FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

What's fun on a Friday? How about watching one of 10 NHL games? Or playing some DFS to try and make some cash? That all sounds fun to me, so let's get to the recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is one team on the second leg of a back-to-back Friday, and that's the Jets. However, they're facing the Blackhawks with their 31st-ranked goal and shot averages. David Rittich isn't the greatest backup goalie, so the odds of getting him in net allows for a couple Chicago players to be selected.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. PHI ($8,300): Thompson had a rough third period against the Rangers in his last start, but still comes in with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage. This is a matchup to get right with as the Flyers sit last at 2.41 goals per game.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at COL ($7,800): Shesterkin has posted a 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage, but not what we expected from the reigning Vezina winner. But over his last nine starts, the Russian's produced a .916 save percentage. The Avs are the defending champs, and you know the big names on its offense. However, stars like Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog aren't available right now, and the team is actually middle-of-the-pack in terms of offense.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at CLM ($7,600): The Flames have turned to Dan Vladar of late, but this is the first night of a back-to-back. I expect Calgary to save Vladar for Toronto and give Markstrom the start against Columbus. The Swedish goalie has struggled, but lists a career .911 save percentage and a favorable matchup as the Blue Jackets' terrible defense makes it likelier for a win while also ranking 26th in goals per game.

VALUE PLAYS

David Krejci, BOS at ARI ($6,500): Krejci's return to the NHL has gone swimmingly, and he's done well of late registering six goals and five assists from nine outings. The Coyotes offer an opportunity to stay hot with a 3.63 GAA allowing 34.5 shots on net a night.

Bryan Rust, PIT at BUF ($5,300): Rust was ice cold, but he's picked it up with six points over his last two games. Sure, it was against the Blues and Blue Jackets, but the Sabres aren't a tough matchup either. Buffalo makes hockey exciting as they're first in scoring, but also struggling with a 3.69 GAA while giving up 32.0 shots.

Max Domi, CHI vs. WPG ($4,900): Like I said, there's opportunity for somebody on the Blackhawks to step up in this matchup. The Jets are playing for a second straight night, and Rittich enters with a career .904 save percentage. Domi has started 54.1 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second most on the Blackhawks. He's also second in shots at 52 and has produced two two-goal efforts in his last four outings.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Flames at Blue Jackets

Nazem Kadri (C - $7,300), Andrew Mangiapane (W - $4,400), Dillon Dube (W - $4,200)

It's always a sensible play to stack against the team with the league's highest GAA. The Blue Jackets have struggled to a 4.16 GAA and have allowed a whopping 35.9 shots. I'm talking about a team with poor goaltending missing a few good blueliners, so I'm offering Calgary's second line.

Kadri has been the best player for the Flames so far with 10 goals on 79 shots along with 10 assists. He's also notched a power-play goal in each of his last two games. Mangiapane only has six goals after 35 last season, but his 12.0 shooting percentage would be the lowest of his career. However, he's potted three in his last five. Dube has also picked up his play recently with four goals and three assists through nine appearances.

Sharks at Ducks

Logan Couture (C - $7,000), Nick Bonino (W - $4,200), Alexander Barabanov (W - $4,100)

The Blue Jackets are indeed last in GAA, but the Ducks are right behind at 4.15. They've also given up a league-high 37.9 shots on net while maintaining the 31st-ranked penalty kill. San Jose's second line boasts a couple of players who are also on the top power-play unit.

Couture has produced eight goals and seven assists in his last 12 games. He's also averaged 2:49 with the extra man, where he's registered eight power-play points. Bonino was recently added to this trio due to an injury to Matt Nieto, and the veteran has responded with a goal in each of his last two outings. Barabonov has posted a point in seven of his last nine, including three PPPs.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at ARI ($7,600): McAvoy hit the ground running once he returned with 13 points in 12 games along with 28 shots. And the Coyotes, as previously noted, have allowed 34.5 shots.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. PHI ($6,700): Alex Pietrangelo is away from the team, so Theodore has stepped up big time. He's back to logging significant man-advantage minutes and has produced eight points in seven games. Carter Hart is dealing with a poor run of form having posted a 3.30 GAA and .880 save percentage from his last 12 starts.

Noah Hanifin, CGY at CLM ($5,700): Hanifin has slightly slowed down but still has 10 points on the campaign. He's also directed 64 shots on net, and his 1.6 shooting percentage is likely to improve. And as mentioned a few times earlier, the Blue Jackets allow plenty of pucks and list a league-worst 4.16 GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.