back.
- Cam Akers could be in line for a significant role if Aaron Jones (chest) misses time. In that scenario, Akers should be the lead runner with Ty Chandler mixing in. In two games with the Vikings, Akers rushed 19 times for 84 yards while catching three passes for 16 yards.
- Gus Edwards returned from injured reserve in Week 10 and handled 10 carries. He appears to have retained his role as the change-of-pace runner to J.K. Dobbins.
- Keaton Mitchell was active Week 10, though he was barely on the field. However, the explosive runner could quickly carve out a role behind Derrick Henry.
- Khalil Herbert only played two percent of the snaps behind Chase Brown after being acquired in a pre-Week 10 trade. Look for Herbert to see a significant increase in usage as the expected replacement for Zack Moss.
- Ty Chandler would likely be the change-of-pace to Cam Akers if Aaron Jones (chest) misses time. In that scenario, Chandler could see 8-10 touches per game.
- D'Ernest Johnson could take on a change-of-pace role for the Jaguars if Tank Bigsby (ankle) misses time. Johnson has not been an effective runner, but potential volume is a commodity.
- MarShawn Lloyd could be activated from injured reserve, though it's no guarantee. If activated coming out of Green Bay's Week 11 bye, Lloyd could see change-of-pace work behind Josh Jacobs.
Wide Receiver
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught all three targets for 109 yards and two scores against the Falcons on Sunday. Playing on a Saints team that has been decimated at wide receiver, Valdes-Scantling could see a heavy snap share. As part of an offense that likes to throw the ball deep, the pass catcher has weekly boom-or-bust value.
- Kayshon Boutte has been targeted at least six times in each of New England's last three games. In two of those contests, the receiver has games with 46 and 47 yards. Boutte is almost always on the field while also developing chemistry with Drake Maye.
- Mike Williams only had one target in his Pittsburgh debut. That said, Williams scored on a 32-yard reception. It's possible Williams takes over the starting role across from George Pickens. In addition, Russell Wilson is still a solid downfield passer and defenses will be mostly concerned with Pickens.
- Devaughn Vele has at least three targets in the last five games. The rookie reached double-digit PPR points twice during that span. Vele has deep-league value.
- Adonai Mitchell posted 71 yards against the Bills, which was the first productive game of his career. It's possible he sees an expanded role in the Colts' offense.
- Jermaine Burton has played at least 41 percent of the snaps in the last two games he was active. It's possible Burton pushes Andrei Iosivas for the No. 3 role, which could have value, even when Tee Higgins returns to action.
Tight End
- Theo Johnson has been targeted six times in each of the Giants' last two games. The rookie is averaging 44 yards in those games. Johnson could continue to build on his role, especially with the New York defense struggling in many games, and forcing Daniel Jones to throw often.
- Tanner Hudson was targeted seven times last week, resulting in 42 yards and a score with Erick All (injured reserve) out. Last year, Hudson was targeted at least four times in seven games from Week 9 on. The tight end could have a solid PPR scoring floor.
- Dawson Knox could see an increase in targets if Dalton Kincaid misses time with a knee injury.
- Juwan Johnson has recorded at least 41 yards in two of the last three games. The Saints are in dire need of pass catchers, so Johnson could see increased opportunity for targets.