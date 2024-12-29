Early Waiver Wire For Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change.
Quarterbacks
- Carson Wentz could see action for the Chiefs if the team chooses to let Patrick Mahomes rest in a meaningless season finale. While not offering much upside as a passer, Wentz has the ability to pick up rushing yards.
- Mitchell Trubisky could start or see significant playing time next week after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.
Running Backs
- Ameer Abdullah posted 147 scrimmage yards against the Saints. It's possible the veteran sees bell-cow usage in the season finale. Abdullah has done well as both a runner and receiver when called upon this season.
- Khalil Herbert may move into a lead role if Chase Brown (ankle) is unable to play in the season finale. The last time we've seen Herbert in a regular role was in 2023, when he rushed for 4.6 yards per carry with Chicago.
- Ray Davis and Ty Johnson could share the backfield work next week if the Bills choose to rest James Cook after Buffalo clinched the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. In that scenario,Davis would likely be the primary back with Johnson serving in a change-of-pace role.
- D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong could share backfield work in Week 18 after Jerome Ford left the Week 17 game with an injury. Foreman would be the more likely early-down and goal-line option while Strong is the preferred pass catcher. Of course, the pass catcher may not have much value with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at QB.
- Michael Carter led the Cardinals after James Conner was unable to make it through the game with an injured knee. Carter rushed 13 times for 70 yards while catching 2 passes. If Conner and Trey Benson miss next week, Carter will resume a lead role.
- Antonio Gibson had 12 carries for 63 yards to two carries for Rhamondre Stevenson, which happened after Stevenson fumbled for the seventh time of the season in Week 16. It's possible Gibson continues to see more touches.
- Jaleel McLaughlin led the Broncos with 10 rushes and 2 targets against the Bengals despite playing 23 percent of the snaps. The running back posted 76 yards on those 12 touches. The good news is that when he's on the field, he's touching the football. Of course, it has been impossible to predict this backfield all season, so there are no guarantees regarding McLaughlin's potential usage.
- Julius Chestnut could move into a lead role for the Titans if Tony Pollard (ankle) misses another game, and Tyjae Spears (concussion) is unable to suit up. Chestnut rushed three times for 17 yards against the Titans.
- Raheem Blackshear led the Carolina backfield with eight rushing attempts and 20 yards after Chuba Hubbard was placed on IR. Blackshear is a desperation deep-league option.
- Keaton Mitchell handled 12 touches for 48 yards in a blowout win while backup RB Rasheen Ali left the game with a hip injury. Mitchell could see work against the Browns if Ali misses time, or if the Ravens win in another blowout.
- Kenny McIntosh played 25 percent of the snaps while rushing seven times for 46 yards against the Bears. The running back should continue his change-of-pace role behind Zach Charbonnet in Week 18.
Wide Receivers
- Marvin Mims has at least 65 yards in three of the last four games while posting at least 105 yards twice in that span. In addition, the receiver has three touchdowns since Week 13.
- Alec Pierce was the preferred downfield option for Joe Flacco against the Giants. Pierce was targeted nine times, resulting in 109 yards and a TD. If Anthony Richardson misses another game, Pierce could continue to see downfield targets.
- Calvin Austin has caught four or five passes in three straight games while recording an average of 54 yards. The Steelers will need to win to have a chance of re-taking the lead in the AFC North.
- Brandin Cooks was targeted eight times, resulting in 52 yards, in the first game the Cowboys played without CeeDee Lamb. Cooks could see similar target volume next week.
- John Metchie was targeted eight times in the first game the Texans were without Tank Dell (knee). The receiver could be in line for target volume in Week 18.
Tight Ends
- Tyler Conklin has at least fiver targets in four straight games. In the last two games, the tight end is averaging 6.5 receptions, 58 yards while scoring a TD. Much of his Week 17 production came in garbage time, but Conklin has been reasonably productive for about a month.
- Noah Fant is averaging six targets, 3.3 receptions and 36 yards over the last three games. Fant also has recorded at least three catches in his last nine games. If nothing else, there is a PPR scoring floor for the tight end.