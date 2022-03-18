FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games for Friday with the Capitals, Panthers, Hurricanes, Flyers and Sabres finishing their back-to-back sets. The Canes have to travel the furthest to host the Caps, who are coming off a 7-2 win in Columbus. The Avs and Ducks should be the most rested with two days' off since their last outing.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. WSH ($8,000): It's slightly expensive, but the bet is that Raanta will outplay Washington's likely starter Ilya Samsonov. Raanta is 3-1-1 in his past five starts, including a shutout and has not allowed more than two goals in four straight. Samsonov, on the other hand, has given up at least three in five of seven appearances.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. PHI ($7,500): Forsberg should be able to beat Martin Jones, who's expected to go for the Flyers. Not having Thomas Chabot will hurt the Sens' D, but Forsberg has been very dependable for most of the season and should get enough goal support to at least have a chance at winning. Claude Giroux's departure seems imminent, so he may be held out of the lineup pending a trade. That would leave the Flyers without their captain and second-best scorer.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BOS ($7,300): Not having Patrice Bergeron will take a huge bite out of the Bruins' attack, and the Jets have won four of their past five thanks to some strong offensive performances. Hellebucyk's numbers may not be great, but the Jets have a good chance of winning at home and should net a few without having to face arguably the league's best defensive center.

VALUE PLAYS

Tomas Nosek, BOS at WPG ($3,100): With Bergeron unavailable, Nosek is expected to center the top trio between Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. This is a golden opportunity for him, but realistically won't receive first-line minutes unless he impresses early on with it being more likely the Bruins rotate a couple people in that spot. In the meantime, Nosek's exposure on the first unit presents fantasy value.

Alex Newhook, COL at SJ ($4,100): Swapping Tyson Jost for Nico Sturm should only change the lines for the bottom-six, which means Newhook will likely stay on the second grouping with Nazem Kadri and Andre Burakovsky. Newhook is mired in a 12-game goal drought, but has only gone one outing without registering a shot since Feb. 23. Of note, third-string rookie goalie Zach Sawchenko is expected to start for the Sharks.

LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Sabres

Elias Lindholm (C - $8,100), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $8,900), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $8,000)

The pairings may change since Lindholm and the newly acquired Calle Jarnkrok are cousins and good friends, but it's unlikely the Flames will break up what has arguably been the best line in the league. All three scored a point in their last matchup and the Sabres should prove to be an easy opponent.

DEFENSEMEN

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. WSH ($5,300): Tony DeAngelo was a game-time decision Thursday, but couldn't go. If he's not available again, look for Slavin to lead all Canes defensemen in minutes and quarterback the power play. Ethan Bear ($4,100) will also get earn power play time, but note the Caps maintain a pretty good PK and Slavin will undoubtedly log more ice time than Bear.

Erik Brannstrom, OTT vs. PHI ($3,700): Taking over duties for the Sens' top power play will be Brannstrom, who played 27 minutes last time out after Chabot left early. Brannstrom was a highly-regarded prospect and comes in on a 10-game point drought. Hopefully, the increased ice time will allow him to snap that streak and it's a favorable matchup against the Flyers' poor defense and goaltending.

