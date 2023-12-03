NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Jameis Winston came in against the Lions when Derek Carr suffered his third head/neck injury of the season. If Carr misses time, Winston at least has weapons. It's also possible that Rashid Shaheed returns to the lineup next week to inject speed into the offense. Having speed at receiver would maximize Winston's strong passing arm.
- Joe Flacco was decent against the Rams. The veteran threw for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In superflex leagues, Flacco may be a useful streamer if he continues to see starts.
Running Backs
- Ezekiel Elliott turned 21 touches into 92 yards against the Chargers in a game that Rhamondre Stevenson was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury. Early reports suggest Stevenson could miss time. That could lead to Elliott seeing heavy usage.
- Tyjae Spears saw increased usage after Derrick Henry left the game against the Colts with a concussion. Spears posted 88 scrimmage yards on 20 touches. Spears has been productive when he's had opportunities at differing points in the season. Should Henry miss time, Spears could see a heavy workload next week.
- Dalvin Cook had nine rushes and two targets after the coaching staff said the veteran would get more work going into the matchup against the Falcons. Cook was actually more productive than Breece Hall on a per-touch basis in this contest. Cook may retain a similar workload going forward.
Wide Receivers
- Jonathan Mingo has at least six targets in four straight games. In the last two weeks he has posted 60 and 69 yards. Don't be surprised if he leads the Panthers in targets going forward.
- DeVante Parker has 14 targets over the last two games.During that time, he's averaging 53 yards. He's far from reliable, but Bailey Zappe seems to prefer throwing Parker's way.
- Jameson Williams is only getting three or fewer opportunities to touch the ball each week, but over the last three games, he's scored twice while averaging 42 scrimmage yards.
Tight Ends
- Chigoziem Okonkwo has 11 targets while averaging 54 yards over the last two games. He may be emerging as Will Levis' second option in the low-volume Tennessee passing attack.
- Harrison Bryant had five targets with Joe Flacco at QB after not seeing more than two targets in any game this season. Bryant recorded 49 yards and a TD. If Flacco gets another start, it's possible that Flacco has a connection with Bryant.