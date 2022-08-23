NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 23

This article is part of our 2020 NFL Breakout Watch series.

With all of this past weekend's preseason action in the books, we're entering the last week of practice before the preseason finales. As always, there's plenty of news to break down for fantasy.

Training Camp Storyline

Chargers' Passing Attack

Josh Palmer is set to see an expanded role, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who spoke to a Chargers' team source. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the top two options, Palmer was competing with Jalen Guyton for the third WR role.

Palmer has been going outside the top-60 WRs in average drafts while Guyton wasn't being drafted in most leagues, so this development comes as no surprise to fantasy managers. Although Palmer was targeted just 49 times as a rookie last year, he began to show signs of emerging down the stretch. In three of his last five games, he posted at least 43 yards and a TD.

With Justin Herbert having an ADP of QB2 while coming off of a 672-attempt season that resulted in over 5,000 passing yards, there could be plenty to go around for the WRs. Keenan Allen has posted between 1,138 and 1,199 yards in each of his last three full seasons, and although his yards per target has dropped off the last two years, expecting similar production is reasonable. Mike Williams is interesting because last year was the first time he