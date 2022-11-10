NFL Waiver Wire: Week 10 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

The Colts are a mess, but Jim Irsay insists the tank isn't on. If that's actually

Things haven't gone well for Pickett early in his NFL career. Perhaps a bye week will help him find his footing. That's unlikely, but the Steelers offer enough offensive weapons to help Pickett become fantasy relevant - even after trading Chase Claypool .

Jacoby Brissett at Dolphins (nine percent ESPN) Speaking of game script, I expect Miami to score against the Browns. In turn, that will force Cleveland to throw. The results aren't likely to be spectacular, but with no Joe Burrow , Lamar Jackson and potentially Josh Allen , there may be teams in need.

Dalton produced an ugly primetime effort against the Ravens that was only salvaged by Baltimore's defense giving up on a play they believed was over resulting in a 41-yard score. This should be a better matchup for him, but there are two factors that tell us to exercise caution. The Steelers aren't likely to push the Saints into a pass-happy script and T.J. Watt is expected to return and provide a huge boost to the Pittsburgh D.

A combination of bye weeks and not a lot of injuries leaves this as a relatively light week on the waiver wire. As usual, there's a mix of long-term options mixed with potentially viable streamers for Week 10.

A combination of bye weeks and not a lot of injuries leaves this as a relatively light week on the waiver wire. As usual, there's a mix of long-term options mixed with potentially viable streamers for Week 10.

Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton at Steelers (16 percent ESPN)

Dalton produced an ugly primetime effort against the Ravens that was only salvaged by Baltimore's defense giving up on a play they believed was over resulting in a 41-yard score. This should be a better matchup for him, but there are two factors that tell us to exercise caution. The Steelers aren't likely to push the Saints into a pass-happy script and T.J. Watt is expected to return and provide a huge boost to the Pittsburgh D.

Jacoby Brissett at Dolphins (nine percent ESPN)



Speaking of game script, I expect Miami to score against the Browns. In turn, that will force Cleveland to throw. The results aren't likely to be spectacular, but with no Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and potentially Josh Allen, there may be teams in need.

Kenny Pickett vs. Saints (five percent ESPN)

Things haven't gone well for Pickett early in his NFL career. Perhaps a bye week will help him find his footing. That's unlikely, but the Steelers offer enough offensive weapons to help Pickett become fantasy relevant - even after trading Chase Claypool.

Matt Ryan at Raiders (eight percent ESPN)

The Colts are a mess, but Jim Irsay insists the tank isn't on. If that's actually true – and I'm skeptical – it's time to end the Sam Ehlinger experiment and go back to Ryan.

Sam Darnold vs. Falcons (zero percent ESPN)

PJ Walker will get the start Thursday, but it may be his last if the Panthers' offense looks anything like it did Sunday against the Bengals. Baker Mayfield entered in relief and played effectively, but it seems Carolina would turn to Darnold if they move away from Walker.

Running Backs

Rachaad White vs. Seahawks (22 percent ESPN)



White makes his weekly appearance in this column. He's rostered in many leagues, but is coming off a season-best 11 touches in Week 9 and Leonard Fournette remains ineffective. This could be an Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard situation by the time we reach the fantasy playoffs.

Jerick McKinnon vs. Jaguars (14 percent ESPN)

McKinnon saw his highest snap total and rate in Sunday's win over Tennessee with 62 compared to 22 for Isiah Pacheco and 17 for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He's not a great runner, but his current roster rate should be quadrupled if he can maintain that role .

Jaylen Warren vs. Saints (six percent ESPN)

Pittsburgh media has run with the narrative Warren will cut into Najee Harris' workload and potentially overtake him as the starting back. Mike Tomlin didn't endorse that, but also didn't shut it down in his weekly press conference. I wouldn't want to start Warren this week, but now is the time to stash him if you have the roster space.

Zack Moss at Raiders (two percent ESPN)

I don't want to invest in the Colts' offense now, but it's worth monitoring the status of Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson ahead of Week 10. If they're out, presumably Moss would be in for a heavy workload, though that still may not lead to a big fantasy performance.

Wide Receiver

Donovan Peoples-Jones at Dolphins (15 percent ESPN)

Peoples-Jones is a must-grab both in the short and long-term. He's posted at least 70 receiving yards in four of his last five games and has at least five targets in four outings during the same span to provide a stable role and production. When Deshaun Watson returns, Peoples-Jones has the chance to really take off.

Darius Slayton vs. Texans (three percent ESPN)

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Texans (19 percent ESPN)

Kenny Golladay vs. Texans (11 percent ESPN)

If we were guaranteed the status quo, Slayton would be under-rostered. However, the impending return of Golladay threatens to upset the current equilibrium among the Giants' receiving corps. I'd still want to have Slayton on my team the most of this trio as he's recorded double-digit PPR performances in three of his last four games. Due to passing volume, likely only one of this group will be fantasy relevant.

DeAndre Carter at 49ers (nine percent ESPN)

Keenan Allen doesn't appear close to a return, which leaves Joshua Palmer and Carter as the top two healthy wide receivers for the Chargers. Carter isn't going to win you the week, but he's managed at least five targets in each of his last three appearances and also has sneakily posted a reception of at least 20 yards in each of his last two.

Terrace Marshall vs. Falcons (15 percent ESPN)

Marshall has seen his role take off since Robbie Anderson was traded by playing on more than 80 percent of offensive snaps in each of the last three games. That's translated to 18 targets, which is a decent number. The biggest problem is the inconsistency of the Carolina offense as he - and all the receivers - was completely shutout until garbage time last week against Cincinnati.

Van Jefferson vs. Cardinals (eight percent ESPN)

Jefferson has endured a rough couple of games since coming back from injured reserve. After failing to see a target in his first outing, he didn't haul in any of his five targets in Week 9 – including a brutal drop deep down the field. To make matters worse, Matthew Stafford is currently in concussion protocol, which could very well sideline him for Week 10. The Rams' offense has had enough trouble getting going with Stafford where I wouldn't want to speculate on any peripheral options with John Wolford under center.

Christian Watson vs. Cowboys (six percent ESPN)

Samori Toure vs. Cowboys (zero percent ESPN)

The Packers' passing attack has been abysmal this season, but someone has to catch balls. With Romeo Doubs out, one of Watson or Toure should step into a significant role. Toure has made one catch of at least 20 yards in consecutive games, while Watson has struggled to stick on the field due to a number of injuries.

Tight End

Cade Otton vs. Seahawks (nine percent ESPN)

Cameron Brate turned in a full practice and will likely be on the field this weekend. That puts Otton's production at risk, but the Buccaneers need to turn to a meritocracy at this point in their season and he could very easily be projected to outplay Brate.

Foster Moreau vs. Colts (four percent ESPN)

Darren Waller will be another one to monitor in the practice report. He's been able to practice in limited fashion for at least the last week, but still didn't suit up in Week 9. The Raiders' offense very clearly runs through Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, but Moreau has seen at least five targets in each of his last three games.

Tommy Tremble vs. Falcons (zero percent ESPN)

Tremble's intrigue is limited to deep leagues, but he's had four targets in each of his last two matchups after only getting multiple targets once in the previous seven. That hasn't led to notable production, but could be a trend to follow for those desperate at tight end.

Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. Broncos (zero percent ESPN)

The story is similar for Okonkwo as he's seen a significant increase in role in three games since the Titans' bye. He displayed his big-play potential on Tennessee's opening play from scrimmage against KC by ripping off a 48-yard catch and run.