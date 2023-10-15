NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterback
- Malik Willis put up decent numbers after taking over with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) forced out the game against the Ravens. If Tannehill misses time, Willis has rushing ability that could give him instant fantasy value.
- Tyson Bagent took over for Justin Fields (thumb) against the Vikings, and Bagent had more success moving the ball in limited action than Fields. If Fields misses time, Bagent will have immediate value in superflex leagues.
- Brian Hoyer, not Aidan O'Connell, took over when Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's game with a back injury. It's impossible to know which of the backup QBs would start if Garoppolo misses time, but for those in superflex leagues, every potential QB has value.
Running Back
- Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason likely will be in a timeshare if Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is out Both backups received work after McCaffrey left Sunday. Obviously, running for the 49ers is a fantasy paradise.
- Keaontay Ingram had 10 carries and two targets in the first game the Cardinals were without James Conner (IR). He appears to be the lead RB.
- Salvon Ahmed saw six carries and five targets behind Raheem Mostert, though he scored his TD in garbage time. However, if Jeff Wilson is activated from IR this week, Ahmed may see very little work as the No. 3 RB.
- Craig Reynolds had 10 carries and two targets after taking over for an injured David Montgomery. Although Reynolds did little, he could see continued volume if Montgomery misses time.
- Damien Williams was activated from the Cardinals' practice squad and played ahead of Emari Demercado as the No. 2 RB. He handled eight carries and one target. He could see a significant portion of the backfield work while James Conner is on IR.
- Zach Evans took over as the Rams' backup RB when Ronnie Rivers left with a knee injury. This is Kyren Williams' backfield, but if Rivers misses time, Evans could begin to see work.
Wide Receiver
- Kadarius Toney's snap share has gone up in each of the last four weeks. He's been targeted six times in each of his last two games, and he could see more work because the Chiefs need WR help.
- Jameson Williams has had three targets in each game since being reinstated from suspension in Week 5. He posted 53 yards and a TD against the Buccaneers. He may not see a lot of targets, but the big-play ability is real.
- Brandon Powell played in the Vikings' three-WR sets and was targeted four times. When the Vikings are in shootouts, he could see increased targets.
- Trey Palmer had seven targets in the Buccaneers' first game coming out of their bye week. Before the bye, Deven Thompkins saw more targets than Palmer, but maybe the pecking order changed during the week off. Palmer's a speculative waiver add.
- Rondale Moore had 12 targets in his first four games, but he has 12 targets in the last two. He averaged 53 yards in those games. With bye weeks and injuries, he could be a solid depth option.
- Jauan Jennings was targeted a season-high four times in a game Deebo Samuel left with an injury. Jennings could see some extra targets if Samuel misses time.
Tight End
- Dalton Schultz has been targeted 17 times the last two games while averaging 63 yards and a TD during that span. He may have earned continued middle of the field work when slot WR Tank Dell (concussion) returns.
- Michael Mayer was not a factor in the Raiders' passing attack through Week 4. He now has nine targets in the last two games, and he posted 75 yards against the Patriots.
- Greg Dulcich was activated off IR before last Thursday's game. He was eased in with a 21 percent snap share. His role should grow quickly.
- Jonnu Smith continues to match Kyle Pitts target for target. He has 35 targets since Week 2, and he has at least 40 yards in four of six games.
- Trey McBride saw less than two targets per game through Week 4. In the last two weeks, he's averaging four targets, and he's seeing almost equal work with Zach Ertz during that time. It's possible his role grows over the season.