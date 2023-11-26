NFL Betting Picks & Props: New York Giants vs. New England Patriots, Week 12

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 12

The ESPN BET promo code ROTO is available to new ESPN BET users now that the new ESPN BET sports betting app and site has finally launched. It went live on Nov. 14.

After getting back into the win column last week, the Giants will try to string together two wins in a row when they host the Patriots. Both teams are on a path to a high draft pick, so let's try to spice up this potentially underwhelming matchup with some wagers to consider.

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Odds for Week 12

Giants: Spread +3.5 (-115), +150 Moneyline

Patriots: Spread -3.5 (-105), -180 Moneyline

Game Total: 33.5 points

Both teams have major issues at quarterback. The Giants are rolling with third-stringer Tommy DeVito as their starter. As of Friday morning, it was unclear if the Patriots would start Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or Will Grier under center.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Giants vs. Patriots Betting Picks This Week

The Giants have three wins this season, two of which have come against the Commanders. DeVito played well against them last week, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The Giants' defense was stellar, creating five turnovers. They also recovered a fumble on special teams, so their offense didn't exactly need to do a ton to help them earn the victory.

Even with the Giants scoring 31 points last week, they punted on their first drive. It only lasted six plays for 19 yards. In the first two games that DeVito started, the Giants had two three-and-out first drives that resulted in punts. For as much trouble as the Patriots have had on offense, they have given up just 30 total points over their last two games. Look for the Giants to punt on their first drive again.

Giants vs. Patriots Best Bet: Giants First Drive Result: Punt (-160 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Patriots have been just as inept on offense as the Giants have. That has contributed to them punting on the first drive in three of their last six games. Jones has been terrible, so even if he starts again, he will likely be on a short leash. The Giants' defense can still create pressure and they could get Adoree' Jackson (concussion) back, so don't be surprised if the Patriots are also forced to punt on their first drive.

Giants vs. Patriots Best Bet: Patriots First Drive Result: Punt (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's a bit surprising that the Patriots are favored by more than three points. They have two wins all season, both of which came against teams within their division. Their offense has been the main reason for their struggles, scoring 17 points or fewer in eight of their 11 games.

The Giants seemed to get their feet under them last week with DeVito getting more comfortable within their offense. Their defense also got back on track with the turnovers energizing the group. Combine all of that with the Giants being at home and not only could they cover the spread, but they could win this game outright.

Giants vs. Patriots Best Bet: Giants +3.5 (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants vs. Patriots Prediction

The Giants return home after a three-game road trip. They are 0-6 against teams with a winning record, but 3-2 against teams with a losing record. Their last two home games were a win over the Commanders and a three-point loss at the hands of the Jets. It's not crazy to take the Giants on the moneyline at plus odds, but the better bet might be taking a more conservative approach and betting them to cover the spread.