NFL Waiver Wire: Week 7 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterback Malik Willis put up decent numbers after taking over with Ryan Tannehill (ankle) forced out the game against the Ravens. If Tannehill misses time, Willis has rushing ability that could give him instant fantasy value.

Tyson Bagent took over for Justin Fields (thumb) against the Vikings, and Bagent had more success moving the ball in limited action than Fields. If Fields misses time, Bagent will have immediate value in superflex leagues.

Brian Hoyer, not Aidan O'Connell, took over when Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's game with a back injury. It's impossible to know which of the backup QBs would start if Garoppolo misses time, but for those in superflex leagues, every potential QB has value. Running Back Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason likely will be in a timeshare if Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is out Both backups received work after McCaffrey left Sunday. Obviously, running for the 49ers is a fantasy paradise.