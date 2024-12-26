Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Seahawks at Bears

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL follows its two Christmas games with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and Bears. Let's dig into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Geno Smith ($9,400 DK, $14,500 FD) had been cold heading into last week's game against the Vikings, posting a total of just three touchdown passes over his previous five games. However, he exploded for 314 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings. He also had two interceptions, giving him 15 total for the season. After producing only 20 touchdown passes last season, Smith has just 17 this year. Things might not get any easier against the Bears, who have allowed the fourth-fewest passing touchdowns in the league.

Caleb Williams ($9,600 DK, $14,000 FD) is coming off one of the most productive games of his career, throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions last week. He has recorded at least two touchdown passes in four of his last five games and he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 6. While the Seahawks are the better team between these two, Williams is a more appealing DFS option than Smith.

Running Back

The big news at this position is that Kenneth Walker III (ankle) is out for the Seahawks. That means Zach Charbonnet ($8,400 DK, $11,000 FD) is in line for a leading role. Walker has missed four games this season. Charbonnet scored at least one touchdown in all four of those games and had two games in which he had two scores each. This is a great matchup for him to score again, considering that the Bears are tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed to running backs in the league.

D'Andre Swift ($7,600 DK, $10,000 FD) hasn't been able to get much going down the stretch for the Bears, posting fewer than 40 rushing yards in four of his last five games. He averages 3.8 yards per carry for the season and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 11. While Roschon Johnson ($2,600 DK, $7,500 FD) hasn't received many carries behind him, Swift still enters this matchup with limited upside.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Keenan Allen ($9,800 DK, $12,000 FD) stands out as one of the top wide receivers to consider for this slate. He torched the Lions last week, catching nine of 13 targets for 141 yards and a touchdown. After a quiet start to the season, Allen has 32 receptions for 412 yards and five touchdowns over his last five games. DJ Moore ($10,000 DK, $10,500 FD) hasn't been racking up as many yards as Allen, but he does have at least six receptions in each of the last six games. Rome Odunze ($7,000 DK, $9,500 FD) hasn't been as involved, finishing with four or fewer receptions in each of the last four games.

DK Metcalf ($9,200 DK, $13,000 FD) is the big name among the Seahawks' wide receivers, but he hasn't topped four receptions or 66 receiving yards in any of the last five games. The more appealing option for the Seahawks is Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($10,200 DK, $15,000 FD), who has been targeted 24 times the last two games. Over his last seven games, he has 50 receptions for 701 yards and five touchdowns. His breakout campaign has resulted in fewer opportunities for Tyler Lockett ($3,200 DK, $8,000 FD), who has received three of fewer targets in each of the last six games.

At tight end, Noah Fant ($3,600 DK, $7,500 FD) is more appealing than Cole Kmet ($4,400 DK, $8,000 FD). Kmet has received a total of three targets in his last three games. Meanwhile, Fant has caught at least three passes in eight consecutive games. Also helping Fant is that the Bears have allowed the second-most yards per target to tight ends in the league.

Kicker

Jason Myers ($5,000 DK, $9,000 FD) has missed three extra points for the Seahawks, but he is 7-for-10 on field got attempts of at least 50 yards. Cairo Santos ($4,800 DK, $8,500 FD) has also had success from deep this season, making seven of his eight attempts from at least 50 yards. The Bears haven't left him with many opportunities to be productive, though. Over the last four games, he has attempted a total of just three field goals.

Defense/Special Teams

The Seahawks ($4,000 DK, $9,000 FD) and Bears ($3,800 DK, $8,500 FD) both have 11 interceptions this season. However, while the Bears have given up just 17 touchdown passes, the Seahawks have allowed 24 scores through the air. Both of these teams also don't do a great job of getting to the quarterback. The Bears have 34 sacks this season, while the Seahawks have 35 sacks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.