Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Giants vs. Cowboys

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Daniel Jones ($9400 DK, $16500 FD) has higher expectations than ever now that he has Darren Waller on hand, not to mention going into his second year of the Brian Daboll system. As much as Jones struggled against Dallas in 2022, he has more help on hand this time and should have a better idea of what he needs to do. The Dallas pass rush of course is singularly dangerous, but in addition to Waller there will also be more help for Jones on the offensive line with right tackle Evan Neal improved and John Michael Schmitz added at center.

The Cowboys and Giants hate each other, a dynamic only heightened with the rising ambitions of both teams. The Giants appear more of a threat than they have in some time, making them an annoyance for a Dallas team that feels the pressure of rising expectations as it approaches the peak of its current competitive window. The health of Darren Waller (hamstring) is maybe the biggest storyline, as the Giants are depending on their new tight end to be the engine of their new-look passing game. It's also worth monitoring the Dallas offensive line, which needs to hold up despite injuries weakening the left side. Dallas is favored by three points, and the over/under is down to 45.0 from 47.0.

The Cowboys and Giants hate each other, a dynamic only heightened with the rising ambitions of both teams. The Giants appear more of a threat than they have in some time, making them an annoyance for a Dallas team that feels the pressure of rising expectations as it approaches the peak of its current competitive window. The health of Darren Waller (hamstring) is maybe the biggest storyline, as the Giants are depending on their new tight end to be the engine of their new-look passing game. It's also worth monitoring the Dallas offensive line, which needs to hold up despite injuries weakening the left side. Dallas is favored by three points, and the over/under is down to 45.0 from 47.0.

QUARTERBACKS

Daniel Jones ($9400 DK, $16500 FD) has higher expectations than ever now that he has Darren Waller on hand, not to mention going into his second year of the Brian Daboll system. As much as Jones struggled against Dallas in 2022, he has more help on hand this time and should have a better idea of what he needs to do. The Dallas pass rush of course is singularly dangerous, but in addition to Waller there will also be more help for Jones on the offensive line with right tackle Evan Neal improved and John Michael Schmitz added at center.

Dak Prescott ($10000 DK, $16000 FD) requires less projection than Jones, because there's less change involved from last year. Brandin Cooks is a big addition at receiver, however, and one much better than any WR2 Prescott has had in recent memory. Prescott had mixed results in his one game against the Giants last year, completing 21 of 30 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

RUNNING BACKS

Saquon Barkley ($10600 DK, $14500 FD) is always a worthwhile captain consideration, and this game is no exception. Barkley ran for only 120 yards in his two games against Dallas last year, but he scored twice and was effective on a per-carry basis (4.8 YPC). The expectation is that Daniel Jones and the Giants passing game will be improved in 2023, and if so that should only help Barkley's projection. Barkley was productive in 2022, but he did that while carrying the offense even as defenses sold out to stop him specifically. Eric Gray ($200 DK, $5000 FD) will eventually be the top backup to Barkley, but for this game he's listed as RB4 on the depth chart behind Matt Breida ($1600 DK, $6500 FD) and Gary Brightwell ($200 DK, $5000 FD). We'll see how serious the Giants are about that – if they need to give Breida or Brightwell the ball it's unlikely to work out well for them.

Tony Pollard ($11000 DK, $13500 FD) is a tempting target as the starting running back for the favored team. Pollard can't take as many touches as Barkley, but the Giants defense is unproven at best and Pollard can stand out as a runner and receiver both. When Pollard leaves the field it might be for Rico Dowdle ($1800 DK, $5500 FD), who could also see some work during short-yardage situations. Dowdle is a rugged runner but a dubious pass catcher, so if not those situations it's not clear in what situations he would have any use to Dallas. The talented rookie duo of Deuce Vaughn ($3000 DK, $6000 FD) and Hunter Luepke could complicate things further – both can run and catch effectively – but it's not clear how Dallas means to deploy either.

