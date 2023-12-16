Minnesota Vikings Betting vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 15

The Bengals' Jake Browning proved he was more than just a one-game Cinderella story in Week 14, helping Cincinnati to a second straight win by throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-14 shellacking of the Colts.

The Vikings had the dubious distinction of being a part of the first 3-0 NFL game since 2007 in Week 14, but they at least came out on the winning end against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the offensive struggles were such that veteran Nick Mullens eventually replaced Joshua Dobbs under center and will now draw this Week 15 start versus Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds for NFL Week 15

Moneyline: Bengals -168 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Vikings +145 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Vikings +3.5 (PointsBet Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 40.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Under 40.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has an interesting history, given how much has changed for both teams. The biggest development for either club has been season-ending injuries to both quarterbacks, and before any of that unfolded, the Bengals were five-point home favorites when the line was first released in the summer.

However, Cincinnati was down to a one-point underdog as recently as before Week 14. Naturally, Week 14 results then changed the public perception of both teams' offenses, and the number flipped all the way back to -5 to open the week. The public has been on Minnesota over the next several days, whittling the figure down to -3 as of Friday night.

The projected total has been on a roller coaster as well. It sat at 40.5 before Week 14 games, and the number was unsurprisingly bet down another two points in the immediate aftermath of Minnesota's abysmal Week 14 showing. However, even with Alexander Mattison being ruled out due to an ankle sprain Thursday, the number was bet back up to 40.5, with the fact Ja'Marr Chase was cleared of his ankle injury before the final injury report of the week likely playing a part.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Picks This Week

The Bengals' offense naturally looks different since Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11, but the changes certainly aren't all bad. Browning is actually putting on a pretty convincing impression thus far of the star he replaced, and somewhat quietly, the backfield may also be undergoing its own transition.

Rookie Chase Brown only required a fifth-round investment for Cincinnati in April's draft, but he's an explosive player who wrapped up his college career at Illinois with 1,643 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns in 2022. That was preceded by a 2021 campaign in which he averaged an impressive 5.9 yards per carry while also eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

After a hamstring injury cost him a sizable chunk of this season, Brown returned healthy in Week 13 and has posted a highly efficient rushing and receiving performance in each of his first two contests. Brown has logged nine and 11 touches in those contests as a true complementary back alongside veteran Joe Mixon, who continues to go strong in his own right and is still the clear leader of the backfield.

The Vikings' defense won't make life easy on Cincinnati's offense, considering coordinator Brian Flores has turned them into an aggressive, blitzing unit that has developed into an equally formidable group against the run and pass. Minnesota has recorded 10 interceptions and 36 sacks, and those numbers have progressively been on the upswing.

However, I still see this game as one that will turn in Cincy's favor because of an edge in offense. Browning appears to already have more upside than Mullens, who's a true journeyman capable of some serviceable performances but is far from a difference maker at quarterback. With Mattison also unavailable and Justin Jefferson potentially sitting out due to the chest injury that forced him from the Week 14 win over the Raiders, Mullens also will be working with less than a full arsenal. That's the opposite of Browning's situation, as he'll have a full cupboard to work with.

While Cincy's defense has had its share of struggles, I don't see the Vikes having enough to exploit them. As such I like the Bengals to record a win of at least four points, although this should remain a relatively low-scoring affair.

Bengals vs. Vikings Best Bets: Bengals -3 (-115 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Minnesota Vikings Prediction

Bengals 21, Vikings 17

The Bengals are growing in confidence each week with Browning under center, and given the fourth-year quarterback's previous time around NFL quarterback rooms and his solid college body of work, it's not inconceivable that he continues to thrive with the help of his impressive cache of weapons. The Vikings present quite the tough defensive matchup, so this will be a lower-scoring victory for the home team on a short week.