NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Now we're getting into true deep-league waters. Young isn't rosterable in most formats, let alone worth speculating on before he even regains the starting

Wilson isn't going to keep putting up star-level fantasy numbers, yet he ran the most efficient Pittsburgh offense since Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers should be in the mix to acquire another pass catcher prior to the trade deadline, which would help Wilson further.

Carr threw to begin the week, so there's at least a chance he'll return Sunday. He's not a player to start in one-QB leagues, though should be an OK streamer as bye weeks ramp up again.

For those who also play fantasy baseball, the advice of "don't watch your closer" applies to Nix. He's gotten the job done from a fantasy perspective no matter how ugly it is in reality by posting at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last five starts.

We'll aim to highlight players in both categories, focusing on deeper leagues. As a reminder, we won't repeat any names found in the traditional waiver wire column .

We're deep enough into the season that waiver strategy has become dependent on where fantasy teams stand. There's no time to stash speculative options for teams that are 2-5 or even 3-4, but those that are 5-2 or better can perhaps take a more luxurious approach to the wire.

We're deep enough into the season that waiver strategy has become dependent on where fantasy teams stand. There's no time to stash speculative options for teams that are 2-5 or even 3-4, but those that are 5-2 or better can perhaps take a more luxurious approach to the wire.

We'll aim to highlight players in both categories, focusing on deeper leagues. As a reminder, we won't repeat any names found in the traditional waiver wire column.

Quarterback

Bo Nix – 16% ESPN, 81% FFPC

For those who also play fantasy baseball, the advice of "don't watch your closer" applies to Nix. He's gotten the job done from a fantasy perspective no matter how ugly it is in reality by posting at least 20 fantasy points in three of his last five starts.

Derek Carr – 14% ESPN, 75% FFPC

Carr threw to begin the week, so there's at least a chance he'll return Sunday. He's not a player to start in one-QB leagues, though should be an OK streamer as bye weeks ramp up again.

Russell Wilson - 5% ESPN, 66% FFPC

Wilson isn't going to keep putting up star-level fantasy numbers, yet he ran the most efficient Pittsburgh offense since Ben Roethlisberger retired. The Steelers should be in the mix to acquire another pass catcher prior to the trade deadline, which would help Wilson further.

Bryce Young – 2% ESPN, 66% FFPC

Now we're getting into true deep-league waters. Young isn't rosterable in most formats, let alone worth speculating on before he even regains the starting role. Nevertheless, Andy Dalton's magic appears to be running out, and his status for Sunday's matchup at Denver is unclear after he was unfortunately involved in a traffic accident Tuesday.

Gardner Minshew – 1% ESPN, 55% FFPC

The nicest thing to say about Minshew is that he should be the starter in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. He's only an option in Superflex or two-QB formats.

Running Back

D'Ernest Johnson – 13% ESPN, 21% FFPC

The Jaguars clearly don't want Tank Bigsby to be involved as a pass catcher, which has opened the door for Johnson so long as Travis Etienne (hamstring) remains out. He's registered 44 and 70 yards from scrimmage the last two weeks.

Pierre Strong – 0% ESPN, 7% FFPC

Strong should at least hold minimal value as long as Jerome Ford (hamstring) is out. Nick Chubb is back to lead the Cleveland backfield, but isn't likely to immediately handle 20 carries and that should leave Strong to mix in some amount.

Sean Tucker – 11% ESPN, 44% FFPC

Tucker is still clearly the third back in Tampa Bay behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving, though he's done enough with the opportunity he's received to be someone worth stashing on the bench.

Kimani Vidal - 7% ESPN

Vidal has emerged as the backup to J.K. Dobbins with Gus Edwards (ankle) on IR. He's been on the field for around one-quarter of offensive snaps the last two weeks, but is another "next man up" and it wouldn't be a surprise to see his role slowly expand even if Dobbins stays healthy.

JaMycal Hasty – 0% ESPN, 1% FFPC

It's unclear whether Hasty passed Antonio Gibson on merit or because of injury, though he assumed a pass-catching role in London against the Jags. He's a longshot option, but at least the New England offense has looked competent with Drake Maye leading the way.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 7% ESPN, 68% FFPC

Edwards-Helaire was activated from injured reserve only to be a healthy scratch Week 7. So long as Isiah Pacheco (leg) is out, there's at least some instability in the KC backfield. Unfortunately, being a piece of the Chiefs' offense doesn't mean as much as it used to, though Edwards-Helaire represents another deep-league stash.

