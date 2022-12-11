FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are six games in the NHL on Sunday as a tired Kings team takes on the Blue Jackets in Columbus and a Panthers side that just skated Saturday face the rested Kraken at home. The four other games feature two teams who didn't play yesterday as Colorado travels to St. Louis, Philadelphia faces Arizona, Winnipeg hosts Washington and the Bruins are in Vegas. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

Linus Ullmark, BOS at VGK ($8,500): Ullmark has been the NHL's best goaltender with a 15-1-0 record to go with a microscopic 1.82 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The Bruins generally rotate starts, so it's Ullmark's turn as he faces the Golden Knights in a battle of Conference leaders. Vegas has averaged 3.34 goals per game this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. WAS ($8,400): Hellebuyck has bounced back this year compiling a 14-5-1 record with a 2.24 GAA and a .932 save percentage and comes into Sunday on a six-game winning streak. He takes on the Capitals, who are not the offensive juggernaut they once were having only averaged 2.83 goals so far.

Mark Scheifele, WPG vs. WAS ($5,600): Scheifele saw his three-game point streak come to an end Friday, but he has been on fire of late with four goals and eight points in his last seven outings. Scheifele also centers the top line and power play.

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. WAS ($4,100): Perfetti has quietly put himself into consideration for the Calder Trophy with 18 points, including nine in his last eight games. He skates on the first unit with Scheifele and Blake Wheeler while garnering second-line power play time.

Jack Roslovic, CLS vs. LA ($4,300): Roslovic has registered a goal and 10 points, but has improved recently with assists in four of five games. He enjoyed a solid season in 2021-22 by scoring 22 times and adding 23 helpers. Roslovic is also on the second PP unit and centers the Blue Jackets' second trio with Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov.

James van Riemsdyk, PHI at ARI ($4,800): Van Riemsdyk returned Monday after a 20-game absence with a broken finger. While he hasn't picked up a point in two appearances, he managed two goals and five points in six before the injury. JVR has potted 24 or more goals six times over his NHL career and should log plenty of power play time Sunday.

Blue Jackets vs. Kings

Johnny Gaudreau (W - $8,100), Boone Jenner (C - $7,700), Gustav Nyquist (W - $5,100)

Gaudreau has lived up to expectations in Columbus with 28 points. And while it's not as impressive as the amazing season in Calgary last year, it's still solid enough. Jenner has benefitted from Gaudreau's play with 20 points, including eight goals an eight assists across 16 games. Nyquist has recorded six goals and 13 points this season, with three and five from his last six matchups.

Bruins at Golden Knights

Patrice Bergeron (C - $8,200), Brad Marchand (W - $8,700), Jake DeBrusk (W - $7,400)

This line is expensive, but worth it. Bergeron is up to 21 points, while Marchand has matched that in only 18 outings and DeBrusk sits at 19. Bergeron and Marchand have both been shut down the last two games while DeBrusk has managed a pair of helpers. The trio is due for a breakout as Vegas did give up five goals at home to the Rangers early in the week and are missing their top two defensemen in Alex Pietrangelo (personal) and Shea Theodore (leg).

Drew Doughty, LA at CLS ($5,900): Doughty has a goal and 16 assists, with his lone marker coming on the power play along with six PPAs as the Kings' top power-play quarterback.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at VGK ($7,600): McAvoy came into the season on the injured reserve list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. He missed the first 13 games, but has been great since with 14 points in 13 games. Half of his scoring has come on the power play, where he's averaged 3:18.

