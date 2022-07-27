NFL Training Camp News And Notes: July 27

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
With most teams in their second day of training camp, the player news continues to pour in. Let's look at the fantasy impact of Wednesday's stories.
Training Camp Storylines
Cowboys Passing Game
Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday Michael Gallup (knee) "has not missed a target" and he's in the "fourth quarter" in his rehab from ACL surgery. Gallup suffered the injury in Week 17 and did not undergo his surgery until February. That certainly has created a race to be ready for the season. It's no surprise that he was placed on the active/PUP list, giving the team time to evaluate his status. It's unclear when he'll be ready to take the field. As a result, he's being drafted outside the top-50 WRs in fantasy drafts.
With Gallup missing practice time, CeeDee Lamb should dominate practice targets. In addition, third-round draft choice Jalen Tolbert should continue to run with the starters while having a chance to build chemistry with Dak Prescott. And after missing much of the offseason work, James Washington will try to work his way into the rotation. He'll probably need a strong training camp to overtake Tolbert for a prominent role. Once Gallup returns, he'll likely resume his role as the top outside WR across from Lamb (when Lamb's not in the slot).
With Prescott coming off a healthy offseason, Dallas should continue to have a strong passing attack. Although Amari Cooper is no longer with the team, Lamb no longer shares a co-alpha role. Look for Lamb to compete as one of the most heavily targeted WRs in the NFL. Although Prescott started the 2021 season strong, he faltered down the stretch. His calf injury may have been a factor in Lamb's uneven production.
Many fantasy players see Dalton Schultz as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game and on his way to an elite season. However, it was apparent last year that defenses struggled to deal with Lamb and Cooper, often leaving Schultz open in the middle of the field. If Schultz finds himself being a focal point of defenses, he could see a downturn in production. With Gallup uncertain to take the field anytime soon, and Washington having missed much of the offseason work, Tolbert could have a chance to start and emerge as a fantasy option. His ADP has been on the rise, and he may no longer be an endgame pick in drafts. Overall, this offense might not compete with the elite units in the league, but Prescott has enough talent and weapons to finish as a top-8 QB.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Michael Thomas - Thomas (ankle) made his long-awaited return to the practice field Wednesday. It was great news that he looked fluid with no braces or wrapping around his ankle. We're a long way from the season opener, and we have no idea how almost two years off the field will impact his production, but those drafting him can at least be excited for now. He's being drafted outside the top-30 WRs, but the more good news we see, expect his draft cost to rise a bit.
- Deshaun Watson - Watson and Jacoby Brissett are sharing snaps in Browns' practices. With the NFL yet to determine if Watson will miss time due to league discipline, Cleveland has to be prepared for Week 1 with either QB. Due to the uncertainty, fantasy managers are selecting Watson outside the top-15 QBs while Brissett is commonly undrafted. Obviously, if Watson avoids league discipline, he has the ability to be a top-5 QB. If called upon to start games, Brissett is likely to be an option in leagues that start two QBs.
- Antonio Gibson - Although Gibson had strong full-season numbers last year, he had many disappointing fantasy performances. Of course, he was playing with a cracked shin, which certainly explains why he didn't play at an elite level. Unfortunately, he's now dealing with a hamstring injury. Although coach Ron Rivera stated that Gibson's absence is out of an abundance of caution, fantasy managers are rightfully nervous to hear that Gibson's not 100 percent healthy. And with J.D. McKissic and Brian Robinson joining Gibson in the backfield, the team has the luxury to limit his snaps. There's great upside if Gibson forces his way into a lead role, but there's significant risk of the three-way timeshare hurting Gibson's production.
- J.K. Dobbins - The reports on Dobbins' (knee) recovery seem never ending. Wednesday's report quotes him as having been ready to practice, but he was limited to on-field work after practice. It seems as if he'll be on the field before long, though there's no concrete report to back that up. After rushing for six yards per carry as a rookie, if he's healthy for Week 1, he could be a fantasy value as he's being drafted outside the top-20 RBs. The Ravens added two starters to their offensive line this offseason and drafted a pair of TEs. This is a team that was 57 percent run in 2019, and its personnel moves indicate a move back to that level.
- Deebo Samuel - While hoping to get a contract worked out with the 49ers, Samuel is doing conditioning work on the side, and he's not practicing with the team. Since the team is on record wanting to get a deal done, it would seem safe to draft Samuel with the expectation he'll be ready Week 1.
- Diontae Johnson - Entering the last year of his contract, Johnson didn't receive an extension. As a result, he sat out team drills despite being listed as a limited participant. Given the Steelers' history with WRs and contract extensions, there's no guarantee that the team will get a contract done. And if Johnson decides to hold out, the CBA will levy some severe fines. Although it would make sense that he's on the field in Week 1, this is not a zero-risk situation. Those who are risk-averse in drafts might consider selecting a similarly ranked option.
- Kadarius Toney - After an uneven rookie season in which Toney missed time with injuries, he's a full-go for training camp per coach Brian Daboll. Toney showed flashes of greatness as a rookie while also showing inconsistency. He's being drafted outside the top-40 WRs, making him a player to consider selecting for those looking for enormous upside.
- Treylon Burks - After an offseason filled with asthma and conditioning issues, Burks dropped about six pounds and looked good at Wednesday's practice, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. Unless some type of setback is reported, fantasy managers can likely draft Burks as they would have before the offseason chatter began. However, don't be surprised if Robert Woods emerges as the most-targeted WR on the Titans.
- Christian Watson - According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette, Christian Watson (undisclosed) will "miss a little bit of time" due to an offseason medical procedure. Over the years, WRs who earn Aaron Rodgers trust, earn their targets. It's certainly not optimal that Watson is missing reps in practice. It's still early to make a definitive statement on Watson, but fantasy managers who had concerns about the small-school WR acclimating quickly to the NFL, may not need another reason to lower him on personal draft boards.
- Mitch Trubisky - Despite the Steelers selecting Kenny Pickett in the first round of this year's draft, Trubisky continues to practice as the first-string QB. Trubisky is a mobile QB with good weapons in the passing game. If he's coached to his strengths, he could finish top 20 among QBs. For now, Pickett remains a stash, especially for those who think Trubisky will lose the job quickly.