Wide Receiver

Darius Slayton – 12% ESPN, 62% FFPC

Slayton has been worthless from a fantasy perspective when Malik Nabers is on the field, and it's difficult to trust any Giants' players on a weekly basis outside of Nabers. The bet here is that Slayton won't be in New York within two weeks as his name has emerged in trade rumors, and the number of teams in need of a pass catcher are seemingly increasing every week.

Rashod Bateman – 8% ESPN

Bateman has produced modest numbers this season, yet he deserves credit for improving his skills profile - most notably a 26.7 percent share of air yards and 2.37 yards per route run. Put another way, he's earning higher quality opportunities than past seasons and converting on them. That generally makes Bateman an appealing option in deeper leagues, particularly given the way Lamar Jackson has lit up the stat sheet and with Zay Flowers (ankle) battling an ambiguous ankle injury.

Bub Means – 5% ESPN, 16% FFPC

Mason Tipton – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

The situation in New Orleans is tricky as there are so many unknowns, and no pass catcher is all that desirable until Derek Carr returns. Once he does, Chris Olave (concussion) is the obvious top target with Means and Tipton likely to battle it out for second priority. Tipton has been more involved (127 routes run to 85 for Means), though Means has been at least mildly more efficient with his opportunity (0.98 YPRR to 0.67 for Tipton).

Troy Franklin – 1% ESPN, 54% FFPC

The entire Denver offense is a headache, but Franklin is one player who's seemingly consistently trending upward. He played 30 percent or less of offensive snaps from Weeks 2 to 5 (and a healthy scratch in the opener), but has increased that to 66 and 48 the last two outings. Franklin's yardage totals of 31 and 50 aren't exactly prolific, but he has the feel of a player who could peak at just the right time for fantasy managers.

Sterling Shepard – 0% percent ESPN, 1% percent FFPC

Trey Palmer – 1% ESPN, 8% FFPC

The Bucs are staring down a three-receiver set of Jalen McMillan, Palmer and Shepard through Week 11. Because Chris Godwin's (ankle) injury occurred so late, we don't have a meaningful sample what to expect, but usage from earlier this season at least gives us a general idea. Shepard ran the most routes and was the most efficient while McMillan has commanded targets at the best rate. Palmer has barely gotten on the field, so he'd be my lowest priority.

Kalif Raymond – 0% ESPN, 8% FFPC

Tim Patrick – 0% ESPN, 15% FFPC

This is a short-term add due to the suspension of Jameson Williams. Raymond and Patrick have taken on nearly identical roles as a rotational third receiver, yet my slight preference is for Patrick because he's come closer to replicating Williams' big-play ability. To be clear, neither Raymond nor Patrick will be able to operate like Williams, though there are now 17 percent of targets that need to be accounted for. Perhaps Sam LaPorta is the right answer.

DJ Turner - 0% ESPN, 1% FFPC

The Raiders' passing game is very likely to be dominated by Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers (ankle) for the rest of the season, but it'll be interesting to see whether Tre Tucker or Turner can emerge as a third option. This is a dart throw.

Simi Fehoko – 0% ESPN, 0% FFPC

Fehoko was among the winners from the absence of Quentin Johnston (ankle) and has quietly recorded 10 targets and 89 yards across his last two games. If Johnston misses the matchup against the Saints, there are worse desperation shots.

Kayshon Boutte – 0% ESPN, 6% FFPC

Boutte seems to have the best chance to join Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas as productive pass catchers in New England. He led the team's wide receivers in snaps Sunday, and the Patriots' offense is clearly better with Drake Maye under center.

Tight End

Noah Fant – 8% ESPN

The potential absence of DK Metcalf (knee) should clearly benefit Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, though Fant represents a great streaming option. A matchup against Buffalo is tough, but volume should be on his side.

Will Dissly - 1% ESPN, 13% FFPC

I wouldn't rush to chase Dissly's performance from Monday against Arizona, but he also seemed to benefit from Quentin Johnston's absence.

Ja'Tavion Sanders – 0% ESPN, 77% FFPC

For those with at least a decent starter at tight end, Sanders is my favorite waiver addition. He's benefited from the injury to Tommy Tremble (back) the last two weeks and has combined to record 11 receptions on 13 targets for 110 yards. There's no reason for the Panthers to prioritize Tremble even when he returns, so Sanders has a chance to be a difference-maker with even passable quarterback play.