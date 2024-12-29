Early Waiver Wire For Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz could see action for the Chiefs if the team chooses to let Patrick Mahomes rest in a meaningless season finale. While not offering much upside as a passer, Wentz has the ability to pick up rushing yards.

Mitchell Trubisky could start or see significant playing time next week after the Bills clinched the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Marvin Mims has at least 65 yards in three of the last four games while posting at least 105 yards twice in that span. In addition, the receiver has three touchdowns since Week 13.

Alec Pierce was the preferred downfield option for Joe Flacco against the Giants. Pierce was targeted nine times, resulting in 109 yards and a TD. If Anthony Richardson misses another game, Pierce could continue to see downfield targets.

Calvin Austin has caught four or five passes in three straight games while recording an average of 54 yards. The Steelers will need to win to have a chance of re-taking the lead in the AFC North.

Brandin Cooks was targeted eight times, resulting in 52 yards, in the first game the Cowboys played without CeeDee Lamb. Cooks could see similar target volume next week.

John Metchie was targeted eight times in the first game the Texans were without Tank Dell (knee). The receiver could be in line for target volume in Week 18.

Tight Ends