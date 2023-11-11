This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Best Player Props For Week 10

Anytime Player Touchdowns

Ja'Marr Chase +110 (Caesars)

Chas is dealing with a back injury so I feel like this pick is flying a bit under the radar. This game has a healthy over/under of 47 and the Bengals are a home favorite. Cincinnati called his number inside of the five last week against the Bills and while he didn't get in it shows they're thinking of him in a Davante Adams/Green Bay type of role. Houston has been solid against opposing wide receivers, but Chase is the type of an elite player they haven't really faced.

Taysom Hill +210 (FanDuel)

This could be a sucker bet but I'm not sure the books realize that Hill has a touchdown in each of his last three games. He's clearly a big part of their red-zone offense and this is a great value considering it's only +163 on other sites. I was worried once Juwan Johnson returned it would diminish Hill's role, but he has a big variety of plays involving him near the goal line. Minnesota isn't a defense to shy away from and they just allowed 28 points to an anemic Falcons offense.

David Montgomery +100 (Caesars)

Montgomery is a road favorite in what should be one of the higher-scoring games of the week. The Lions have fed him the ball inside of the 5-yard line and he has six touchdowns in only five games this season. It seems as if he could have played Week 9 if the Lions weren't on bye and he logged full practices Thursday and Friday, showing he should be almost 100 percent. The Chargers' run defense is below average, ranking 19th in the league against opposing running backs.

Player Props

George Pickens Over 42.5 Receiving Yards -108 (Caesars)

This pick is based on Pickens complaining about his role and lack of targets after getting only five targets in last Sunday's win against the Titans. Of course, he may get more targets if he can drag his back foot in the end zone but that's a completely different conversation. Pickens went over this number in four of his first six games and should eclipse the five targets he's seen in each of his last two games. I also like parlaying this over with an anytime touchdown, which you should be able to get at more than 3:1 odds.

Keaton Mitchell Over 20.5 Rushing Yards -105 (DraftKings)

This is a fun bet that's either going to go way over or be really under. Mitchell looked fantastic last week en route to a 138-yard rushing day and it would make sense to me that they use him in between the 20s and let Gus Edwards handle the goal-line carries. His hamstring landed him on the injured report this week, but a full practice Friday suggests he'll be ready for the Ravens' home tilt against the Browns.

Deebo Samuel Over 46.5 Receiving Yards -115 (DraftKings)

The 49ers face defenses ranked 20th or worse in their next six games so both Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk should be ready to feast. Like Montgomery, it seems like Samuel might have been able to return for Week 9 if the 49ers had had a game. Samuel has gone over this mark in four of the five games he finished healthy and I'd also be very interested in his Over 60.5 rushing +receiving yards -115 (DraftKings) as well.