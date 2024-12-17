NFL Injury Analysis: Mild High Ankle Sprain for Mahomes

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The distal tibfib is located where the "bottom" ends of the two lower leg bones form a roof over the talus of the foot. The joint is supported by ligaments and connective tissue known as the syndesmosis. A high ankle sprain occurs when any of these structures are damaged. High ankle injuries are considered more complex and are often accompanied by a longer recovery window because the overall integrity of the ankle is usually comprised. In some cases surgery may be warranted to stabilize the injury site.

Mahomes has been diagnosed with a "mild" high ankle sprain. High ankle or syndesmotic sprains are different than the "normal" lateral ankle sprains and often require additional time to heal. While both injuries occur to the same area, they involve different joints. The ankle itself is made up of multiple articulations, including the subtalar joint, talocrural joint and the distal tibiofibular (tibfib) joint. The term high ankle sprain is used when the distal tibfib is involved.

The Chiefs quarterback has guided his team to the best record in the NFL despite a down year in which he has averaged a career low in fantasy points scored. Now his availability for Week 16 is in doubt after he suffered a right ankle injury in the team's win over Cleveland.

Wow that was ugly. Week 15 in the NFL was marred by multiple injuries that will likely have ramifications on both Super Bowl and fantasy championship aspirations.

Patrick Mahomes

Fortunately, Mahomes' injury is not considered serious, and the team has yet to rule him out for Week 16. However, he has previously sustained a high ankle sprain on this same ankle and could need additional time to adequately recuperate. Furthermore, the Chiefs face a compressed schedule over the next two "weeks," playing two games in four days. Considering their place in the standings and the complications that come with his injury history and the schedule, it seems likely Mahomes misses at least one game. Carson Wentz would start if Mahomes is unable to play.

David Montgomery

The injury-ravaged Lions will have to move forward without the services of Montgomery after he suffered a significant knee injury on Sunday. Montgomery sprained the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his knee, one of the primary stabilizers of the joint. Located on the inside aspect of the knee, the MCL is capable of healing without surgical intervention if the sprain is mild or does not involve the connected medial meniscus. Unfortunately, Montgomery's injury appears to be a high-grade sprain (tear), as surgery will be needed to address the damage. While he will not return this season, the injury shouldn't impact his availability for the 2025 season. Jahmyr Gibbs will become the primary running back for the Lions with Craig Reynolds moving up the depth chart.

Turf Burns

Nick Chubb: For a second straight year Chubb's season ends prematurely due to injury, after the Cleveland running back suffered a broken foot in Week 15. The current ailment isn't as serious as the devastating knee injury from last year, but it will create a degree of uncertainty around his impending free agency. Chubb will reportedly not need surgery on the fractured foot, meaning he should be able to participate in offseason activities for Cleveland or a possible new team. Jerome Ford will finish out the year as the Browns' feature back and is worth a waiver wire bid for teams in need of RB depth.

Alvin Kamara: Kamara is managing an undisclosed groin injury that held him out of the fourth quarter in the team's narrow loss to the Commanders. He is currently seeking a second opinion on the injury, though New Orleans has referred to the injury as mild. Groin injuries can be restricting for running backs as the muscle group aids in lateral movement. As a result, a mild strain or even tightness in the area can limit a back's ability to avoid tackles and hit holes in the line. Even if Kamara is cleared to play, it seems likely Kendre Miller sees an increase in workload. Miller should be considered in all formats, particularly for those invested in Kamara.

Geno Smith: An undisclosed knee injury forced Smith out of the team's loss to the Packers. Fortunately, additional testing on the joint failed to uncover any significant structural damage and the Seahawks are optimistic about his chances of suiting up in Week 16. It's hard to guess if the optimism is justified without more details, so those invested here will need to closely monitor Smith's level of participation in this week's practices to get a better sense of his overall health. Seattle faces a Minnesota defense that has limited opposing quarterbacks to an average of 19.2 points over the last eight weeks and leads the league with 20 interceptions. Any restriction in mobility would limit Smith's ceiling and hinder his fantasy value. Sam Howell would get the nod if Smith is out.

Jaylen Waddle: The Dolphins provided a frustrating non-update update on the status of Waddle's injured knee. Coach Mike McDaniel said the injury is "not major, not surgery-related," but failed to provide any more specifics. Without context, it is difficult to assess his chances of playing in Week 16 against the 49ers. Like discussed with Smith, the best course of action will be keeping a close eye on Waddle's availability at practice to see how likely it is he plays on Sunday. Rookie Malik Washington could be a serviceable insurance policy after he hauled in five receptions on six targets for 52 yards while filing in for the injured Waddle.

Kenneth Walker: Walker has not appeared in Seattle's last two games due to a calf strain. The injury has allowed Zach Charbonnet to emerge as a valuable fantasy option, a trend that could continue in Week 16. Walker is improving but has yet to practice in full. A more definitive update on his status should come later in the week, but for now hold your Charbonnet stock for the immediate future.