NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Deep Dive

The Bucs have looked for the right combination of players to get their run game going this season. Rachaad White has shown flashes as a pass catcher but has been miserable on the ground while Ke'Shawn Vaughn has

Taylor is coming off of a solid Week 7 performance, though Daniel Jones (neck) could return against the Jets. That's a tough matchup, so Taylor will be worth staying away from in most formats even if he remains the starter.

Bagent filled the role of game manager pretty well in Sunday's win over the Raiders. It looks like Justin Fields (thumb) will be out again, so Bagent will make his second career start and is only a superflex/two-QB option.

Not every week needs to be a bonanza on the waiver wire, and this week could shape up to be on the quieter side. After last week was filled with byes, all 32 teams are back in action. Particularly at one-deep positions (quarterback and tight end), that should leave rosters in decent shape. There are still some names worth adding as long-term stashes, but this week hopefully won't carry the same urgency to dig up a starting-worthy player. Instead, we'll be focused primarily on rounding out the bottom of rosters with players in the best position to succeed at some point this season.

Quarterback

Tyson Bagent at LAC (two percent ESPN/seven percent FFPC)

Tyrod Taylor vs. NYJ (two percent ESPN/seven percent FFPC)

Running Back

Chase Edmonds at BUF (one percent ESPN/34 percent FFPC)

The Bucs have looked for the right combination of players to get their run game going this season. Rachaad White has shown flashes as a pass catcher but has been miserable on the ground while Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been a disaster and Sean Tucker has fallen out of favor. Perhaps Edmonds could be an answer. He's been a decent breather back for most of his career and was designated to return from the PUP list Monday.

Pierre Strong at SEA (zero percent ESPN/47 percent FFPC)

The hits keep coming to the Cleveland offense which is now set to be without Jerome Ford (ankle) for 1-2 weeks. Kareem Hunt is likely to be the lead back for however long Ford remains out, though Strong also got eight carries in Week 7.

Chris Rodriguez vs. PHI (zero percent ESPN/five percent FFPC)

Rodriguez earned only one carry fewer than Brian Robinson last weekend and outgained him on the ground. Before we get too excited, Rodriguez was only on the field for nine offensive snaps. Nevertheless, he's a decent option to stash as Washington has shown intermittent hints of changing the priority of backfield touches.

Matt Breida vs. NYJ (10 percent ESPN/27 percent FFPC)

Deon Jackson vs. NYJ (two percent ESPN/25 percent FFPC)

Saquon Barkley suffered an elbow injury Sunday, which he's expected to play through. In deep enough formats – and particularly for those who roster him – it could be worth stashing these players as insurance.

Wide Receiver

Brandon Powell at GB (five percent ESPN/six percent FFPC)

Powell hasn't exploded in the absence of Justin Jefferson (hamstring), and his performance Monday against the 49ers was overshadowed by Jordan Addison. However, he did run routes on 71 percent of Minnesota's pass plays (per PFF) and commanded targets at the same clip as K.J. Osborn on a per route basis.

Jalin Hyatt vs. NYJ (two percent ESPN/82 percent FFPC)

If the Giants can get consistent line and QB play, the breakout is coming for Hyatt. He's topped a 70 percent snap rate in each of the last two contests and delivered two receptions of greater than 20 yards against the Commanders last week.

Jauan Jennings vs. CIN (two percent ESPN/six percent FFPC)

Jennings is in a similar position as Powell, though has one fewer player ahead of him on the depth chart. He was solid against Minnesota (in the absence of Deebo Samuel (shoulder)) as he ran a route on 78 percent of San Francisco's pass plays and averaged 2.08 yards per route run. This is a good example of a player we hopefully won't need to use in Week 8 but is a passable bye-week replacement so long as Samuel is sidelined.

Khalil Shakir vs. TB (zero percent ESPN/34 percent FFPC)

Dalton Kincaid is the obvious winner of Dawson Knox's (wrist) absence, though Shakir is a sneaky add. He ran a season-high 20 routes after failing to top seven in any other game this season. The Bills desperately need a reliable offensive weapon after Stefon Diggs .And while Kincaid is the best bet to emerge, Shakir has a chance.

Tyler Scott at LAC (zero percent ESPN/three percent FFPC)

It's been gradual, but Scott is gaining opportunity in Chicago. He's run 20 and 22 routes in the last two weeks after combining to record 41 across the first five games of his career. The Bears have an inconsistent offense and he can likely be ignored with Tyson Bagent under center, yet this could be someone to emerge later in the year.

Tight End

Juwan Johnson at IND (10 percent ESPN/70 percent FFPC)

Johnson is likely rostered in most deep leagues, but he's set to take the field for the first time since Week 3. The most notable part of his potential production is his role in the red zone as he closed 2022 with at least one target there in five of the final seven games. The Saints have been among the worst offenses, and Johnson could be a boost near the goal line.

Michael Mayer at DET (nine percent ESPN/98 percent FFPC)

Mayer's breakout was stalled by Jimmy Garoppolo's absence and he can be safely ignored if Brian Hoyer keeps the job under center. There's no doubt his role has expanded with 13 targets combined across his last three outings after only two combined from the first four.

Trey McBride vs. BAL (one percent ESPN/88 percent FFPC)

McBride was growing his role in the offense organically similar to what was discussed for Mayer, though that process will be helped by the absence of Zach Ertz (quadriceps). That leaves runway for McBride to establish himself as a key piece to the offense, particularly once Kyler Murray (knee) returns.