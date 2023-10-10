NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Gardner Minshew , IND - There are two ways to go this week when it comes to the Colts playing in Jacksonville. You can back Minshew and hope the "revenge factor" is such a thing or you can stream the Jaguars' defense and fade Minshew. Anthony Richardson will miss some

Baker Mayfield , TB - Mayfield will have had two weeks to prep for this Sunday's game against the visiting Lions, who have played in several high-scoring affairs this season. Mayfield has one of the best tandems at receiver between Mike Evans and Chris Godwin , provided Evans is over his balky hamstring, and the Lions rank 20th against quarterbacks. Mayfield is in a good spot this week. He's only a one-week rental with his next five games against teams ranked 13th or better against the position. FAAB: $4-$8

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

Tough week in the Payne household as not only did the Bills lose, they also lost several key players on defense, the greatest loss being stud linebacker Matt Milano . Unfortunately, it's a rough game and injuries will always play a significant factor throughout the season.

Tough week in the Payne household as not only did the Bills lose, they also lost several key players on defense, the greatest loss being stud linebacker Matt Milano. Unfortunately, it's a rough game and injuries will always play a significant factor throughout the season.

As always, hit up the comments section or DM me @KCPayne26 on X (formerly known as Twitter) as many of you already have.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

Secondary Targets

Baker Mayfield, TB - Mayfield will have had two weeks to prep for this Sunday's game against the visiting Lions, who have played in several high-scoring affairs this season. Mayfield has one of the best tandems at receiver between Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, provided Evans is over his balky hamstring, and the Lions rank 20th against quarterbacks. Mayfield is in a good spot this week. He's only a one-week rental with his next five games against teams ranked 13th or better against the position. FAAB: $4-$8

Hail Mary

Gardner Minshew, IND - There are two ways to go this week when it comes to the Colts playing in Jacksonville. You can back Minshew and hope the "revenge factor" is such a thing or you can stream the Jaguars' defense and fade Minshew. Anthony Richardson will miss some time and it's Minshew's show as long as he's out. The Jaguars rank 27th against quarterbacks, but they've also played Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and C.J. Stroud. FAAB: $2-$4

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Emari Demercado, Corey Clement, ARI - Demercado picked up the slack after James Conner exited Sunday's game with a knee injury. An undrafted free agent out of TCU, Demercado finished with 57 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the loss to Cincinnati. Clement's value for the Cardinals is from playing special teams, though he should get some touches while Conner is out. The main target shoud be Demercado, and don't be afraid to inflate your bid because Conner is expected to be out multiple weeks. FAAB: Demercado $10-$20, Clement $3-$6

Roschon Johnson, D'Onta Foreman, CHI - Khalil Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain (those are the bad kind) and Johnson is dealing with a concussion. However, Johnson will have nine days to recover and could possibly end up missing no time. Foreman was a healthy scratch the last four weeks, but that should change if Herbert is out. Johnson has more upside between the two it's just a matter of him getting out of the concussion protocol before Sunday's matchup with the Vikings. Darrynton Evans could also be signed and pick up some touches in the Chicago backfield. FAAB: Johnson $8-$16, Foreman $3-$6

Secondary Targets

Tyjae Spears, TEN - Spears has been listed in this spot multiple times this season yet is only rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues. He gets about 10 touches on a weekly basis and averages 5.8 yards per carry in limited work. It's a an easy argument to say "stash this guy!" but Spears has a ton of upside should anything happen to Derrick Henry. FAAB: $3-$6

WIDE RECEIVER

Primary Targets

K.J. Osborn, MIN - This suggestion largely hinges on Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury and the severity of it. Jordan Addison is already on 88 percent of Yahoo rosters, so he's not a realistic player to target. Osborn finished Sunday's game with nine targets and already had two receiving touchdowns entering the game. Osborn had four touchdowns in his last six games last season, so there's clearly chemistry between him and Kirk Cousins. Watch this week for reports on Jefferson as he could be placed on IR. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Curtis Samuel, WAS - It's tough to figure out which Washington receiver to use in any given week. Samuel scored for the second straight week and is getting rushing opportunities, making him almost a poor man's Deebo Samuel. It's a good schedule the next couple months — he gets the Giants twice and faces a bunch of defenses ranked 20th or worse against the position. FAAB: $4-$8

Josh Downs, IND - Downs is up to 33 targets in the first five weeks and should be on everyone's fantasy radar. While he's yet to score, he finished with 6-6-97 on Sunday. It's a good matchup for him this week against the Jaguars, and he's had the same amount of success with Gardner Minshew that he has had with Anthony Richardson. I would be higher on him but he has four tough matchups after this week before a Week 11 bye. FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT END

Secondary Targets

Logan Thomas, WAS - Thomas already has two receiving touchdowns and has amassed 183 receiving yards in only four games this season. He has four targets inside the 10-yard line and that number is better than his total in any of the last two seasons. That suggests Sam Howell trusts him near the goal line and that rapport should continue. The matchup is ideal this week as the Falcons rank 31st against tight ends. Outside of New England and San Francisco, the rest of the schedule lines up nicely for Thomas and the Commanders. FAAB: $4-$8

Dalton Schultz, HOU - "I thought you'd be bigger" has to be the greatest quote ever associated with the name Dalton. Schultz has touchdowns in consecutive games and has become a bigger part of the Texans' passing attack. The downside is that he faces the top team against tight ends this week (New Orleans) and then has a bye Week 7. After the bye there's a ton of good matchups for Schultz, who faces only one top-10 team against tight ends those next six games. FAAB: $3-$6

DEFENSE

Hail Mary

Las Vegas Raiders - The Patriots are an absolute train wreck and are unlikely to fix things before this week's matchup in Las Vegas. Mac Jones has become a turnover machine; it's alarming when you give up a pick-six in consecutive weeks. Jacksonville at home is another viable option if you're looking to stream defenses. FAAB: $2-$4