NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Early Watch

Jameis Winston came in against the Lions when Derek Carr suffered his third head/neck injury of the season. If Carr misses time, Winston at least has weapons. It's also possible that Rashid Shaheed returns to the lineup next week to inject speed into the offense. Having speed at receiver would maximize Winston's strong passing arm.

Joe Flacco was decent against the Rams. The veteran threw for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In superflex leagues, Flacco may be a useful streamer if he continues to see starts. Running Backs Ezekiel Elliott turned 21 touches into 92 yards against the Chargers in a game that Rhamondre Stevenson was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury. Early reports suggest Stevenson could miss time. That could lead to Elliott seeing heavy usage.

Tyjae Spears saw increased usage after Derrick Henry left the game against the Colts with a concussion. Spears posted 88 scrimmage yards on 20 touches.