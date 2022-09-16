NFL DFS Picks on FanDuel: Week 2

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

NFL Week 1 is in the books! It was a rough week for some of the top players mixed with a few surprising performances. Every week, I will focus on players at a value given their FanDuel. This will allow you to use your remaining budget on some of the more expensive (elite) options.

Quarterback

Carson Wentz ($7,400) at Detroit Lions

I'm not one for chasing points, but what Carson Wentz accomplished in Week 1 against the Jaguars is something you can't ignore. He completed 27 of 41 attempts for 313 yards and four TDs. He did throw two interceptions, but he's adjusting to a new team and his positives far outweighed the negatives. Wentz will have another great matchup this week against the Lions. They just allowed 32 offensive points to the Eagles in Week 1.

Baker Mayfield ($7,000) at New York Giants

Another quarterback on a new team to enter into your Week 2 lineups at a value. Mayfield finished as the QB13 in Week 1 against his former team, the Browns. I'm sure he had first-game jitters on a new team and facing his former team just heightened those emotions. Still, Baker Mayfield threw for 235 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added a handful of rushing attempts and a rushing touchdown to his production. Mayfield gets the New York Giants defense that just allowed Ryan Tannehill to throw north of 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Running Back

Kareem Hunt ($7,000) vs. New York Jets

Nick Chubb may have had 141 rushing yards in the Browns' season opener, but it was Kareem Hunt who would score two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). This is nothing new for a healthy Hunt. He will find a way to score and being the dual threat that he is at the running back position, he's a nightmare for defenses. He finished as the RB4 last week, so I'm surprised his price doesn't reflect that. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, expect plenty of production from both Chubb and Hunt weekly. Hunt gives you value in the pricing department.

Josh Jacobs ($6,600) vs. Arizona Cardinals

If it weren't for the Raiders falling behind the Chargers 17-3 before halftime, Josh Jacobs would have had a much better outing. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. The only problem was the fact he had just 10 rush attempts. He did catch his lone target for 16 yards, so we could see Carr look his way a bit more on passing downs against the Cardinals this week. The Cardinals' defense allowed Chiefs running backs to rush for 126 yards in Week 1. Jacobs is a far better runner than the combination of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. Expect the Raiders' offense to perform much better against the Cardinals this week, which will lead to more touches for Josh Jacobs.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks ($6,700) at Denver Broncos

What else does this man have to do to earn a higher price on FanDuel? Brandin Cooks is one of the most reliable wideouts in the game and it doesn't even matter who his quarterback is. In Week 1, Cooks caught seven of TWELVE targets for 82 yards. The Texans kept the Colts in check to a 20-20 tie. I don't believe they will be able to do the same to the Broncos in Week 2. Expect the Broncos to score early and often, forcing the Texans' offense to lean on its passing attack. Brandin Cooks will see another 10-plus targets in this game and each target is an opportunity to score.

Curtis Samuel ($5,700) at Detroit Lions

You have to stack often when you build a DFS lineup. Why not go with dirt-cheap Curtis Samuel? Carson Wentz threw Samuel's way more than anyone else in Week 1. Samuel was the only Commander to see double-digit targets. He also led the team with eight receptions and totaled 55 yards and a score. Although the Lions didn't allow a wide receiver to score last week, A.J. Brown caught 10 balls for 155 yards. Curtis Samuel is not A.J. Brown, but he will have plenty of opportunities with his target volume.

Tight End

Tyler Higbee ($5,300) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Higbee led tight ends with 11 targets in Week 1. Even more impressive, he and Cooper Kupp were the only two pass catchers to have double-digit targets from Matthew Stafford. Higbee only had five catches for 39 yards, but the volume was a great indicatation of his role. Stafford likely will throw another 40-plus times this week against a Falcons defense that held Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram to 51 rushing yards in Week 1.

Hayden Hurst ($5,300) at Dallas Cowboys

Another tight end who could be overlooked this week is Hayden Hurst of the Bengals. He had 46 receiving yards last week, which was good for 10th at the position. It wasn't his receiving yards that stood out; it was his eight targets (5th among tight ends). After a frustrating loss to the Steelers, Expect Joe Burrow to bounce back in Week 2 in a far-more manageable game against the Dak-less Cowboys.

Defense

Cincinnati Bengals DST ($3,900) at Dallas Cowboys

Isn't this the obvious pick for Week 2? Why are the Bengals ranked 15th in price for the Sunday games? Fortunately, they get a Cowboys offense without Dak Prescott. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown last week and that was with Dak Prescott playing! Look for the Bengals to pounce on what appears to be a broken offense this week while you use the money saved on defense for some top-tier talent at the other positions in your lineups.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nate Hamilton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: dominateff, DraftKings: THEDomiNateFF.