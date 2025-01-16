Weekly Rankings: Week 20 Value Meter

1. Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. WAS



2. Derrick Henry BAL at BUF



3. Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR



4. James Cook BUF vs. BAL



5. Kyren Williams LA at PHI



6. Joe Mixon HOU at KC



7. *Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU

Note: Pacheco (rib) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to return for Saturday's game against the Texans.

8. *David Montgomery DET vs. WAS

Note: The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

9. *Austin Ekeler WAS at DET

Note: Ekeler was the more effective back between he and Brian Robinson Jr., and the Commanders should consider giving him more touches against the Lions.

10. Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL



11. *Brian Robinson WAS at DET

Note: Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Bucs, and he hasn't really been effective since getting hurt midway through the season.

12. Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU



13. Justice Hill BAL at BUF



14. Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. LAR



15. Dameon Pierce HOU at KC



16. Ronnie Rivers LA at PHI



17. Jeremy McNichols WAS at DET



18. Keaton Mitchell BAL at BUF



19. Craig Reynolds DET vs. WAS



20. *Rasheen Ali BAL at BUF

Note: Ali was a healthy scratch with Justice Hill returning.

21. *Chris Rodriguez WAS at DET

Note: Rodriguez was inactive against the Bucs.