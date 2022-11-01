NFL Week 9 Injury Report: Downgrade Chase's Value for Now

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Multiple sources have presented conflicting reports on the nature of Chase's injury, though the most definitive report called the injury a fracture and labrum tear. This combination of terms suggests a fracture of the rim of the acetabulum with labrum involvement. Surgery does not appear to be a current consideration for Chase as the team has expressed optimism he will return on the early end of the estimated four-to-six-week window. However, a premature return could worsen the cartilage injury,

The hip, also known as the acetabulofemoral (AF) joint, is a highly mobile joint. However, the high degree of mobility comes as the cost of overall stability. The AF joint is a ball-and-socket joint with the head of the large leg bone (the femur) acting as the ball with a groove in the pelvis (the acetabulum) playing the part of the socket. To help the ball stay in the socket, the joint is equipped with the labrum, a cartilage ring that deepens the acetabulum. Additional ligaments and muscles surround the area to further strengthen and support the joint. The muscles help generate the tremendous amounts of force placed on and through the area. Unfortunately, a precarious construct and high amounts of stress leave the hip vulnerable to injury.

The Bengals delivered an early Halloween trick for those invested in Chase when they revealed the receiver will miss multiple weeks with a hip injury. Specifics regarding the injury have been limited but it's clear the issue has been a nagging problem.

Multiple sources have presented conflicting reports on the nature of Chase's injury, though the most definitive report called the injury a fracture and labrum tear. This combination of terms suggests a fracture of the rim of the acetabulum with labrum involvement. Surgery does not appear to be a current consideration for Chase as the team has expressed optimism he will return on the early end of the estimated four-to-six-week window. However, a premature return could worsen the cartilage injury, making surgery a more necessary option. As a result, Chase's short-term and long-term value should be downgraded, making him a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option for the remainder of the season.

The absence of Chase seemed to affect quarterback Joe Burrow Monday night as his 232 yards passing were his third lowest total of the season. He also finished with multiple turnovers for just the second time this season and his first since Week 1.

Jonathan Taylor

The Colts running back has aggravated his previously sprained ankle in Indianapolis' Week 8 loss to Washington. Aggravations or re-injuries are common in ankle sprains due to deformity of the stabilizing structure. When a sprain occurs, a ligament(s) is stretched beyond its yield point. Once this occurs, the integrity of the ligament remains inherently altered. I often explain this phenomenon by comparing a ligament to a rubber band. A rubber band fresh from the package is elastic and easily does its job binding objects together. However, over time and with multiple uses, the rubber band is pushed beyond its yield point and becomes overtaxed and loses its elasticity. It can fail easier when stressed and will never again resemble that new rubber band. A sprained ligament acts in a similar fashion, as it is permanently deformed once pushed beyond its yield point. Even if the injured individual reports no pain or functional limitation, the area remains vulnerable to aggravation or re-injury.

Taylor's current status remains unclear and his availability at this week's practice should be closely monitored. Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are worth speculative adds this week but will face a New England defense that has been successful limiting the production of opposing running backs.

Baltimore Offense: Lamar Jackson is running out of weapons as the Ravens skill players continue to be plagued by injury. Days after J.K. Dobbins was placed on the IR following knee surgery, teammate Gus Edwards limped off the field with a hamstring strain. Edwards' injury is considered mild, but those invested here should anticipate at least a one-game absence. Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will see an uptick in usage with Dobbins and Edwards sidelined.

Mark Andrews is also considered day-to-day with a myriad of injuries. The tight end entered Week 8 nursing a knee injury before adding mild shoulder and ankle ailments to the list. The injuries are not serious, but the collective problems attributed to the issues may result in functional limitation. Andrews will need to log practice reps before I would feel confident about his availability for Week 9. Keep in mind Baltimore plays on Monday night before welcoming a Week 10 bye. These scheduling concerns create a problematic situation for fantasy managers as Baltimore could opt to provide their ailing stars with extra rest after the weekend slate has concluded. Isaiah Likely becomes a must-roster handcuff for those dependent on Andrews.

While Andrews' status is unclear, the Ravens know they will be without Rashod Bateman. Bateman aggravated the foot injury that kept him out of Baltimore's first two contests and is expected to miss multiple weeks again. Devin Duvernay becomes the Ravens' top wideout with Demarcus Robinson and James Proche likely to see additional snaps.

Turf Burns

Cooper Kupp: The Rams receiver suffered an ankle injury Sunday but is not expected to miss time. Coach Sean McVay relayed there is a degree of swelling in the joint but no significant structural damage. Consider him day-to-day, but keep in mind my analysis of Taylor's ankle sprain applies here too.

Mark Ingram: The New Orleans backfield took a hit when Ingram was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his knee. A Grade 2 injury is also known as a partial tear, meaning fibers of the MCL tore. Surgery can be avoided if there is no meniscus involvement, but a multi-week absence remains likely. Dwayne Washington will take over as Alvin Kamara's primary back up.

Ezekiel Elliott: The Cowboys running back enters the bye week with the same injury suffered by Ingram. Elliott did not play against the Bears but could return to the field when the Cowboys travel to Lambeau to take on the Packers in Week 10. However, Tony Pollard's dominance against the Bears may eat into Elliott's usage when he does return. Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas' win over Chicago.

Irv Smith: The Vikings tight end is considered "week-to-week" with what is believed to be a high-ankle sprain. Smith joins a lengthy list of players to sustain the problematic injury this season and will likely miss multiple games recovering. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister will move up the depth chart in Smith's absence.