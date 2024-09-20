FanDuel NFL: Week 3 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 3 brings some exciting matchups, including the Cardinals playing host to the Lions. The 49ers take on the Rams, but that game has lost some of its luster because of injuries on both sides. Let's look at the Week 3 matchups and highlight some of the top players to target for the main Sunday slate on FanDuel.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 38.5 Giants 16 Browns 22.5 43.5 Bears 21 Colts 22.5 45.5 Texans 24 Vikings 21.5 49.5 Eagles 23.5 Saints 26 35.5 Chargers 17 Steelers 18.5 39.5 Broncos 16.5 Buccaneers 23 37.5 Packers 18 Titans 19.5 39.5 Panthers 17 Raiders 22.5 41.5 Dolphins 18.5 Seahawks 23 51.5 Lions 27.3 Cardinals 24.3 47.5 Ravens 24.5 Cowboys 23 44.5 49ers 25.8 Rams 18.8 46.5 Chiefs 25 Falcons 21.5

We have the potential for some high-scoring matchups this week with five games having a total of at least 45.5 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Lions, Saints, 49ers and Chiefs.

Value Options

Diontae Johnson, CAR at LV ($5,300)

After two horrible performances to begin the season, the Panthers benched Bryce Young ($6,400). Andy Dalton ($6,000) will start Week 3, making his first start since Week 3 of last season. In that game, he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. With a more competent quarterback throwing him passes, Johnson has the potential to provide significant value.

D'Andre Swift, CHI at IND ($6,300)

The Colts have been destroyed on the ground. In Week 1, they gave up 159 rushing yards and a touchdown to Joe Mixon. In Week 2, Josh Jacobs recorded 151 yards on 31 carries. It was no secret that the Packers were going to run a lot with Malik Willis starting at quarterback, but the Colts still couldn't stop them. Swift only had 18 rushing yards last week, but he carried the ball 14 times against the Texans. If he can get around 15 carries in this game, he could provide much better production.

Other Value Options

QB Jared Goff, DET at ARI ($7,500)

QB Caleb Williams, CHI at IND ($7,000)

RB Tony Pollard, TEN vs. GB ($6,800)

RB Chuba Hubbard, CAR at LV ($5,800)

RB Carson Steele, KC at ATL ($5,200)

WR Rashid Shaheed, NO vs. PHI ($6,300)

WR Tyler Johnson, LAR vs. SF ($6,200)

WR Adam Thielen, CAR at LV ($5,100)

TE Jake Ferguson, DAL vs. BAL ($5,400)

TE Colby Parkinson, LAR vs. SF ($5,300)

Stacks to Consider

New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles

With the hefty total on this game, we have a couple of stacks to consider. The top one is Jalen Hurts ($8,500) and DeVonta Smith ($8,000) for the Eagles. A.J. Brown (hamstring) is expected to be out again, setting up Smith to lead the wide receiver group for the second straight week. He was targeted 10 times with Brown out against the Falcons, posting seven receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

After totaling 25 touchdown passes last season, Derek Carr ($7,900) already has five touchdown passes through two games. Chris Olave ($6,700) might be the Saints' biggest name at wide receiver, but Rashid Shaheed ($6,300) has outproduced him with 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns through two games. The Eagles have given up the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league this season, which comes on the heels of them allowing the second-most passing yards per game last season.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

This is another game with a high total to target. The top stack comes on the Cardinals side with Kyler Murray ($8,300) and Marvin Harrison Jr. ($7,500). The duo got off to a rocky start in Week 1, but rebounded last week against the Rams. Murray recorded three touchdown passes, two of which went to Harrison. Harrison was targeted eight times, up from his three targets in Week 1. With plenty of points possible on both side, Harrison should be busy again.

Other Stacks to Consider

Chiefs – Patrick Mahomes ($8,700) + Rashee Rice ($7,300)

Ravens – Lamar Jackson ($8,800) + Zay Flowers ($6,800)

Cowboys – Dak Prescott ($7,800) + CeeDee Lamb ($9,300)

High-Price Heroes

Jordan Mason, SF at LAR ($8,300)

Mason is clearly the top running back for the 49ers with Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) out. After totaling 28 carries in Week 1, he received 20 carries against the Vikings in Week 2. He finished with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown in both matchups. The Rams have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the league through two weeks, leaving Mason with tremendous upside.

Nico Collins, HOU at MIN ($7,600)

The addition of Stefon Diggs ($6,900) has not hindered Collins. He was targeted eight times in Week 1, posting six receptions for 117 yards. In Week 2, he turned his 10 targets into eight receptions, 135 yards and one touchdown. Joe Mixon ($8,200) is battling an ankle injury that could force him to the sidelines. Even if he does play, he could be limited. Expect the Texans to throw a lot in this game.

The Smash Spot

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. PHI ($8,400)

The Eagles aren't just getting lit up through the air. They have also given up the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the league. They will have their hands full with Kamara, who couldn't look much better out of the gate. In Week 1, he finished with 110 total yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with 180 total yards and four touchdowns in Week 2. He is the driving force behind the Saints offense, so his hefty workload isn't going to decline anytime soon.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.