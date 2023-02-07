Weekly Preview: WM Phoenix Open

This article is part of our Weekly Preview series.

I'm not going to lie, as the first full field elevated event this season, this week feels different. Perhaps it's because I'm in a bubble of golf fans, but the excitement level feels like something new for a tournament in February. For every yin, there is a yang however and the non-elevated events have certainly taken their hits already this season. I won't harp on it too much, but anyone that followed the AT&T Pebble Beach Open this past week could tell that there was something missing and I'm not just talking about many of the best players in the world. That's the tradeoff though, right? Prior to elevated events, there were plenty of "soft" spots in the schedule, that's just the way it is, you can't have "must-see" events every week of the year, it would water everything down. I'm all-in on this new format as it not only gets the elite golfers together more often, but it also adds some strategy for the fantasy golf players and I always invite more strategy.

WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ

The PGA Tour heads to Scottsdale for the biggest party in golf.

Enough of that however, let's talk about this week and what we can expect. For starters, we've got a ton of the elite golfers in the field. All the best PGA Tour golfers will be in attendance, save for a few. We've also got one of the best theaters in all of golf, the 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale, which as we know, can get a little out of hand from time to time, but hey, it's just once a year, so we can let it slide, right? This all leads up to the Super Bowl in what looks to be a great weekend for sports fans.

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00 PM ET Tuesday.

LAST YEAR

Scottie Scheffler shot a final-round 67 on his way to a playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay.

FAVORITES

Jon Rahm (7-1)

Rahm enters as only a slight favorite because the other darling of the betting public, Rory McIlroy, is also in attendance. Rahm is coming in off a disappointing performance at the Famers, where he could only manage a T7. The shame! The good news for Rahm is that although he failed to meet expectations his last time out, he still managed to play well for most of the week. He should have no trouble finding his best form this week as he's never had an off week here. Rahm has finished inside the top-20 in every single one of his seven starts here. The only problem with his track record here is a lack of a single top 5. With that said, he's going to give himself a chance to win this week, and even at this number, he's worth a look.

Rory McIlroy (8-1)

McIlroy and Rahm are pretty much co-favorites this week as no one comes close to the odds they are getting to win. Unlike Rahm though, McIlroy's odds are based solely on his name and his form as he doesn't really have a track record to speak of at this event. McIlroy has played here just once, in 2021 where he finished T13. His form is solid however as he won in his most recent start overseas. Here's the problem with McIlroy this week though, he's played so well over the past 12 months, and I believe a lot of that is due to the motivation that LIV Golf has provided. He had it in his most recent start as Patrick Reed was breathing down his neck, but that motivation won't be there this week. Absent that motivation and a track record here, I don't expect McIlroy to be at his best this week.

Scottie Scheffler (13-1)

Who would have thought that just 10 months after one of the greatest heaters in recent history, Scheffler would again be in a position where he has to prove himself? Okay, so he doesn't have to prove anything, he's one of the best golfers in the world, but is he the guy who was the best player in the world for a few months this past year, or is he just one of the best players in the world? He hasn't won since the Masters this past year and although he's played well in spots, I'm not alone in wondering if he's going to retake the throne this season or simply remain a top-5 type guy. We should get a good idea this week as he's the defending champ, so he obviously knows how to get around this track. If you are bullish on his prospects, this would be a great spot to get on him.

THE NEXT TIER

Collin Morikawa (18-1)

Morikawa doesn't have nearly the track record here that many of his peers do, but his current form is among the best on the PGA Tour. In his two starts this season, Morikawa has finished runner-up and solo-3rd. He looks like the two-time major champion right now and if he's truly back to form, he'll have a good chance to win this week. One thing to consider with anyone outside of McIlroy or Rahm is the boosted odds you are getting this week. If Morikawa is back to form, you won't see odds this high again this season.

