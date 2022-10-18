NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Taylor Heinicke , WAS - Carson Wentz will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, making Heinicke the starter in the interim. Heinicke isn't the worst backup in the league, having gotten valuable experience last season, and for fantasy purposes he adds value with his rushing ability (5.2 yards per carry last season). Washington wasn't thrilled with Wentz, so don't be surprised if it takes its time bringing Wentz back.

Marcus Mariota , ATL - Mariota has been consistent this season, scoring at least 17.5 fantasy points in five of his first six games. The Bengals aren't the greatest matchup this week, but the following week he faces the Panthers. His ability to gain rushing points gives him an edge over a lot of the quarterbacks, and he already has three rushing touchdowns this season. FAAB: $10-$20

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

Week 6 saw the Eagles and Bills firmly establish themselves as the best teams in their respective conferences and both are on bye this week along with the Rams and Vikings. The Buccaneers and Browns both continue to struggle and their hopes of making the playoffs could be slipping away.

Week 6 saw the Eagles and Bills firmly establish themselves as the best teams in their respective conferences and both are on bye this week along with the Rams and Vikings. The Buccaneers and Browns both continue to struggle and their hopes of making the playoffs could be slipping away.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Marcus Mariota, ATL - Mariota has been consistent this season, scoring at least 17.5 fantasy points in five of his first six games. The Bengals aren't the greatest matchup this week, but the following week he faces the Panthers. His ability to gain rushing points gives him an edge over a lot of the quarterbacks, and he already has three rushing touchdowns this season. FAAB: $10-$20

Secondary Targets

Taylor Heinicke, WAS - Carson Wentz will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, making Heinicke the starter in the interim. Heinicke isn't the worst backup in the league, having gotten valuable experience last season, and for fantasy purposes he adds value with his rushing ability (5.2 yards per carry last season). Washington wasn't thrilled with Wentz, so don't be surprised if it takes its time bringing Wentz back.

Bailey Zappe, NE - Are we sure that Bailey Zappe isn't the future quarterback of the Patriots and not Mac Jones? While it's only been a few games, Zappe has 8.5 yards per attempt and four touchdowns vs. one interception. He almost led the Patriots to an overtime win at Lambeau Field against the Packers when he took over for an injured Jones in Week 4, then engineered big victories in his next two starts, beating the Lions 29-0 and the Browns 38-15 in Cleveland on Sunday. At the very least one would think New England takes its time bringing back Jones and Zappe gets another start or two. Even once Jones returns, he may not have a long leash. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACKS

PRIMARY TARGETS

Kenyan Drake, BAL - While many of us have been patient with J.K. Dobbins, that patience has to be wearing thin. Dobbins still appears to be hampered by his knee and now Kenyan Drake is making a case to at least split the backfield. Dobbins could easily be out this week after his knee tightened up and Drake would be in line for 15-plus touches should that scenario happen. At this point of the season, especially if you need a win, there's no reason to hold back with your FAAB. FAAB: $20-$30

Latavius Murray, DEN - Did we see a changing of the guard at running back during Monday night's game? Melvin Gordon clearly wasn't hurt (maybe he missed on block on a pass play) and his benching is a bit puzzling consider the Broncos chose to give him $2.5 million for this season, re-signing him in April. I'm not sold Gordon is completely out of the picture. There's easily a scenario where he returns as the main running back this week, which is why I'm probably not as high on Murray as most. FAAB: $5-$10

Deon Jackson, IND - This player is a tough call because Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines should both be back soon and that should just about kills Jackson's fantasy value. Jackson also suffered a quad injury late in Sunday's game, which is another situation to monitor this week. Jackson looked like an all-pro Sunday, gaining 121 yards and finding the end zone. FAAB: $5-$10

WIDE RECEIVERS

Secondary Targets

Rondale Moore, ARI - DeAndre Hopkins returns this week and just in time as it looks as if Marquise Brown could be out for the season. Rondale Moore probably gets a small uptick in value with Brown out and Hopkins attracting a lot of attention from defenses. Moore is coming off a 10-6-49 game Sunday but has been targeted 18 times now in his last two games. Robbie Anderson was added to the mix Monday, but he should primarily be used as a deep threat while Moore get more targets running shorter routes. FAAB: $4-$8

Wan'Dale Robinson, NYG - The Giants have been looking for someone to step up and lead the wide receivers; Robinson might be ready to be that guy. Finally healthy, he had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown Sunday, though owners would have more confidence in him if he got more than four targets. Playing with Saquon Barkley should help open up space down the field for gunslinger Daniel Jones to get him the ball. FAAB: $4-$8

Tyquan Thornton, NE - Thornton made a splash in just his second game of the season, finishing with two touchdowns and 53 yards from scrimmage. The Patriots made a concerted effort to get the ball in his as evidence by three rushes and five targets. I don't think he's surpass Jakobi Meyers or DeVante Parker, but should be on the field for almost all three-receiver sets. FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT ENDS

Primary Targets

Robert Tonyan, GB - Allen Lazard looks like he's the main guy in the red zone for Aaron Rodgers but Tonyan had a season-high 12-10-90 line Sunday, showing he doesn't need to score to be fantasy relevant. Rodgers might have more faith in Tonyan given the youth of his wide receivers, and therefore expecting him to get 6-8 targets per game seems reasonable. The touchdowns should come too as Tonyan had 11 scores in 2020. FAAB: $6-$12

Daniel Bellinger, NYG - Bellinger slowly but surely is making a name for himself in fantasy circles and now has double-digit fantasy points his last two games. Tight end has been pretty bad this season (ask Kyle Pitts' owners) and after the elite options, it's been an inconsistent position. The next four games on his schedule set up favorably from a fantasy perspective. FAAB: $5-$10

DEFENSES

Secondary Targets

New England Patriots - Would it surprise you to find out the Patriots have scored the third-most points in fantasy football this season? They're rostered in 64 percent of Yahoo league, but I'm making a exception for them this week since they have a great matchup at home against the Bears. This could be almost a weekly play given their early season success. FAAB: $3-$6