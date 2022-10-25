NFL Waiver Wire: Week 8 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This week is thin for waiver options — I'm not confident in any of these players long-term. But could there be a diamond in the rough? Maybe. Let's see who that might be.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Daniel Jones, NYG - At some point we need to stop saying the Giants have been lucky and realize they may actually be good. Jones has benefited from being in Brian Daboll's system (you know, the one that produced Josh Allen) and Jones has been a fantasy darling due to his running ability (107 yards Sunday). The Giants have talent at wide receiver — Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton — and should get Kadarius Toney back at some point. This could be the guy to pick up and use on a weekly basis the rest of the season. This week's matchup against the Seahawks should be fruitful for Jones. FAAB: $15-$25

Sam Ehlinger, IND - Matt Ryan should be happy Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are doing so badly that they overshadowed his demotion. The Colts appear ready to turn the page on the Matt Ryan era, naming Ehlinger the starter for the rest of the season. The good news is he has a lot of talent at wide receiver — Paris Campbell finally showed up Sunday, Alec Pierce has No. 1 upside and Michael Pittman is an elite receiver. Should Frank Reich ever utilize Mo Alie-Cox, look out for this offense. A healthy Jonathan Taylor helps, and this isn't a good defense, which means the team could find itself in plenty of shootouts. FAAB: $10-$15

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Gus Edwards, BAL - While everyone (myself included) was fixated on Kenyan Drake last week, the Ravens kept Edwards' return a secret. The team waited until a couple hours before gametime to mention that Edwards was not only active but taking first team snaps with the offense. Fast forward to after the game, Edwards found the end zone twice, rushing for 66 yards on 16 carries (4.1 yards per carry). Those numbers look even better when considering his two touchdowns totaled eight yards, limiting the yardage on those scores. With J.K. Dobbins on IR, look for Edwards to get the lion's share of carries in the Ravens' backfield and have more fantasy value than Kenyan Drake. FAAB: $15-$25

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Parris Campbell, IND - Campbell gets a mention after his 12-10-70-1 day, finally living up to his upside. The knock on him has always been his inability to stay healthy. I'm not sure how change to Sam Ehlinger will impact his fantasy value, but it's worth noting that backup quarterbacks typically work with wide receivers lower on the depth chart or coming back from injury. FAAB: $3-$6

TIGHT ENDS

Primary Targets

Cade Otton, TB - Cameron Brate is banged up (concussion, neck injury) and Tom Brady has always loved to go to his tight ends. Otton's one of the better pickups on the waiver wire in what is a thin week. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Chris Myarick, NYG - I warned against going too big on Daniel Bellinger last week and sure enough (it was admittedly unlucky) he fractured his eye socket and will miss time. I'm not sure how that happens wearing a helmet, but here we are. Myarick was decent in relief catching both of his targets for 21 yards and will be the de facto top tight end while Bellinger is out. Bellinger could be out multiple weeks, so Myarick hits the fantasy radar. FAAB: $2-$4

DEFENSES

Hail Mary

Jacksonville Jaguars - They have a +18 point differential despite being 2-5, while every other team in their division has a negative point differential. I don't know what impact traveling across the pond to England has on a team, but I'll side with the defense in most cases. Denver is a mess on offense, even with Russell Wilson, so I'll back its opponent. FAAB: $1-$2