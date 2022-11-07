FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are just three games for Monday and note all of them feature Western Conference teams visiting Eastern Conference teams. There's no question the East has been far better this season, and hold an advantage in Monday's matchups as well. Only the Oilers seem to have the upper hand in their matchup against the struggling Capitals, but otherwise the Islanders and Bruins hold an advantage over the visiting Flames and Blues, respectively.

GOALIES

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. CGY ($8,100): Sorokin has been excellent all season and note this is the first time the Flames have left Calgary in three weeks, and they will play just their second road game all season. The Flames are reeling with four straight losses, and the Isles will also have a much better chance of beating them if they start backup Daniel Vladar and save starter Jacob Markstrom on Tuesday against the Devils in a potential revenge game. Sorokin should get some goal support from an offense that's improved under Lane Lambert.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. STL ($8,600): It's the most expensive goalie play of the night but perhaps well worth it with arguably the league's best team going against a team that has been maddeningly inconsistent. Not only are the Blues allowing a lot of goals, they've also had some trouble scoring as well.

VALUE PLAYS

Ivan Barbashev, STL at BOS ($4,700): Barbashev has scored an assist in each of his past two games and recently has been skating on the top line with Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad, and also on the top power-play unit. Not many players on their team are playing well right now, but Barbashev is playing higher in the lineup than he normally does.

Sonny Milano, WSH vs. CGY ($3,400): Milano didn't make a splash in his Caps debut but he did manage to get three shots on goal in just 13 minutes of action. He's playing on the second line opposite Marcus Johansson and centered by Dylan Strome, which means the Caps recognize Milano's talent and they're putting him a position to succeed along with his role on PP2.

LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Blues

David Krejci (C - $5,600), Taylor Hall (W - $6,200), David Pastrnak (W - $10,400)

The gem on this line is Pastrnak, and although they mustered just one goal against the Leafs, the Krejci-Pastrnak connection has been strong all season. Hall's a good complementary player at this stage of his career and so far has pitched in with nine points. The Blues are expected to start Jordan Binnington, who has struggled mightily this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Gustafsson, WSH vs. EDM ($3,700): He's the Caps' preferred power play quarterback with John Carlson on injured reserve, and Saturday against the Coyotes played a season-high 22 minutes. Gustafsson is boom-or-bust because of his role as a power-play specialist, but at least he gets to pass to one of the league's best shooters in Alex Ovechkin. If Dmitry Orlov also sits out, look for Gustafsson to play a lot of minutes again.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS vs. STL ($6,600): Lindholm will be a popular choice due to his hot hand recently, and there are few arguments against picking him. He's playing in all situations, including the power play, though note most of his points have come at even strength. He will not maintain his 18.2 shooting percentage, but he'll get the lion's share of the opportunities until Charlie McAvoy returns.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.