NFL DFS Picks on FanDuel: Week 4:

It's NFL Week 4 and it will be an interesting one. There are a lot of great matchups including a very early game from London, England between the Vikings and Saints. I will avoid that game to give you more time to build your optimal lineups using my bargain suggestions. That way, you can fill in the rest of your rosters with top-priced options.

Quarterback:

Aaron Rodgers ($7,400) vs. New England Patriots

Rodgers has thrown a pair of touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. It appears he is gelling with rookie wideout Romeo Doubs and the other young receiving options. We could be in line to see a vintage Rodgers game this week against the New England Patriots defense which ranks 26th against quarterbacks. The Patriots just allowed five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson, and four of them were through the air. Expect another multi-touchdown game for Rodgers this week.

Cooper Rush ($6,400) vs. Washington Commanders

The Cowboys' backup quarterback has filled in nicely for the injured Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are 2-0 with Rush as a starter. Although he has yet to throw for more than one touchdown in a game, Rush is entering his third consecutive game as the starter in a favorable matchup. The Cowboys are expected to have both Michael Gallup and tight end, Dalton Schultz back this week. That gives Cooper Rush his full assortment of pass catchers against the 28th-ranked defense against quarterbacks.

Running Back:

Najee Harris ($7,000) vs. New York Jets

Harris has been disappointing for fantasy managers through the first three weeks. He has shown improvement in production each week leading up to Week 4. The quarterback play in Pittsburgh has been underwhelming. Luckily, the Steelers will face the New York Jets who rank 26th vs. the running back position. Take advantage of the budget-friendly price on Harris while you can. This is his week to shine.

Javonte Williams ($6,900) at Las Vegas Raiders

Williams has yet to score a touchdown on the season, which could be the reason he's priced at $6,900 on FanDuel. Volume has not been the issue, as Williams has averaged 17.3 touches a game this season. With all great players, it's only a matter of time before they have that fantasy-winning game, and this matchup sets the stage. The Las Vegas Raiders are ranked 30th against running backs. They allowed Darrel Williams to rush for 59 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Week 2. Javonte Williams' first touchdown of the season will come this week.

Wide Receiver:

Curtis Samuel ($6,200) at Dallas Cowboys

How is Samuel still priced at a value? He's had double-digit targets in each game this season paired with double-digit fantasy points. The Dallas Cowboys are playing competitive football despite Prescott's absence. Carson Wentz and the Commanders will have to throw on the Cowboys. The Dallas defense is top-eight against running backs and middle of the road vs. wideouts. There's no reason for Samuel not to see 10-plus targets for the fourth-consecutive game.

Noah Brown ($5,600) vs. Washington Commanders

Time to stack. Brown has been the surprise producer for the Cowboys to start the season. Not only has he kept pace with CeeDee Lamb's production, but Brown has also played 85 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Cooper Rush has targeted Brown heavily in the last two games. Noah Brown has 145 receiving yards and a touchdown in that time span. The Washington Commanders have given up the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Tight End:

Tyler Conklin ($5,400) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Conklin is the TE3 heading into Week 4. Among tight ends, Conklin is tied for second with 24 targets and is the No. 2 tight end in receptions with 18. It's rare to get a tight end at this price without him being touchdown-dependent. Conklin gives you a safe floor with his volume alone. Joe Flacco will air it out against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been a below-average defense vs. tight ends this year.

Defense:

Green Bay Packers Defense ($5,000) vs. New England Patriots

Sometimes you just have to pay up for defense when the matchup is too good. Although, $5,000 is hardly breaking the bank, especially when you are saving a ton of budget on these value picks I've laid out for you. The New England Patriots quarterback, Mac Jones, suffered a high ankle sprain last week and is expected to miss time. Jones has yet to be ruled out, however, it would be a minor miracle to see him on the field this week. That leaves the Patriots with soon-to-be 37-year-old, Brian Hoyer to run this offense. The Packers just held Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to 271 passing yards and one touchdown last week.

