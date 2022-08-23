NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 23

This article is part of our 2020 NFL Breakout Watch series.
With all of this past weekend's preseason action in the books, we're entering the last week of practice before the preseason finales. As always, there's plenty of news to break down for fantasy.
Training Camp Storyline
Chargers' Passing Attack
Josh Palmer is set to see an expanded role, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who spoke to a Chargers' team source. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the top two options, Palmer was competing with Jalen Guyton for the third WR role.
Palmer has been going outside the top-60 WRs in average drafts while Guyton wasn't being drafted in most leagues, so this development comes as no surprise to fantasy managers. Although Palmer was targeted just 49 times as a rookie last year, he began to show signs of emerging down the stretch. In three of his last five games, he posted at least 43 yards and a TD.
With Justin Herbert having an ADP of QB2 while coming off of a 672-attempt season that resulted in over 5,000 passing yards, there could be plenty to go around for the WRs. Keenan Allen has posted between 1,138 and 1,199 yards in each of his last three full seasons, and although his yards per target has dropped off the last two years, expecting similar production is reasonable. Mike Williams is interesting because last year was the first time he
With all of this past weekend's preseason action in the books, we're entering the last week of practice before the preseason finales. As always, there's plenty of news to break down for fantasy.
Training Camp Storyline
Chargers' Passing Attack
Josh Palmer is set to see an expanded role, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who spoke to a Chargers' team source. With Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as the top two options, Palmer was competing with Jalen Guyton for the third WR role.
Palmer has been going outside the top-60 WRs in average drafts while Guyton wasn't being drafted in most leagues, so this development comes as no surprise to fantasy managers. Although Palmer was targeted just 49 times as a rookie last year, he began to show signs of emerging down the stretch. In three of his last five games, he posted at least 43 yards and a TD.
With Justin Herbert having an ADP of QB2 while coming off of a 672-attempt season that resulted in over 5,000 passing yards, there could be plenty to go around for the WRs. Keenan Allen has posted between 1,138 and 1,199 yards in each of his last three full seasons, and although his yards per target has dropped off the last two years, expecting similar production is reasonable. Mike Williams is interesting because last year was the first time he had more than 89 targets in a season (he had 129), but despite an inconsistent week-to-week journey, he posted 1,146 yards and nine TDs. If the team features him as they did early in the season, he could push for top-10 WR status. With defenses worried about Allen, Williams and Austin Ekeler, Palmer should see the least attention from defenses. Although Palmer runs a middling 4.51 40-yard-dash, he has a solid catch radius to go with his 210-pound frame. It wouldn't be a major surprise if he broke out this year. And if Williams or Allen miss time, his target share could skyrocket.
Injuries
- JuJu Smith-Schuster- Since August 15, Smith-Schuster has dealt with a knee injury. Coach Andy Reid said the WR should be fine for the regular season. As the potential lead WR on a team that's likely pass heavy, Smith-Schuster is commonly being selected inside the top-30 WRs.
- David Montgomery- Although he's missed two weeks of the preseason, Montgomery (undisclosed) will have his status determined for Saturday's preseason game based on his week of practice. The good news is that he's practicing, which makes it seem as if there's a good chance he's ready for Week 1. Don't forget that he was some seeing special-teams work before his injury. Although it's unknown, he could cede more work to Khalil Herbert than he did last year. He's dropped a bit over the summer to RB21 in average drafts.
- Jameson Williams- The rookie is recovering from a knee injury he suffered on January 10. As a result, he's been placed in the Reserve/NFI list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the season. No timeline has been given for his return. In the meantime, DJ Chark will hold down the role as the team's primary deep threat. Williams is being drafted outside the top-70 WRs, but unless he can be stashed on IR, it may be tough to roster him now.
- Gus Edwards- With little positive news this offseason in terms of Edwards' recovery from last year's knee injury, Edwards was placed on the reserve/PUP list Tuesday. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season. He had fallen to RB70 in recent drafts. In fantasy leagues that allow players to be stashed on IR, he could make sense as a late-round pick in the event he makes a return to action.
- Greg Dulcich- Coach Zac Steven says Denver is doing everything they can to get Dulcich (hamstring) on the field for the regular-season opener. He's likely to miss all three preseason games, as he's unlikely to suit up this week. With the Broncos potentially running formations with two TEs frequently, especially after the loss of Tim Patrick (knee), Dulcich could see enough targets to be in the TE2 mix.
- Sterling Shepard- According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Shepard (Achilles) has a chance to be activated from the PUP list before the regular-season begins. If he isn't, he'll be forced to miss at least four games. He doesn't even have an ADP on charts that track over 110 WRs. Other than a dart throw in super-deep leagues, fantasy managers can likely take a wait-and-see approach on the waiver wire if and when he returns to action.
Job Battles
- Drew Lock, Geno Smith- Although neither QB gets drafted in single-QB leagues, coach Pete Carroll said that Lock and Smith are even in their training camp battle. Lock missed the last game due to an illness, but he's expected to see work in the preseason finale. Not that either QB will be a major fantasy factor, it would seem that if Lock won the job, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could see more downfield looks.
- Greg Zuerlein- For those in leagues with kickers, Zuerlein is the only kicker on the Jets' roster. Playing on a team that could move the ball well but have issues in the red zone, he could end up being a solid kicking option. And for those who receive extra points for longer kicks, he is called 'Greg the Leg' for a reason.
- Brett Maher- Another kicker made the news today. Maher is the only kicker on the Dallas roster. Playing on a team that could score quite a few points, he could be a solid starter in 12-team leagues.