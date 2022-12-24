NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 16

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Happy Holidays to all! For those who celebrate Christmas, Merry Christmas! In terms of football, today was all about the weather. Seven of the eight games in the early window were played in freezing temperatures. The games in Chicago and Cleveland also featured high winds. Despite the weather impacting games, game script helped turn the Bengals at Patriots and Lions at Panthers into higher scoring games than we may have expected.

I'll always try to give actionable advice at the end of each reaction. In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 17 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-17 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways