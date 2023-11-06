Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props for Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And Player Props Week 9

Despite losing Aaron Rodgers the Jets haven't been quite as bad as I thought they'd be. In fact, they've been pretty good at home this season going 2-2 and have a positive point differential at +4. Three of those teams were the Bills, Chiefs and Eagles – three of the best teams in the league. We'll see if Justin Herbert and the Joshua Palmer-less Chargers can get it done on the road tonight.

New York Jets +3.5 -114 FanDuel

Again, the Jets have been solid at home this season and they have their defense to thank for that. I think they might be able to get away with scoring only 17-21 points and that should be enough to cover and possibly win. The Jets' weakness in my opinion is still Zach Wilson, but he's only thrown one interception in his last five games. The Chargers rank dead last against opposing quarterbacks and Breece Hall has a good matchup too with them ranked 19th against running backs. I'd rather lay the juice and have the points than take the moneyline here.

Quentin Johnston Over 31.5 Receiving Yards -114 FanDuel

This seems like a trap to me because without Joshua Palmer I wouldn't have put this number at 39.5. Johnston should see an uptick in targets without Palmer around (who averaged 6.5 targets in the four games since Mike Williams went down) and had a 6-5-50 performance last week when Palmer was still playing. The only red flag here is the Jets do rank No. 1 against opposing wide receivers. I'm still taking the bait here and taking what I think could be an easy over.

Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown +125 FanDuel

Hall has finally seen his role increase over the last three games and it shouldn't be a surprise that he's scored a touchdown in each of them. He got nine targets in the passing game last week, which led to a score so this isn't based solely on him getting a rushing touchdown. Hall has gotten 25, 17 and 18 touches over his last three games and is a home run threat anytime he touches the ball. As stated earlier, the Chargers only rank 19th against opposing running backs making this a good matchup for Hall.

Derius Davis Anytime Touchdown +700 FanDuel, Simi Fehoko +750 Caesars

It's important to note these are obviously longshots and I'd only consider them if Jalen Guyton is inactive. This would put Davis and Fehoko as the third and fourth options at wide receiver for Justin Herbert and make them viable plays (see Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin Sunday). Also note that these odds will drop once Guyton is officially ruled out so see if there are hints during the day about Guyton's availability.