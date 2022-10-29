Week 8 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The main slate in Week 8 of the NFL season includes 11 games, and I'll look at some of my favorite plays that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition that make for great targets in GPP contests. Last week, five of the eight players highlighted scored at least 20 fantasy points.

Quarterbacks

Kyler Murray, Arizona at MIN ($7,500 DK, $8,200 FD)

The QB options are bleak at the top with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert on bye while Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady played Thursday. That will have a lot of people spending up for Jalen Hurts and leaves Murray undervalued despite a good matchup. He's coming off his most efficient game of the season and is due for some positive TD regression.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. ARI ($6,100 DK, $7,800 FD)

I'll stick with the same game and go with Cousins as this matchup could turn into a high-scoring contest. The Cardinals rank a lowly 27th in DVOA pass defense - most recently allowing Andy Dalton to throw for 361 yards and four touchdowns. The Vikings should be well prepared coming off their bye week.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee at HOU ($8,400 DK, $10,000 FD)

As DFS players continue to go chalky with value RBs, the highest salaried backs are a great way to go against the grain and this is about as good of a matchup as Henry will find against a Texans defense that ranks dead last in DVOA rush defense this season. The Titans continue to pound the rock as they struggle to get much going in the passing game, with Henry seeing at least 28 carries in consecutive games.

D'Andre Swift, Detroit vs. MIA ($6,800 DK, $7,500 FD)

Swift is finally returning to action after last suiting up in Week 3 and concerns about his workload and health should keep his roster percentage low. We saw his upside potential in the season opener in which he put up 26.5 fantasy points on just 18 touches, and I expect him to be 100 percent and given a full workload.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh at PHI ($5,700 DK, $6,600 FD)

The Eagles have been one of the better defensive units thus far but have been more susceptible against the run, allowing over 120 yards on the ground and a rushing score in each of their last two games. That along with rookie QB Kenny Pickett under the helm should mean Harris sees at least 20 touches, which is hard to overlook in the under $6k salary range.

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Las Vegas at NO ($8,600 DK, $8,500 FD)

While Josh Jacobs has been the fantasy surprise of this offense, Adams is somewhat quietly on pace for over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. He's likely to be overlooked among the top WR options as DFS players will flock to Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill. The Saints have given up big games to DeAndre Hopkins and Ja'Marr Chase in consecutive weeks as well.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas vs. CHI ($7,000 DK, $7,500 FD)

With Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play and Dak Prescott having a game under his belt in his return to the field, I expect the Cowboys to go more pass heavy this week and get their star receiver plenty of targets. Lamb had a pair of 20+ point fantasy games with Cooper Rush and has a much higher ceiling with Prescott.

Brandin Cooks, Houston vs. TEN ($5,900 DK, $6,100 FD)

Cooks is listed as questionable which usually makes most DFS players weary, especially with it being a 4:05 p.m. ET start. However, he was a full participant in Friday's practice and starting WR Nico Collins looks unlikely to play. Factor that in with being an underdog against a strong Titans rush defense and Cooks should be peppered with targets.

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia vs. PIT ($5,000 DK, $5,900 FD)

Without many good low-cost options at the position this week, I'll look towards Goedert who is TE8 on the season and could be much higher if not for just one score. He's been on the field for at least 96 percent of snaps in two straight games in which he's seen 15 total targets. Goedert has at least 70 yards in half of his games and is due for a breakthrough performance.

Mike Gesicki, Miami at DET ($3,800 DK, $5,400 FD)

The Dolphins/Lions matchup will be a popular game for DFS players to target with it having the highest over/under on the slate, and Gesicki is one of the only quality fantasy options in the game that won't be highly rostered. He's seen seven targets in back-to-back games which is uncommon for this salary range.

