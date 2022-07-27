NFL Training Camp News And Notes: July 27

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

With most teams in their second day of training camp, the player news continues to pour in. Let's look at the fantasy impact of Wednesday's stories.

Training Camp Storylines

Cowboys Passing Game

Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday Michael Gallup (knee) "has not missed a target" and he's in the "fourth quarter" in his rehab from ACL surgery. Gallup suffered the injury in Week 17 and did not undergo his surgery until February. That certainly has created a race to be ready for the season. It's no surprise that he was placed on the active/PUP list, giving the team time to evaluate his status. It's unclear when he'll be ready to take the field. As a result, he's being drafted outside the top-50 WRs in fantasy drafts.

With Gallup missing practice time, CeeDee Lamb should dominate practice targets. In addition, third-round draft choice Jalen Tolbert should continue to run with the starters while having a chance to build chemistry with Dak Prescott. And after missing much of the offseason work, James Washington will try to work his way into the rotation. He'll probably need a strong training camp to overtake Tolbert for a prominent role. Once Gallup returns, he'll likely resume his role as the top outside WR across from Lamb (when Lamb's not in the slot).

With Prescott coming off a healthy offseason, Dallas should continue to have a strong passing attack. Although Amari Cooper is no longer with the team, Lamb no longer shares a co-alpha role. Look for Lamb to compete as one of the most heavily targeted WRs in the NFL. Although Prescott started the 2021 season strong, he faltered down the stretch. His calf injury may have been a factor in Lamb's uneven production.

Many fantasy players see Dalton Schultz as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game and on his way to an elite season. However, it was apparent last year that defenses struggled to deal with Lamb and Cooper, often leaving Schultz open in the middle of the field. If Schultz finds himself being a focal point of defenses, he could see a downturn in production. With Gallup uncertain to take the field anytime soon, and Washington having missed much of the offseason work, Tolbert could have a chance to start and emerge as a fantasy option. His ADP has been on the rise, and he may no longer be an endgame pick in drafts. Overall, this offense might not compete with the elite units in the league, but Prescott has enough talent and weapons to finish as a top-8 QB.

Injuries/Job Battles