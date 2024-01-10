Avalanche vs Golden Knights Expert Picks, Props and Predictions

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Golden Knights at Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-12-5) travel to meet the Colorado Avalanche (26-12-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday night in Denver. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on TNT.

These teams have met just once so far this season, and it was Vegas pounding Colorado by a 7-0 count at T-Mobile Arena on The Strip back on Nov. 4. VGK was actually a slight underdog in that game, but it routed the Avs while cashing the Over (6) all on its own.

Adin Hill was the star of the show, posting 41 saves for the shutout. He has been on the injured reserve list since Dec. 17 due to a lower-body injury, but he has been practicing since Friday, and he is projected to play Wednesday, much to the dismay of the Avs. The Stanley Cup winning tendy has posted a 10-2-2 record, 1.93 GAA, .933 SV% and 2 SO this season.

While Hill stood on his head in that shutout against Colorado, he had a little help from his friends, too. Captain Mark Stone had two goals and four points with a plus-3 rating, while Jack Eichel and William Karlsson also contributed with two goals apiece. William Carrier was the other goal scorer, while Pavel Dorofeyev and Chandler Stephenson each had two assists apiece.

The recent was quite the departure from what we usually get when these teams skate against one another. Colorado had won four of the previous five meetings, and three of the previous four games prior to the 7-0 game were decided by a single goal.

The underdog has cashed in three of the previous four meetings, too, and despite the Over result in November, we have had the total go low in six of the past seven meetings in this series.

Alexandar Georgiev (22-9-2, 2.97 GAA, .895 SV%, 1 SO) is scheduled to go for the Avs. He let in seven goals on 34 shots in that ugly loss in Vegas, and he has an unseemly 3.84 GAA and .853 SV% in 3 starts and 4 appearances in January. However, the Avs have posted 18 total goals of support, or 4.5 GPG, in his four showings to back him with plenty of offense.

NHL Money Line Bets for Golden Knights at Avalanche

Avalanche ML (-145 at Caesars)

The Avalanche are the play, as they've likely had this game circled on the calendar since putting on the skate guards and taking off the gear following that 7-0 emasculating in Vegas.

Colorado hasn't been getting very good play lately from the defense and goaltenders, and that's a bit of a concern, but the Avs have been putting up video game-like numbers to get the job done more often than not. Since Dec. 21, Colorado has scored 37 goals in the past nine games, while allowing 31 goals. Win or lose, it has been fun. The Avs are 7-1-1 in the span, with four games unable to be determined in regulation.

Vegas re-discovered the offense in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders last time out on Saturday, and Logan Thompson likely was happy to finally see some support. He was on the short end of a 3-0 loss in the Winter Classic on New Year's Day in Seattle, and he and VGK fell to the Florida Panthers in a Stanley Cup rematch last Tuesday.

Back the home side, as they have revenge on their mind. In addition, let's go high on the total. The Avs have been scoring a lot, and giving up a lot, and Hill could have some rust if he does indeed get the starting nod after the long layoff.

NHL Totals Bets for Golden Knights at Avalanche

Over 6.5 (+100 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Golden Knights at Avalanche

With an Over prediction, we're obviously expecting a lot of offense. We'll keep it simple and play a pair of Anytime Goal Scorers, one for each side. However, let's go for a couple of less obvious choices today for a much better value.

Looking to the home side, Jonathan Drouin has scored four goals with five points across the previous four outings. Since dropping the ball to ring in 2024, Drouin has been red-hot, posting a goal in three of his four games. He didn't score in the first meeting in Vegas, and he took a minus-3 rating in that game, but at this price, he is worth a roll of the dice since he's been hot.

Jonathan Drouin Anytime Goal Scorer (+250 at FanDuel)

For the visitors, Stone is too obvious. He had the four-point game in the first meeting, and he has five goals and 18 points across the past 14 games. I mean, he is still +200 at FanDuel as an AGS, so there is some value there. But we'll dig even deeper for the chance to more than triple up. Dorofeyev had a pair of apples in the first meeting, and he has two goals and three points in the past three games despite the fact he has only averaged 12:37 of TOI during the span. There is risk here, and to be quite honest, play both. Even if you lose one end, you'll still be ahead.