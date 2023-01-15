NFL Reactions: Wild-Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

In the first couple years after the NFL added a seventh playoff team, many people complained. The assumption was that the quality of playoff football would be compromised. And yes, some of the No. 7 seeds have had bad performances. But that can be said for any level of seed in any given playoff year. With the Seahawks and Dolphins playing very well in the first round of this year's playoffs, I think we should put to rest the idea that seven teams don't belong. Wild-Card Weekend Reactions The matchup between the Chargers and the Jaguars was one of the oddest playoff games I've ever seen. I'm being honest when I say that the comeback wasn't completely surprising. If a team is going to fall behind due to a slew of turnovers, it's best that it happens early in the game. I've talked all year about the battle between the ears. Despite what coaches say and rational minds understand, once a team subconsciously feels they've won, it's very difficult to regain the same competitive edge. On the other hand, in a playoff situation, the team that's trailing goes in a desperation mode. It can be a dangerous combination, as it was for the Chargers.

For those who followed me throughout the week leading up to the game, I talked about the fact that the Chargers would be unable to run the ball successfully against the Jaguars and that their only path to success would come through the air. However, the