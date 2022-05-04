FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

LATE PREVIEW

Monday night was a treat even though the Oilers-Kings was the only game with a truly close outcome. The Kings and Blues were the winners on the road while the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs were victors in their respective barns.

We'll have rematches of all those games Wednesday evening. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Boston-Carolina is the only game at 5.5 O/U, and Kings-Oilers is the only game at 6.5 O/U. THe other two games are 6.0 O/U. The sportsbooks expect most of the games to be close, though the Oilers (-200) are still heavy favorites despite a Game 1 loss.

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at TOR ($7,800): Even Vasilevskiy would tell you he wasn't on his game Monday. We shouldn't expect him to stay in a slump for long. These two teams are evenly matched, and the Lightning actually finished the game with a 55.13 Corsi For percentage, meaning they had more high-danger scoring chances. Fire up Vasilevskiy at a discount and enjoy the regression.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at CAR ($7,600): Ullmark allowed four goals on 24 shots in Game 1, and Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta stood on his head to get the victory. Overall, the Bruins outplayed the Hurricanes for most of the game, so Ullmark should be able to bounce back. After all, he posted a .917 save percentage and 12-8-1 record on the road during the regular season.

Ville Husso, STL at MIN ($7,400): Husso pitched a 37-save shutout in his first career playoff start, as the Wild couldn't get one past him despite a strong late-game push. This game should be evenly matched once again, but the Blues simply looked more composed in the physical playoff matchup. It's tough to justify spending up for Marc-Andre Fleury ($8,100) right now, too.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. LA (W - $5,700): Nugent-Hopkins played more than 22 minutes in Game 1 and will likely be leaned on in a similar capacity all series for this top-heavy Oilers team. The 29-year-old generated 50 points and 2.5 shots per game through 63 regular-season games, including 23 power-play points. The Kings ranked 22nd during the regular season with a 77.1 penalty-kill percentage.

Alex Iafallo, LA at EDM (W - $4,700): It was reckless for the Oilers to go into the playoffs with a 40-year-old Mike Smith in net. Iafallo and the Kings made them pay in Game 1 with a 4-3 win while Iafallo posted a goal, an assist and five shots on net. He's an intriguing addition to the lineup at this salary, especially with his spot cemented in the top six and top power play unit.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. BOS (C - $4,700): Jarvis displayed his ability to play with the likes of Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov during the regular season, and now the 20-year-old is showing that the playoff pressure doesn't affect him, as he posted two points in Game 1. His ceiling is mammoth when compared to his salary.

Erik Haula, BOS at CAR (C - $4,400): Haula is skating on the second line with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, and he put up an assist and two shots on net in Game 1. The 31-year-old has been excellent in this new role, as he recorded 10 goals and nine assists over the final 19 regular-season game. He'll need to be a key contributor again if the Bruins turn things around.

LINE STACKS

Blues at Wild

Robert Thomas (C - $5,800), Pavel Buchnevich (W - $6,500), Vladimir Tarasenko (W - $7,800)

This line was quiet in Game 1, and Tarasenko didn't even get a shot on net. This unit was dynamite during the regular season, though, so we should expect them to snap out of their cold streak soon. After all, they combined for 84 goals during the regular season, and they were especially productive on the power play. This series has already had a multitude of penalties, and the WIld ranked 25th in the regular season with a 76.1 penalty-kill percentage.

Lightning at Maple Leafs

Brayden Point (C - $6,900), Anthony Cirelli (C - $4,900), Alex Killorn ($5,400)

Head coach Jon Cooper leaned heavily on his top two lines in Game 1. While the results weren't as desired, the Lightning generated plenty of chances and may stick with the same game plan, meaning this line should have enough opportunities to provide value again. Jack Campbell will start for the Maple Leafs, and he has an .895 save percentage over his last 15 appearances.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR vs. TB ($6,400): Rielly has stacked up 15 points over 16 games since the beginning of April while averaging 2.8 shots and 1.5 blocked shots. He recorded 15 PIM because of a fight in Game 1 but still managed to play nearly 18 minutes, and he'll probably log around 23 minutes in Game 2 as long as he keeps his nose clean.

Sean Durzi, LA at EDM ($5,200): If I'm going with Iafallo, I'm happy to stack him with Durzi, too. Durzi contributed a helper in his first playoff game, and he logged 18:49 of ice time, including 5:04 on the power play. The OIlers ranked 17th in the league during the regular season with a 79.4 penalty-kill percentage.

Justin Faulk, STL at MIN ($4,900): Faulk logged a whopping 25:51 of ice time in Game 1 and turned it into an assist, two shots on net and two blocked shots. He's handling time on the top power play, too, which is quite appealing against the Wild's struggling penalty kill.



Mikhail Sergachev, TB at TOR ($4,900): Sergachev handled 23:30 of ice time in the series opener and contributed two shots, two blocked shots and four PIM. He skated on the second power-play unit, too. The Maple Leafs have an excellent PK, but Campbell is largely a question mark despite a superb Game 1. Sergachev, who averaged 0.5 points per game, provides a solid floor and a decent ceiling at an affordable salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jordan Mazzara plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Mazz30 Yahoo: Mazz30 DraftKings: Mazz30.