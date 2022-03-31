Yahoo DFS Hockey: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

GOALIE

Erik Kallgren, TOR vs. WPG ($28): With most of the games on this slate significantly favoring one team, it's tough to find much value at goalie, but Kallgren checks the boxes. He has a .911 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA through his first six NHL appearances. The Maple Leafs are going to keep rolling with him, and they'll likely face Eric Comrie, who rarely plays and has a career 3.08 GAA.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs NJ ($29): Since the start of 2022, Ullmark has posted an .895 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA at home. He looks like a reasonable play because it's tough to find a dependable option at a cheaper salary. However, the Devils have been excellent over the last two months, ranking sixth in the league with 2.82 xGF/60 at even strength per Natural Stat Trick.

CENTER

Jack Hughes, NJ at BOS ($25): Hughes has frequented this article of late, but he's still affordable for what he brings to the table. The 20-year-old has amassed 12 goals, 15 assists and 73 shots on net over the last 18 games. As stated above, Ullmark has been merely mediocre at home in 2022.

CENTER TO AVOID

Anze Kopitar, LA at CGY ($23): Kopitar has posted seven points and a minus-3 rating over 14 games in March. He's the type of player that can ramp up his production immediately, but the matchup against the Flames makes that unlikely. Jacob Markstrom has been impressive at home in March with a .919 save percentage and a 2.41 GAA.

WING

Patrik Laine, CLS vs. NYI ($21): Laine has posted six goals and nine assists across the last 14 games while averaging nearly 3.5 shots per game. The Islanders will be without Ilya Sorokin (upper body), and while Semyon Varlamov is still solid, he's a tier or two below Sorokin. Laine always has the upside to win you a slate, and his shot volume provides a solid floor, too.

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. SJ ($22): With Nathan MacKinnon (hand) out, Nichushkin now flanks Nazem Kadri on the first line. Nichushkin has posted eight points in as many games, and now he gets an enticing matchup against San Jose. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen was solid with the Wild, but he's probably going to face tougher tests behind the Sharks' defense.

WINGS TO AVOID

Troy Terry, ANH vs. DAL ($18): With 31 goals this season, Terry has shown he's a true top-six forward, but he likely won't score on 21.8 percent of his shots moving forward. He'll have a difficult time reaching his ceiling Thursday, too. Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger has a .934 save percentage and a 2.12 GAA on the road this season.

Craig Smith, BOS vs. NJ ($18): Smith has posted 12 points over the past 12 games, but the party's probably going to end soon. The 32-year-old is skating on the third line and has averaged less than 14 minutes of ice time per game. His power-play usage loses value against the Devils' 10th-ranked PK (81.2 percent), too.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. WPG ($21): Rielly has posted two goals, eight points and 19 shots on net over the past seven games. Breaking through on the power play is key for Rielly, as he has 20 points with the man advantage this season. He'll get that opportunity Thursday, as the Jets rank 25th with a 75.3 percent penalty kill.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. MON ($18): Slavin has impressed offensively this year with 34 points, just two shy of a new career high, and he has a consistent role on the power play. His plus-21 rating for the season is important for Yahoo DFS formats, too. We're hoping for ceiling though, and there's a good chance we get that against Montreal's 28th-ranked PK (74.9 percent).

DEFENSEMEN TO AVOID

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at BOS ($20): Hamilton hasn't lived up to the hype this season, posting 27 points and a minus-9 rating through 46 games. Eight of those points have been with the man advantage, and the Bruins rank ninth in the league with an 81.3 percent penalty kill. I'd rather go with Damon Severson ($17), who's handling more ice time and has been more productive.

Josh Morrissey, WPG at TOR ($19): Morrissey is leaning more on the power play than he used to. He has posted six of 11 goals and 13 of 30 points with the man advantage. He still shoots enough, but he could struggle to mark the scoresheet Thursday, as the Maple Leafs rank fourth in the league with an 84.0 percent penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Mazzara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Mazz30 Yahoo: Mazz30 DraftKings: Mazz30.