NFL Picks and Best Player Props for

Super Wild Card Weekend

Player Anytime Touchdowns/Game Wagers

Cleveland Browns -2, -112 (DraftKings)

This is -2.5 other places at slightly better odds (-102), but I'd rather lay more juice and take away the hook. I think the Browns are an elite defense and while I love the C.J. Stroud rookie story, I'd rather bet on Myles Garrett. I think this game ends up being low-scoring and my only hesitancy here is that Joe Flacco has thrown a pick in all five games he's started – maybe bet on that to happen again but take the Browns.

Kyren Williams -137 (Caesars)

This line makes no sense to me and it's at -180 on other sites. Williams has scored in three straight games and five out of six games since returning from injury. He has three receiving touchdowns this season, so that's an another option for him to score other than just rushing the ball. My only hesitation here is that the Lions are the top team against opposing running backs; that being said the Rams are expected to put up at least three touchdowns so it makes sense to wager on Williams.

CeeDee Lamb -160 (FanDuel)

If you've been reading my work in this space all season, you'll know I hate laying odds like this. However, CeeDee has scored in nine straight games and it's an average matchup against the Packers, who rank 14th against opposing wide receivers. Throw in the Cowboys are seven-point favorites in a game that has an over/under of 50.5 and that suggests about four Dallas touchdowns. I can see betting the anytime touchdowns for Brandin Cooks (+220 FanDuel), Jake Ferguson (+170 Caesars) and Tony Pollard (-145 DraftKings) as well. I like Jake Ferguson the best out of that trio.

Player Props

Josh Allen Under 198.5 Passing Yards (FanDuel)

He threw for 350 yards last week so at first glance this line might not make sense. The weather is going to play a factor and one might think he could run for more yards than he passes for. The Steelers rank 13th in the league against opposing quarterbacks, which is something to take into account. One of my favorite parts about being in the Rotowire community and writing for them is I have to make sure I state which Josh Allen I'm writing about (the Jacksonville guy is very good, too).

David Njoku Over 54.5 Receiving yards -120 (DraftKings)

Njoku has been a favorite of Joe Flacco's, averaging 93.3 receiving yards over his last four games. The Texans are a good matchup for Njoku, as they rank 28th in the league at defending the position. Taking this over with an anytime touchdown makes sense and that could be had on DraftKings at +292.