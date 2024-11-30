FanDuel NFL: Week 13 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

No team has a bye this week, but it's still not a full Sunday slate after eight teams played Thursday and Friday. Let's dig into the Week 13 FanDuel slate and highlight some of the top players to consider.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 47.5 Chargers 24.5 Falcons 23.5 47.5 Steelers 22.5 Bengals 25.5 43.5 Texans 24.5 Jaguars 19.5 44.5 Cardinals 20.5 Vikings 24.5 42.5 Colts 22.5 Patriots 20.5 42.5 Seahawks 22.5 Jets 20.5 44.5 Titans 19.5 Commanders 25.5 46.5 Buccaneers 26.5 Panthers 20.5 49.5 Rams 26.5 Saints 23.5 50.5 Eagles 24.5 Ravens 26.5 43.5 49ers 17.5 Bills 25.5

We have the potential for plenty of points across the league with no games having a total less than 42.5 points. Five games have a total of at least 46.5 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Ravens, Bills and Buccaneers.

Value Options

Gus Edwards, LAC at ATL ($5,900)

J.K. Dobbins left Monday's game against the Ravens with a knee injury. He is week-to-week and won't play Sunday. Edwards scored a touchdown after Dobbins went out Monday and is line for a significant workload. He had 13 rushing touchdowns for the Ravens last season. With the potential for about 15 carries and a touchdown against the Falcons, Edwards could provide significant value.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, NO vs. LAR ($6,000)

Valdes-Scantling averages 33.5 yards per reception with the Saints. That mark won't hold up, but he averaged at least 15.0 yards per reception in each of his first six seasons. The Rams have allowed the fifth-most completions of at least 20 yards in the league, so Valdes-Scantling has the potential to record a few big plays in this matchup.

Other Value Options

QB Matthew Stafford, LAR at NO ($7,400)

QB Drake Maye, NE vs. IND ($6,800)

RB Rachaad White, TB at CAR ($6,500)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, NE vs. IND ($6,400)

RB Sean Tucker, TB at CAR ($5,000)

WR Brian Thomas Jr., JAC vs. HOU ($6,700)

WR Tank Dell, HOU at JAC ($6,400)

WR Adam Thielen, CAR vs. TB ($5,800)

TE Will Dissly, LAC at ATL ($5,200)

TE Hunter Henry, NE vs. IND ($5,100)

Stacks to Consider

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens

Both of these teams have potent offenses, but the Eagles are the best stacking option. The Ravens have allowed the second-most receiving yards per game and the third-most receiving touchdowns in the league. Jalen Hurts ($9,200) has nine passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns in his last seven games, leaving him with tremendous upside in what could be a big day for the Eagles' offense. The top option to stack with him is A.J. Brown ($8,800), who averages 18.6 yards per reception. He posted at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games. Added targets could also be coming Brown's way if DeVonta Smith ($7,500) is forced to miss his second straight game because of his hamstring injury. Even is Smith play, Brown has the potential to thrive.

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Rams

In his first six games of the season, Matthew Stafford ($7,400) averaged 232.0 passing yards and had a total of three touchdowns. Across his last five games, he has averaged 281.6 passing yards and recorded 12 touchdown passes. The difference lately is that Cooper Kupp ($9,000) and Puka Nacua ($8,700) are back from injuries. The trio have the potential to dominate the Saints, who have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league. When these teams met in Week 16 last season, Nacua caught nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Other Stacks to Consider

Buccaneers – Baker Mayfield ($8,500) + Mike Evans ($8,300)

Steelers – Russell Wilson ($7,500) + George Pickens ($7,400)

Panthers – Bryce Young ($6,600) + Adam Thielen ($5,800)

High-Price Heroes

Nico Collins, HOU at JAC ($9,100)

When these teams played in Week 4, the Texans scored 24 points on their way to victory. Collins was nearly unstoppable, catching 12 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. Collins has been difficult to bring down for much of the season, averaging 6.5 yards after the catch. The Jaguars have allowed the third-most FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, setting up Collins to thrive in their matchup.

Kyren Williams, LAR at NO ($8,400)

Williams has just one game with at least 100 rushing yards this season. He also hasn't surpassed 27 receiving yards in a game. While his yardage totals haven't been great, he has recorded nine rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. The Saints have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns to running backs this season, which is tied for the third-most in the league. They have also allowed one receiving touchdown to the position. With a hefty workload likely coming his way, Williams enters this game with a high floor.

The Smash Spot

Joe Mixon, HOU at JAC ($9,500)

Collins isn't the only member of the Texans who could be well worth his hefty salary. The Texans have relied heavily on Mixon this season, giving him at least 20 carries in six of his nine games. He had at least 100 rushing yards in all but one of those games. The team also looks his way when it gets in close, giving Mixon a total of 46 rushing attempts inside the red zone. Of those 46 carries, 10 have come from inside the 5-yard line. That has helped Mixon rack up 10 rushing touchdowns already. In a game in which the Texans should have no problems moving the ball up and down the field, Mixon could receive multiple opportunities to reach the end zone.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.