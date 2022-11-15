DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features nine games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective DraftKings DFS lineup. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Golden Knights are easily Tuesday's largest favorites, as they welcome the Sharks into Vegas. After them, the Panthers are significant home favorites against the injury-riddled Capitals, while the hot-starting Devils are expected to get the job done in Montreal. All of Tuesday's games opened with over/unders of 6.0 or 6.5 goals, so none of them stand out as particularly likely to include an exorbitant amount of scoring chances.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. SJ ($8,500): Thompson should be worth paying up for as the chalk goalie play Tuesday. He's 8-2-0 with a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage behind the stout Vegas defense. Backup Adin Hill ($8,500) would also be a strong play if he gets the call against his former team, as Hill's 5-1-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .920 save percentage. A bottom-10 San Jose offense that's mustering only 2.71 goals per game is unlikely to create many quality chances against Vegas' netminder.

Ville Husso, DET at ANH ($7,800): Even after being lit up for eight goals by the Rangers in his last start, Husso still has a solid stat line at 5-2-2 with a 2.54 GAA and .920 save percentage. The 4-10-1 Ducks have much less firepower than the Rangers, as evidenced by Anaheim's paltry average of 2.67 goals per game, so this will be a nice opportunity for Husso to get back on track.

Carter Hart, PHI at CLS ($7,800): If Hart can sustain this level of play all season, he'll likely earn some Vezina Trophy votes. Hart's the primary reason the Flyers have been competitive so far, going 6-2-2 with a 2.18 GAA and .937 save percentage. He'll be looking to build on his hot start against a Blue Jackets team that's just 4-9-1 and missing multiple key contributors due to injury.

Matt Murray, TOR at PIT ($6,500): Murray's worth consideration here primarily due to his affordability. He has been limited to one appearance for Toronto due to a groin injury, but Murray's back and expected to man the road crease in Pittsburgh, where he was a key piece of two Stanley Cup runs. Murray has faced the Penguins only once in his career but delivered a gem, stopping 42 of 43 shots in a losing effort. If he can match that performance this time, Murray will almost certainly walk away with a win.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Travis Konecny, PHI at CLS ($6,500): Konecny's currently working on a six-game point streak, which has raised his season line to 6-11-17 through 15 games. He leads the Flyers in both goals and points, and there's little reason to expect the talented winger to slow down against a Columbus team that's allowing 4.36 goals per game – second-most in the NHL.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. WAS ($5,300): Bennett was stifled by poor puck luck to begin the season, but the floodgates have burst open for him. During his three-game goal streak, Bennett has produced a 4-1-5 line while putting 14 pucks on net, and his 8.9 season shooting percentage is still below Bennett's career 10.4 mark, as well as the 11.6 percent conversion rate he mustered en route to 28 goals last year in his first full season with the Panthers.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. SJ ($5,100): Linemate Jack Eichel ($7,500) gets most of the attention, but Stephenson's arguably the better value on Vegas' top line. Stephenson's 6-10-16 line through 16 games has him three goals and three points back of Eichel's team-leading totals. When you take power-play points out of the equation, Eichel's lead drops to 14-13, which is significant considering the one thing San Jose does well is kill penalties, ranking second-best league-wide at 90.9 percent.

Kirby Dach, MON vs. NJ ($4,000): Dach struggled at his natural center position with Chicago, but he's thriving as a top-line winger in Montreal. The third player selected in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has blossomed into a force in the offensive zone, and it's surprising that Dach can still be had for only $4,000 considering he's racked up a 3-8-11 line over the past seven games. Lock him in now before the buy-low window closes.

Juuso Parssinen, NSH vs. MIN ($3,500): Parssinen lit the lamp in his NHL debut Saturday while skating on the top line alongside Filip Forsberg ($7,100) and Mikael Granlund ($3,900). Prior to being called up, the 21-year-old Finn showed scoring touch at the AHL level with nine points in 10 games. If Parssinen can keep building on his impressive start in North America, it won't take long for his valuation to climb. As things stand, he's a low-risk, high-reward play at $3,500.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Sabres vs. Canucks

Tage Thompson (C - $7,900), Alex Tuch (W - $5,900), Jeff Skinner (W - $5,400)

Vancouver is one of three teams that's giving up over four goals per game, and Buffalo's top line has the mix of size and skill needed to take advantage of this favorable matchup on home ice. Thompson doesn't come cheap, nor should he after producing a whopping 10-6-16 line over his last eight games. Tuch's in a slump but still has a 7-4-11 line in 15 games overall, and this visit from the Canucks could be exactly what he needs to break out. Skinner has supplied a 3-9-12 line, and he could be due for an uptick in goal scoring, as he's shooting only 7.1 percent after converting at a 12.6 percent rate last year to top 30 goals for the fifth time in his career.

Maple Leafs at Penguins

John Tavares (C - $6,800), Mitch Marner (W - $6,300), Alex Kerfoot (W - $3,100)

You don't have to pay up for Auston Matthews ($9,200) to capitalize on the defensive struggles of a Penguins team that's giving up 3.47 goals per game overall and has gone 2-6-2 in its last 10 games. Tavares leads the Maple Leafs in goals with an 8-8-16 line through 16 games. He's reached 40 goals once before and 80 points four times, so this pace could be sustainable. Marner leads the team with 18 points and is on pace to eclipse 90 points for the second consecutive season and third in the past five. Kerfoot has a modest 1-4-5 line, but this could be a buy-low opportunity on a player that topped the 50-point threshold last season.

Red Wings at Ducks

Dylan Larkin (C - $7,200), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $4,600), Lucas Raymond (W - $4,200)

A matchup with a Ducks team that's surrendering a league-high 4.47 goals per game should be just what the doctor ordered for a Detroit team that's dropped three straight following a hot start. Larkin has led by example with a 7-10-17 line through 15 games, putting Detroit's captain on pace to top last season's 31-38-69 output. Bertuzzi's slated to make his return from a hand injury that's cost him all but two games this season, and he's capable of making an instant impact after notching a 30-32-62 line in 68 appearances last season. Raymond's quietly enjoying a hot streak that's consisted of six goals and one assist over the past eight games.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. VAN ($7,800): If you're stacking Sabres against a Canucks team that's surrendering 4.06 goals per game, make sure to include Dahlin, who's also worth building around as a standalone option given his immense production to begin the season. Dahlin has a 7-10-17 line through 14 games while filling out his stat line with 57 shots and 30 blocked shots.

Dougie Hamilton, NJ at MON ($7,200): Hamilton disappointed in his first season with New Jersey after signing a big contract, but he has bounced back nicely early in 2022-23. In addition to posting a 4-8-12 line through 15 games, Hamilton has put 56 pucks on net, ranking fourth in the league among defensemen. The Canadiens allow 33.4 shots per game – ninth-most in the NHL – so Hamilton should continue to pile up shots as he looks to extend a four-game point streak consisting of two goals and three assists.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. WAS ($5,000): Ekblad's a bargain at $5,00 considering fellow Panthers blueliner Brandon Montour has a $7,700 valuation. Montour thrived while Ekblad was sidelined by a lower-body injury, but now that Ekblad's back and has had a game to shake off the rust, he should return to his usual spot as Florida's most productive blueliner. Ekblad came just short of a point per game last season with a 15-42-57 line over 61 appearances.

Nick Perbix, TB vs. DAL ($3,300): Perbix has been a surprisingly strong source of secondary scoring from Tampa Bay's blue line lately, notching a 3-2-5 line during his current four-game point streak. At $3,300, you may as well plug him right back in and see if Perbix can keep the good times rolling while the Stars focus on shutting down Tampa Bay's more established producers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.