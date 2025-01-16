Weekly Rankings: Week 20 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. BAL
|2.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at BUF
Note: Jackson was kneed in the back at one point in the win over the Steelers, but should be without practice limitations this week.
|3.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at DET
|4.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. LAR
Note: Hurts looked rusty in his first game back since Week 16. He had only 39 passing yards deep into the third quarter.
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. WAS
|6.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. HOU
Note: Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant in practice Tuesday after sitting out Week 18.
|7.
|Matthew Stafford LA at PHI
|8.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at KC
Note: Stroud looked more mobile against the Chargers than he has all year, and it seemed as if the scramble off a bad snap, leading to a key first down late in the first half unlocked him. Will it remain that way in Kansas City?
Running Backs
|1.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at BUF
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR
|4.
|James Cook BUF vs. BAL
|5.
|Kyren Williams LA at PHI
|6.
|Joe Mixon HOU at KC
|7.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Pacheco (rib) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to return for Saturday's game against the Texans.
|8.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. WAS
Note: The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|9.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at DET
Note: Ekeler
|10.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL
|11.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at DET
Note: Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Bucs, and he hasn't really been effective since getting hurt midway through the season.
|12.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
|13.
|Justice Hill BAL at BUF
|14.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. LAR
|15.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at KC
|16.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at PHI
|17.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS at DET
|18.
|Keaton Mitchell BAL at BUF
|19.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. WAS
|20.
|*Rasheen Ali BAL at BUF
Note: Ali was a healthy scratch with Justice Hill returning.
|21.
|*Chris Rodriguez WAS at DET
Note: Rodriguez was inactive against the Bucs.
|22.
|*Ray Davis BUF vs. BAL
Note: Davis suffered a concussion in the win over the Broncos and is in the protocol.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|3.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. LAR
|5.
|Puka Nacua LA at PHI
|6.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR
|7.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. BAL
|8.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. WAS
|9.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
|10.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at BUF
|11.
|Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
|12.
|Cooper Kupp LA at PHI
|13.
|Dyami Brown WAS at DET
|14.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. BAL
|15.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|16.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. BAL
|17.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at BUF
|18.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DET
|19.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at KC
|20.
|Curtis Samuel BUF vs. BAL
|21.
|John Metchie HOU at KC
|22.
|Jamison Crowder WAS at DET
|23.
|Tutu Atwell LA at PHI
|24.
|Tylan Wallace BAL at BUF
|25.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. BAL
|26.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. HOU
|27.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at PHI
|28.
|Jahan Dotson PHI vs. LAR
|29.
|Tim Patrick DET vs. WAS
|30.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at BUF
Note: The Ravens are in 'we'll see mode' regarding Flowers's injured knee.
|31.
|*Robert Woods HOU at KC
Note: Woods (hip) missed practice on Tuesday.
|32.
|*Diontae Johnson BAL at BUF
Note: Johnson was released by the Texans this week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Mark Andrews BAL at BUF
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. WAS
|4.
|Zach Ertz WAS at DET
|5.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LAR
|6.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL
Note: Kincaid played only 29 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps.
|7.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
Note: Schultz was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder issue. Teammate Cade Stover is out with a fractured collarbone.
|8.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at BUF
|9.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at PHI
Note: Higbee left Monday night with a chest injury and was briefly hospitalized after 'spitting up a little bit of blood,' but is expected to return next week.
|10.
|Noah Gray KC vs. HOU
|11.
|Davis Allen LA at PHI
|12.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. LAR
|13.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. BAL
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at BUF
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. WAS
|5.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DET
|6.
|Nico Collins HOU at KC
|7.
|James Cook BUF vs. BAL
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at PHI
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. LAR
|10.
|Puka Nacua LA at PHI
|11.
|Mark Andrews BAL at BUF
|12.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. LAR
|13.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. BAL
|14.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. WAS
|15.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. HOU
|16.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. HOU
|17.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. WAS
|18.
|Joe Mixon HOU at KC
|19.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. HOU
Note: Pacheco (rib) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to return for Saturday's game against the Texans.
|20.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at BUF
|21.
|Hollywood Brown KC vs. HOU
|22.
|Cooper Kupp LA at PHI
|23.
|Dyami Brown WAS at DET
|24.
|Zach Ertz WAS at DET
|25.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. LAR
|26.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. WAS
Note: The Lions listed Montgomery (knee) as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|27.
|*Austin Ekeler WAS at DET
Note: Ekeler was the more effective back between he and Brian Robinson Jr., and the Commanders should consider giving him more touches against the Lions.
|28.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. BAL
|29.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC vs. HOU
|30.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. BAL
|31.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. BAL
Note: Kincaid played only 29 of the Bills' 76 offensive snaps.
|32.
|*Dalton Schultz HOU at KC
Note: Schultz was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder issue. Teammate Cade Stover is out with a fractured collarbone.
|33.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. BAL
|34.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at DET
Note: Robinson was held to 16 yards on 10 carries in the win over the Bucs, and he hasn't really been effective since getting hurt midway through the season.
|35.
|Kareem Hunt KC vs. HOU
|36.
|Justice Hill BAL at BUF
|37.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at BUF
|38.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS at DET
|39.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at BUF
|40.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at KC
Kickers
|1.
|Jake Bates DET vs. WAS
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at KC
|3.
|Justin Tucker BAL at BUF
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. HOU
|5.
|Joshua Karty LA at PHI
|6.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. BAL
|7.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. LAR
|8.
|*Zane Gonzalez WAS at DET
Note: Limited Tuesday with a hip issue.
Defenses
|1.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. HOU
Note: Chris Jones (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
|2.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. LAR
Note: Nakobe Dean (knee) is out for the rest of the playoffs. Darius Slay (elbow) briefly left against the Packers but later returned.
|3.
|*Houston Texans at KC
Note: Denico Autry (knee) not only played against the Chargers, but tallied a sack. Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) did not practice Tuesday.
|4.
|*Los Angeles Rams at PHI
Note: Ahkello Witherspoon exited in the third quarter Monday night with a thigh injury.
|5.
|Buffalo Bills vs. BAL
|6.
|Baltimore Ravens at BUF
|7.
|*Detroit Lions vs. WAS
Note: Terrion Arnold (foot) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|8.
|*Washington Commanders at DET
Note: Bobby Wagner is dealing with an ankle injury.