Best NHL Bets for Kings at Golden Knights, November 8

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Kings vs. Golden Knights

The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) wrap up a four-game road trip with a battle against the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed in the second end of a doubleheader on TNT.

The Kings roll in with a lot of confidence, winning the past three games, all on the road. Los Angeles has outscored the opposition 12-3 during the three-game win streak. However, the team's most recent setback was a 4-3 shootout loss on home ice Oct. 28 against the Golden Knights. That was the last time the Over cashed for the Kings, too.

The offense has been amazing for Los Angeles this season, connecting for 4.2 goals per game, which ranks second overall in the NHL. It's no surprise the Kings take a lot of shots to get to that number, too, posting 33.0 shots on goal (SOG) per game. The power-play has been so-so for L.A., going for 18.2%, which is 16th in the league.

On the flip side, the Kings are just mediocre on defense, allowing 3.1 GPG to rank 17th, while the penalty kill is a respectable 82.9% to check in 11th in the league.

For VGK, it is right on the heels of Los Angeles with 3.9 GPG to rank 3rd in the league, while checking in 9th on the power play at 25.6%. Surprisingly, the Golden Knights take just 29.0 SOG per outing to rank 25th overall.

On the defensive end, VGK has locked it down with just 2.0 GPG, which also ranks 3rd in the NHL, while throwing a blanket on the opposition with a successful penalty kill rate of 89.2%.

The Kings are expected to use Cam Talbot (6-2-1, 2.14 GAA, .923 SV%, 1 SO) in between the pipes. He was in net for the 4-3 SOL against the Golden Knights Oct. 28, allowing three goals on 30 shots. Michael Amadio and William Carrier scored even-strength goals against Talbot, while Mark Stone struck on the power play against the veteran backstop. Meanwhile, Jack Eichel was the only player to break through in the three-round shootout to beat Talbot.

The Golden Knights are projected to counter with Adin Hill (6-0-1, 1.81 GAA, .938 SV%, 1 SO), despite the fact Logan Thompson (6-1-0, 2.31 GAA, .923 SV%) was in the crease for the 4-3 SOW against L.A. Hill hasn't faced the Kings this season, and he made just a relief appearance against L.A. on Jan. 7 last season, stopping two of three shots in a 5-1 loss.

NHL Puck Line Bets for Kings vs. Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (-130 at Caesars)

Vegas is surprisingly cheap on home ice, as it looks to rebound from a stunning 4-2 loss on the road against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. The two goals marked a season-low in offensive production to back Thompson, and it was the first loss in regulation for the defending champs.

At home, VGK has been money, going 5-0-1 in six games overall, including an impressive 7-0 win in a shutout behind Hill on Saturday. In addition, the Over has cashed in two of the past three games for the Golden Knights, while going 3-3 on home ice.

For the Kings, the Under is on a 3-0 run, although the Over cashed in the first meeting between these Pacific Division rivals. L.A. had a five-game Over run from Oct. 19-28, and the total had gone high in seven of the first eight games before the recent Under run.

The lean is to go high in this battle. When L.A. and VGK hook up, a lot of goals are sure to follow. The Over is 19-6-1 in the past 26 meetings, including a 4-0-1 mark in the past five skates on The Strip.

NHL Totals Bets for Kings vs. Golden Knights

Over 6 (-120 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Kings vs. Golden Knights

As far as player prop options for this tilt, let's take a look at a player from each side.

Kings veteran Anze Kopitar has lit the lamp in each of the past two games, while scoring in four of the past six games. This play comes with risk, as he has points in five of the past six games, but he was blanked in the first meeting with Vegas. However, last season he struck for a goal at Vegas in the most recent road game last season on April 6. He has three goals in six games on the road, and away games are usually where he does his best work.

Anze Kopitar Anytime Goal Scorer (+220 at FanDuel)

Cowboy Bill has been on fire to start the season, going for six goals and a team-high 15 points in 13 games overall. William Karlsson struck for two goals against the Avalanche in the most recent home game, and he has scored five of his six games in front of the home fans in just eight skates at T-Mobile Arena. For a chance to triple up, Karlsson is certainly worth a roll of the dice.

William Karlsson Anytime Goal Scorer (+300 at FanDuel)

As bonus, let's do a third prop. Kevin Fiala had a hat trick in Vegas Jan. 7, taking six shots on net. He has three or more SOG in each of the past three games, and six of 11 games overall. Going Over 2.5 SOG is a great wager.

Kevin Fiala 2.5 SOG (-118 at FanDuel)

