DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

Here we go! Two Game 7s! Not the ones I expected, to be sure. Boston and Colorado need to win at home to avoid being upset in the first round. The first puck drops at 6:30 p.m. ET (well, not really, but that's the listed start time we're working with here). Here are my DFS recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

The lineups look pretty set, at least in term of who will be playing. Colorado did shift its lineup significantly for Game 6, but it worked, so why mess with success heading into Game 7?

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SEA ($8,300): With Jared McCann injured, I would call the Kraken the worst of these four offenses. Well, in truth, even if he was healthy I would say the same, as they were fourth in shots on net per game of these four teams by a comfortable margin. Georgiev had a 2.53 GAA and .918 save percentage this season, and I expect the Avalanche to get the home win.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Evan Rodrigues, COL vs. SEA ($4,400): Rodrigues was moved to the second line for Game 6, where he didn't get to play alongside Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen. However, he still picked up an assist and three shots on net, and he still played 3:22 on the power play. Rodrigues is still doing fine it would seem, and Grubauer did have an .895 save percentage during the regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Bruins vs. Panthers

Charlie Coyle (C - $4,100), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,100), Taylor Hall (W - $4,700)

The lineup for the Bruins, as it is laid out in projection, has Pavel Zacha moving to the wing to skate next to the recently-returning David Krejci, leaving this trio together. Florida won Game 6 at home 7-5, and while the seven goals stand out, don't overlook the part where it allowed five goals as well. Sergei Bobrovsky had a 3.07 GAA and .901 save percentage this season, and in the postseason he has a 4.40 GAA and .883 save percentage.

Getting to skate with these two wingers should help Coyle out. He has six points over his last 11 games, including two in his last four contests. Bertuzzi has been the hottest Bruin. He had an eight-game point streak end in Game 5, so what did he do in Game 6? Oh, just pick up three points and five shots on net, that's all. Hall is coming off a bad game, but before that he was played excellent hockey. He has five goals and three assists over his last five outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Dmitry Orlov, BOS vs. FLA ($4,400): Time to tackle Bobrovsky and the Panthers defense again. Orlov has been delivering from the blue line for the Bruins. He has a point in five of the six games in this series, and during the regular season he had 17 points in 23 games with Boston after being dealt.

