FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are five games on a fairly busy Monday. The Senators and Panthers have back-to-backs on Monday and Tuesday, and for the Sens, this is crucial because they're currently carrying third-string Mads Sogaard and fourth-string Kevin Mandolese with Cam Talbot still injured and Anton Forsberg out for the season after tearing the MCL in his left and right knee.

The marquee matchup will be Sabres at Kings, a contest between two teams with young elite talent and in the midst of the playoff race. The Kings are coming off a 6-0 win against the Pens while the Sabres have lost three straight, most recently 7-2 to the Flames.

GOALIES

Daniel Vladar, CGY at OTT ($7,700): Both Vladar and Jacob Markstrom, who allowed two goals against the Sabres in their most recent win, should be good plays. Vladar snapped a five-game winning streak in a loss to the Wings, but he allowed two goals and has generally gotten better results than Markstrom this season. In either case, the Flames should provide plenty of goal support since the Sens are expected to start their third-string goalie and will not have defenseman Jake Sanderson in the lineup either.

Juuse Saros, NSH vs. ARI ($8,600): The Coyotes scored five goals against the Blues in their most recent game but the Preds should be a lot stingier. Saros was excellent in his most recent start stopping 23 of 24 shots and won five of his past seven starts. He is 3-1-1 all-time against the Coyotes.

VALUE PLAYS

Barrett Hayton, ARI at NSH ($4,500): Hayton continues to be a strong value play at this salary because he's the No. 1 center. Top scorer Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz are on his wings, and Hayton has been consistently getting top-six ice time. He's shooting the puck a lot more and currently riding a three-game point streak.

Jakob Pelletier, CGY at OTT ($3,700): Pelletier's playing on the second line with Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau, putting him a position to succeed. After a non-descript NHL debut, Pelletier scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the Sabres, finishing with an additional four shots. It looks like he's earned his place in the lineup and will get a good chance to score against a weak defensive team in the Sens.

LINE STACKS

Canucks vs. Red Wings

Elias Pettersson (C - $9,700), Brock Boeser (W - $6,500), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $5,100)

Boeser and Pettersson and showing off excellent chemistry again after Boeser bumped Andrei Kuzmenko down the lineup. Beauvillier is averaging more than 18 minutes per game after averaging less than 16 with the Isles, and he's been very productive lately scoring a goal in consecutive games, including Saturday against the Wings when he added an additional assist.

Flames

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,700), Dillon Dube (W - $5,000), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,900)

Lindholm scored two points in the Flames' 7-2 rout of the Sabres, once again leading the team like he has all season. Dube finished with four points and has been an excellent addition to their top line. The Sens will be without one of their top defensemen in Sanderson and their goaltending is expected to be poor with Sogaard expected to start and fourth-string Mandolese backing him up.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN vs. DET ($7,300): Hughes is on a three-game assist streak and continues to be leaned upon heavily even with a new coach behind the bench. Hughes is also shooting the puck a lot more and the Wings remain porous despite winning their previous matchup, allowing 3.24 goals per game, the 12th-worst average in the league.

Juuso Valimaki, ARI at NSH ($4,300): With Jakob Chychrun sitting out due to an impending trade, Valimaki and J.J. Moser have quarterbacked the top power play unit. Valimaki has the hot hand; he had a career-high four assists against the Blues and extended his point streak to three games. With Filip Forsberg's status uncertain, perhaps it'll make defending the Preds a lot easier and also open up more offensive opportunities for the Coyotes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.