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

CeeDee Lamb ($10400 DK, $14000 FD) put a beating on the Giants last year, catching 14 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. First-round pick Deonte Banks should make the Giants pass defense better in short order, but whether that starts in this game is less clear, and arguably less likely. Lamb already had gotten the better of Adoree' Jackson last year, and Jackson will likely remain the Giants' top corner this year. Brandin Cooks ($7200 DK, $10500 FD) will either take pressure off of Lamb or make the Giants pay if they try to sell out to stop Lamb specifically. Cooks' darting movements and precise route running could especially be challenging for rookie sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins, who will play outside opposite Banks when the Giants go into nickel defense. Michael Gallup ($5800 DK, $8000 FD) might be somewhat forgotten at this point but is a perfectly good target in his own right. Jake Ferguson ($4800 DK, $8000 FD) is the new starter at tight end with Dalton Schultz gone. Schultz only drew four targets in his one game against the Giants last year, but he caught all of them for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Ferguson figures to be a similar red-zone presence and could prove to be a better player eventually. Jalen Tolbert ($1000 DK, $5500 FD) and Peyton Hendershot ($800 DK, $5000 FD) are likely your next-up route runners for the Cowboys. Rookie second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker ($200 DK, $5000 FD) has better draft pedigree than Ferguson or Hendershot but seems more like a blocker for now. KaVontae Turpin ($200 DK, $6000 FD) is the Dallas returner, if you're looking to pair one with the Dallas DST. Turpin is a dangerous returner.

Jalin Hyatt ($4600 DK, $7000 FD) might be the most exciting Giants wideout as the newest name, but he's unlikely to run any higher than fourth in the Giants wideout rotation, even with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) out. Darius Slayton ($5400 DK, $9000 FD) remains the Giants' lead outside receiver and primary downfield threat – a distinction that could make him important in this game given the risk-taking nature of the Dallas secondary. Isaiah Hodgins ($6400 DK, $11000 FD) is likely the boundary receiver opposite Slayton. Hodgins isn't a deep threat, but he's polished and skilled as an intermediate target. Parris Campbell ($4400 DK, $10000 FD) is the likely slot receiver, and one with some upside if used correctly (he was not at Indianapolis). Sterling Shepard ($2400 DK, $7500 FD) is also hanging around, but it's difficult to tell whether the Giants have any role for him after so many unfortunate injuries.

Of course, even with all of those notable names at wide receiver, the real leading target in the Giants offense is Darren Waller ($8400 DK, $12000 FD). That Waller is questionable with a hamstring injury makes matters more complicated. Waller is an explosive athlete and needs to be able to stress his legs to harness that explosiveness, so loss of a function is a real concern even though he's likely to play. Hopefully it's just a bit of a false alarm, because when he's on Waller is difficult to fade – any tight end who functions more like a WR1 for a team is in a unique category. Daniel Bellinger ($400 DK, $7500 FD) is also a capable tight end, though one expected to mostly block with Waller around.

KICKERS

Graham Gano ($4000 DK, $8500 FD) has established himself as a top-three kicker league-wide, standing out not only for his extreme reliability but also his unique long-range reach, making 20-of-25 attempts from beyond 50 yards in the past three years. Those 50-yarders can really make a difference on a showdown slate, though like any kicker Gano is unlikely to go past 15 fantasy points in any given week – he only did once last year, though it might be worth mentioning that he averaged 13.0 points between his two games against Dallas.

Brandon Aubrey ($4200 DK, $9000 FD) is an almost complete unknown, having played soccer most of his sports career and otherwise making 14-of-15 field goals in the USFL last year. Aubrey is supposed to have standout range, even up to 60 yards, so it will be interesting to watch him work. The opportunity level should be favorable – prior kicker Brett Maher attempted five field goals in his two games against the Giants in 2022.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

The Giants ($3400 DK, $8500 FD) defense should be significantly improved in 2023, but it might take some time for that to become apparent, especially with three new starting defensive backs in nickel. Receivers like Lamb, Cooks and Gallup are a tough assignment for any defense, and certainly one that level of turnover in the secondary. If the Giants defense gets the better of Dallas it could have to do with Tyler Smith's absence and Tyron Smith's ankle limitation. Eric Gray doesn't seem like much of a returner threat, meanwhile.

The Dallas ($5200 DK, $9500 FD) defense carries higher expectations after a strong 2022, and with all relevant contributors returning. That safety Donovan Wilson is missing could matter – he's a good player not easily replaced – but it's still difficult to see the Dallas secondary as at any resulting disadvantage, especially with Stephon Gilmore arriving as reinforcement at corner. The bigger question might be whether the Giants' improved offensive line is now capable of defending itself against Dallas' feared pass rush. Evan Neal will be better in his second season, and John Michael Schmitz should be a significant upgrade at center. Daniel Jones has always tended to take a lot of sacks, but he also hasn't played with an offensive line this good. Jones struggled in both matchups with Dallas last year, however and is the one who carries the burden of proof going into this one. KaVontae Turpin is probably one of the better returners in the league, for what it's worth.