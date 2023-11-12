Sunday Night Football: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Sunday Night Football: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 10

The Jets' good fortune, which had helped them to three straight wins despite lackluster offensive play, ran out in Week 9, with New York being thoroughly dominated by a 27-6 score Monday night against the Chargers.

The Raiders got a new era started in Week 9 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, and they commemorated it by knocking off the New York Giants, 30-6, a game that also marked rookie Aidan O'Connell's official ascension into the starting role.

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds for NFL Week 10

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Jets -110 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Raiders -102 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Jets -1 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Raiders +1 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 36.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Under 37 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The Jets were originally 2.5-point favorites when this game first hit the sportsbooks this summer, and it continued to bounce between 1.5 and 2.5 for the first half of the week. Then, the number crossed over to Raiders -1 briefly Friday before going back to Jets -1 by Friday night.

The total for this game has unsurprisingly been minimal throughout its recent history, and it sat at 37.5 prior to Week 9. It was subsequently bet down as low as 35.5 this week before bumping slightly back up to between 36.5 and 37 as of Friday night.

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Picks This Week

As alluded to above, the Jets were able to mostly get by with a combination of good fortune and defense during their unlikely three-game winning streak that was snapped in definitive fashion during the Week 9 loss to the Chargers.

New York's Zach Wilson seems like he's on the verge of losing his starting job at some point during each game, and that was even more so the case during his forgettable MNF performance. The third-year signal-caller is completing under 60.0 percent of his passes and has as many touchdowns (five) as interceptions.

Under his guidance, the Jets are averaging 16.5 points per game, the third-lowest figure in the NFL. They're putting up only a slightly better 18.0 per road contest. That makes the Raiders, who have some seriously drastic home/road point-prevention splits, a bad matchup. Vegas is surrendering only 14.8 points per home game (compared to 26.8 percent road contest).

O'Connell is arguably a more productive quarterback at the moment, and with the likes of Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers among his arsenal of skill-position weapons, he's set up for success. Being freed from the Josh McDaniels offense may also be a blessing for the rookie, who threw for 209 yards without any interceptions versus the Giants in his Week 9 start.

The Jets present a stiff challenge through the air, but they can occasionally break down against the run and are giving up a bloated 158.7 rushing yards per road game. Jacobs looked reinvigorated in what is now Bo Hardegree's offense, posting 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Big Blue.

The Jets' Breece Hall should also have a chance to find consistent running room against a Raiders defense surrendering 172.7 rushing yards per game in the last three, so I can see both teams getting themselves over the hump, at least slightly, in terms of the Over. However, I'll give what I consider to be the more competent offense, the Raiders, the better chance for the victory.

Jets at Raiders Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay- Raiders moneyline and Over 36.5 points (+257 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

Raiders 20, Jets 18

Neither of these teams is going to thrill offensively, but if I had to pick one, I'd actually go with a Raiders team that I'm willing to bet has more confidence in its quarterback than the Jets do in theirs. O'Connell, like Wilson, has some elite weaponry around him, but he also has a greater amount of explosive pieces at his disposal. Neither team will come close to being fully efficient on offense, but I'll go with the home squad in what almost amounts to a toss-up scenario.