Max Homa (21-1)

I feel like this is a bit too much to ask of Homa after winning in his previous start, but man, this guy is good. A win this week would enter him into the "elite" discussion, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. There are two things in Homa's way this week, but he can overcome both. The first is the field, it's going to be difficult for anyone to get the better of this field. Second is his track record here, which isn't bad, he's made the cut in all four starts, but he has just one top-10.

Hideki Matsuyama (28-1)

There was a time when you penciled in Matsuyama at this event months in advance, and while he hasn't won here since 2017, he has managed to play well. Matsuyama WD in 2018 and finished T42 in 2021, but other than that, he's been pretty good here since 2017, with two finished inside the top-16 and one inside the top-10. Form is the only question this week, but if he's close, he'll be in the mix come Sunday.

LONG SHOTS

Sam Burns (42-1)

Sometimes you just have to make a pick on principle alone. Sure, Burns is not having the best year thus far, but he's still one of the better players on the PGA Tour and odds like this should be reserved for guys that don't really know how to win. Well, Burns knows how to win. The problem for Burns this week is his track record here, which is not good, but come on, he only came into his own a couple years ago, so I can forgive him for missing the cut here in 2019 and 2020.

Chris Kirk (100-1)

If you are thinking about going way off the map this week, Kirk might be your guy. I say that knowing full well that anyone outside the top-tier of golfers this week probably doesn't stand much of a chance of winning. With that said, Kirk has a decent track record, with eight made cuts in 11 starts, and his form is solid with a pair of third-place finishes in his past two starts.

ONE-AND-DONE LEAGUES

Highly-owned Pick: Jon Rahm - Gone are the days when you saved the best players for the majors as with the elevated events in play now, the money is very similar, so if you see a good spot to use a player in an elevated event, it's time to use him. Now, not everyone in your league is going to pick up on this, so perhaps people will still be saving the likes of Rahm for the majors, but I have a feeling many will be on Rahm this week.

Moderately-owned Pick: Hideki Matsuyama - As mentioned earlier, there was a time when Matsuyama was the clear pick this week, but that's not the case any longer. Throw in the fact that the field is much stronger now and there's a chance that Matsuyama might be lost in the shuffle... a bit. My guess is that anyone trying to avoid the elite players this week will likely be on Matsuyama.

Lightly-owned Pick: Chris Kirk - I'm guessing that most OAD players will be going somewhat big this week, but for those trying to find a sleeper, Kirk looks like a good option. Though he's not likely to win, I'd be surprised if he played poorly. The risk of course is that the purse is very big this week and you'd hate to miss out on a piece of it by not going big enough.

Buyer Beware: Justin Thomas - I'll use the disclaimer again this week as I need to point out that this is not to say that I expect JT to play poorly this week, rather I don't think he'll meet expectations. He's currently 21-1 and his track record here has been very solid over the past four years, so he's going to get plenty of attention, but I don't like his form right now. He hasn't played much over the past six months and when he has, he hasn't been himself. I'd rather just wait for him to get his game back in shape before making a play on Thomas.

This Week: Jon Rahm - I really hate to use him this early in the season, but as mentioned earlier, the purses at the majors aren't going to be much bigger than the one this week, so why not use him while he's still seemingly on a heater. I don't buy that he cooled at all in his previous start, he just failed to close, and getting back to his old college haunt should provide the extra boost this week. He's probably sore about failing to close here as well, so it's just more motivation to win this week.

FANDUEL PICKS

Upper Range: Jon Rahm ($12,100)

Middle Range: Hideki Matsuyama ($10,600)

Lower Range: Sam Ryder ($8,200)

SURVIVOR LEAGUES

This Week: Hideki Matsuyama - Unlike the new strategy for the OAD pools, nothing much has changed in this format as you still want to save the elite players for the majors in this format. The reason being, it's more difficult to make the cut at the majors and you need reliable players in those spots. As for this week, Matsuyama has never missed a cut at this event. The only time he missed the weekend was due to a wrist injury that forced him to withdraw.

