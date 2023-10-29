NFL Waiver Wire: Week 9 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterback As of this writing, it's unclear whether Desmond Ridder was injured or benched against the Titans — he was cleared to return from a possible concussion but was held out anyway. If Taylor Heinicke sees time at QB, he has solid weapons to target. He threw for 171 yards in one half against Tennessee.

Jaren Hall would step into a starting role with Kirk Cousins injuring his Achilles. He would inherit an excellent offensive line. He also could get Justin Jefferson back soon, which would give him a great set of weapons.

Brett Rypien finished a game in which Matthew Stafford (thumb) was injured. If he ends up seeing action, he'll have a great duo of receivers to throw to in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Unsurprisingly, Mitch Trubisky threw a pair of interceptions after taking over for Kenny Pickett (ribs) against the Jaguars. Although Trubisky would likely struggle, he would have immediate value