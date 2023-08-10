DraftKings LIV DFS Picks: Bedminster Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV BEDMINSTER

Purse: $20M Individual, $5M Team

Winner's Share: $4M Individual, $3M Team

Location: Bedminster, New Jersey

Course: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Yardage: 7,524

Par: 71

Tournament Preview

LIV Golf is back following an exciting tournament at The Greenbrier that saw Bryson DeChambeau close with a 58 en route to a six-shot victory over runner-up Mito Pereira.

The action heads to New Jersey for one of the four tournaments remaining on the schedule, and you better get your LIV fix in while you can, as the next one will not be held until Sept. 22-24 in Chicago. Cameron Smith headlines as the priciest DFS option and the betting favorite at 8-1 odds, just ahead of DeChambeau at 10-1.

Last year, long shot Henrik Stenson -- at 65-1 -- won the inaugural event at Bedminster by two strokes over Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff.

Scoring isn't easy at Bedminster, as only two players shot in the 60s in all three rounds last year and over half the field finished over par for the tournament. At over 7,500 yards, it's certainly a lengthy course that gives an advantage to the longer hitters. The par-4s average close to 470 yards and there's even a 250-yard par-3. Combine that with reportedly thick rough and this will be a place where ball strikers will have a significant edge. Around-the-green play should be a factor, too, as it will be tough to hit greens in regulation at a high percentage.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Bryson DeChambeau - $10,900 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +1000)

DeChambeau's 58 on Sunday was the talk of the golf world, and rightfully so. Not only did it win him the latest LIV tournament, it also put him in the mix to be a captain's pick in the upcoming Ryder Cup. DeChambeau could make a really strong case with another strong showing. His confidence hitting his driver long and straight makes him arguably the player to beat at Bedminster.

Dustin Johnson - $10,300 (+1400)

Johnson might be slightly overlooked considering his last two results were a missed cut at Royal Liverpool and a T32 at The Greenbrier. Nevertheless, he does have two LIV wins and was T2 here last year.

Mito Pereira - $9,900 (+1600)

Even though Pereira is still looking for his first LIV victory, he's fourth in the LIV standings thanks to four top-5 finishes. His combination of solid length and accuracy off the tee plus superb iron play makes him difficult to overlook.

Tier 2 Values

Dean Burmester - $9,100 (+3000)

Burmester is priced $900 higher than he was last week, but that doesn't mean he's not a value. He put up a top-10 in four of his last eight LIV starts, and being the second longest driver in the field will come in handy at a lengthy track.

Jason Kokrak - $8,700 (+3500)

Kokrak's above-average length off the tee and quality ball striking make him a good fit for Bedminster. He sprinkled in a couple of top-6 finishes over his last six starts and should not be phased by the tougher setup.

Brendan Steele - $8,300 (+4500)

It has been a disappointing summer for this quality ball striker, but he broke out last week with a T7 -- his third top-10 of the year. He could be a factor if he can have even an average week on the greens.

Tier 3 Values

Peter Uihlein - $7,900 (+6000)

Uihlein is a risk/reward pick best suited for GPPs, but at under $8K he's worth the risk. All four of his top-10s this year came in the first four events, but he has managed a few top-20s since. He's also one of LIV's longest drivers.

Paul Casey - $7,700 (+5000)

Injuries prevented Casey from playing in any of the majors and also forced him to withdraw from the London event last month. He returned last week, though. When healthy, Casey is still one of the most talented LIV golfers. He finished tied for sixth here last year.

Anirban Lahiri - $7,600 (+5000)

Lahiri went through a bit of a lull over the summer following a runner-up finish earlier in the year, but he has gotten going with a pair of top-20 finishes in his last two starts. His odds are the same as a couple of golfers in the $8K range.

Tier 4 Values

Laurie Canter - $6,900 (+5000)

Surprisingly, Canter's T17 at The Open was the second best result -- after Stenson's -- among LIV golfers who took part. He doesn't have the same upside as some other players in the $6K range, but he has now recorded five consecutive top-20 finishes and has a solid floor in cash games.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $6,700 (+13000)

Lopez-Chacarra has a win and two top-5s on his LIV resume, which is more than anyone else in this range can say. He finished 26th or better in five of his last six events, so the 23-year-old is worth a chance if you're looking for some salary relief.

Bernd Wiesberger -$6,300 (+10000)

There are 13 golfers in the field with worse odds than Wiesberger, but only six with a cheaper DraftKings price. He's coming off his best finish of the season -- a T12 at The Greenbrier -- so he may have found something during a month-long layoff.

