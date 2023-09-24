NFL Betting Picks: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Week 3

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 3

One of the games with the most scoring upside in Week 3 will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Let's dig into the betting market for the game and highlight three wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Odds for Week 3

Vikings: Spread -1 (-105), -112 Moneyline

Chargers: Spread +1 (-115), -108 Moneyline

Game Total: 54 points

These are two of the best passing attacks in football. The result is the highest game total for any matchup in Week 3.

Vikings vs. Chargers Betting Picks This Week

Looking at Kirk Cousins' stats, it's hard to believe that the Vikings are 0-2. In Week 1, he threw for 344 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Buccaneers. In Week 3, he lit up the Eagles for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Alexander Mattison has not performed well in replacement of Dalvin Cook, which forced Cousins to attempt 88 passes over the first two games.

The Chargers have struggled on defense out of the gate, allowing the most passing yards per game in the league. Their offense has thrived, though, so the Vikings should need to throw a lot to keep pace. A lot of pass attempts against a bad secondary could mean another juicy stat line for Cousins.

Vikings vs. Chargers Best Bet: Kirk Cousins over 288.5 passing yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Justin Jefferson is the unquestioned top wide receiver on the Vikings. They also have a great tight end in T.J. Hockenson. However, the battle for their number two wide receiver has come down to Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn. After just two games, Addison looks like the more explosive player. Osborn has totaled six receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He wasn't that productive last season, either, turning 60 receptions into 650 yards and five scores.

Addison has been targeted 11 times over the first two games, but he still managed to produce 61 and 72 receiving yards, respectively. He also caught a touchdown pass in both contests. With the Chargers defense likely to focus a lot of attention trying to slow down Jefferson and Hockenson, Addison has a great opportunity to surpass his modest receiving yards prop.

Vikings vs. Chargers Best Bet: Jordan Addison over 49.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

When healthy, Keenan Allen is still one of the most productive wide receivers in the league. It helps that he has an excellent quarterback in Justin Herbert getting him the ball. Even though Herbert only threw for 229 yards against the Dolphins in Week 1, Allen finished with 76 yards on six receptions. He caught eight of 10 targets against the Titans last week, posting 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Ekeler (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 3. It would likely mean added opportunities for Allen to rack up receiving yards, as the Chargers should need to throw a lot to keep up with the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Chargers Best Bet: Keenan Allen over 72.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Vikings vs. Chargers Prediction

These are two teams that tend to leave you scratching your head on a weekly basis. No lead has been safe with either of them, but their prolific offenses always keep them in a game. Picking who will win this game isn't appealing, so taking them to go over the points total might be the way to go.