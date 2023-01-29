Gameday Injuries: Conference Championship Games

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's conference championship game battle against the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, veteran Tevin Coleman was promoted from the practice squad, a sign the second-year back may be unable to suit up. If Mitchell, whose status is likely to come down to pregame warmups, ultimately does sit out, rookies Jordan

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

We're down to the NFL's final four Sunday, with what should be two wire-to-wire matchups on tap. The injury report is refreshingly light as well after Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey, two stars who fought through ankle and calf issues, respectively in divisional-round wins last weekend free of any designations. However, there are still some notable names sporting questionable tags, so let's check into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) remains out for Sunday afternoon's conference title game against the Eagles as he continues his recovery from his Week 13 foot injury. Rookie Brock Purdy will make his eighth straight start in the veteran's stead versus Philadelphia, which certainly could prove to be his stiffest challenge yet considering the team's league-leading 67 sacks during the regular season and NFL-low 175.9 passing yards per game allowed since the start of the campaign.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Sunday afternoon's conference championship game battle against the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, veteran Tevin Coleman was promoted from the practice squad, a sign the second-year back may be unable to suit up. If Mitchell, whose status is likely to come down to pregame warmups, ultimately does sit out, rookies Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price along with Coleman would all be candidates to see complementary snaps behind Christian McCaffrey.

The Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) remains on injured reserve for Sunday evening's conference title clash against the Bengals. In his continued absence, rookie Isiah Pacheco should continue as the primary early-down back for Kansas City, with Jerick McKinnon as a change-of-pace/pass-catching option and Ronald Jones working behind both as the No. 3 back.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is questionable for Sunday evening's conference title game matchup against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hardman were to remain sidelined, more downfield targets could be available for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, while Kadarius Toney should continue serving as the No. 3 receiver.

The Chiefs' Justin Watson (illness) is questionable for Sunday evening's conference title game clash against the Bengals after missing practice Friday. If Watson were unable to suit up, rookie Skyy Moore would bump up a notch on the depth chart.

TIGHT ENDS

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce (back) is questionable for Sunday evening's conference title game versus the Bengals despite practicing in full all week. As per early Sunday reports, Kelce is fully expected to suit up and fill his usual high-volume role, with Noah Gray, Blake Bell and the just-activated Jody Fortson all available for Kansas City behind him.

The Chiefs' Jody Fortson was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last four games with an elbow injury. Fortson is therefore expected to be available for some rotational snaps behind Travis Kelce (back), who's expected to play.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' Avonte Maddox is off the injury report for Sunday afternoon's conference title game against the 49ers after missing the last three games with a toe injury.